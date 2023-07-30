Harry Lodovica joins Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle have completed the signing of English striker Harry Lodovica.

The 24 year-old attacker, who has signed a one-year deal with the Highlanders, impr4ssed in the club’s pre-season matched against Elgin City and Nairn County.

Lodovica, who was at National League South club Chelmsford Town last season, becomes Caley Jags’ fifth summer recruit, following striker Adam Brooks, winger Luis Longstaff, midfielder Charlie Gilmour and full-back Jake Davidson.

Lodovica has been added to Billy Dodds’ squad for this afternoon’s Viaplay Cup match against Dundee at Dens Park.