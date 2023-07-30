Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows: Scottish football needs to act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows: Scottish football needs to act

Dons chief executive calls on SPFL clubs to come together to future-proof the domestic game against expanding European football.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows
Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows is pictured at Pittodrie,. Photo by SNS.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows has urged clubs in Scottish football to rally together to protect the game from UEFA’s increasing efforts at expanding the European calendar.

With the Champions League due to expand from 32 to 36 clubs from 2024 as part of a revamp of the competition from its current group stage element to a single league structure, participating clubs will play eight games, an increase on the current six-match set-up.

Similar reconstruction of the Europa and Conference Leagues are also being considered for 2024 while Europe’s governing body is expected to extend the new format further from 2027.

The changing of European football is a direct response from UEFA to ward off the threat of a proposed breakaway super league by leading clubs.

Burrows believes Scottish clubs need to be proactive domestically in ensuring they can meet the growing European commitments in the years ahead.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday Burrows said: “European football is going to change dramatically in the next four or five years.

“We are heading towards 2024 and we need to plan further in advance.

“This isn’t Aberdeen policy, it’s my personal opinion. But for me it is inevitable that Scottish football will have to start thinking outside the box on the changes that are coming.

“Our top clubs could be playing 15, 16 games in Europe so we can’t have two cup competitions and a league that splits to accommodate 38 games.

“It’s just not possible and UEFA are not going to allow it to be the case.

“This is coming down the road whether we like it or not.

“We can either sit here and close our eyes and hope it’s not going to happen or we can have a grown-up conversation.

“Let’s have it now. How do we thrive under that situation, how do we start making plans for it?”

Dons chief executive encouraged by clubs finding common ground

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Shutterstock.

The resolution of the dispute between Rangers and the SPFL over the four-league sponsorship deal with cinch is a welcome step towards a harmonious future for the member clubs and Burrows believes the time is right to consider what changes need to be made.

He said: ‘The league and Scottish football are far stronger when the clubs are harmonious and pulling in the same direction.

“Fighting, disharmony and vitriol helps no one. Neither does constantly washing dirty laundry in public.

“We are a big fan of that in Scotland. We love a drama. I get that Scottish football sells itself on tribalism but hopefully this outbreak of peace will allow us to move forward.

“We need to look at innovation in the game, watching the trends and changes and making sure we are at the front end of that.

“You can never do all those things when you are looking inwardly and fighting each other. We need to stop doing that.

“Hopefully, as peace breaks, we can look towards the future.”

League reconstruction looms large

Could the four-times-a-season Old Firm fixture be threatened by UEFA? Image: SNS

One option could be to end the League Cup but Burrows believes clubs will want to retain the cup competition.

That leaves league reconstruction as the only other alternative but the Dons chief executive knows the current broadcast deal with Sky which provides four guaranteed games a season between Celtic and Rangers is a considerable stumbling block.

However, with UEFA’s competitions taking precedence Burrows believes it is crucial clubs assess all potential options proactively.

He said: “I can’t see many people wanting to ditch the League Cup because it’s a short competition and it gives clubs a chance of winning something.

“So at some point in the future we are going to have to play fewer domestic league games.

“There’s two ways to do that. You can shorten the league (to 10 teams) but that will give you 36 games which isn’t doing much.

“Or you can have a bigger league and play each other twice.

“That’s not a silver bullet either, because every club is then going to lose at least one match of their category A matches against Celtic and Rangers.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS
Barry Robson confident Ylber Ramadani will still be at Aberdeen for season opener
Aberdeen summer signing Or Dadia makes his debut against Charlton Athletic in London. Pic Derek Ironside / Newsline Media
Charlton Athletic 2-3 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Charlton Athletic pitch, The Valley. Image: Toyin Oshodi/ProSports/Shutterstock .
Dons fans descend on London ahead of friendly against Charlton Athletic
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action for Liverpool against Aston Villa in the FA WSL.
Aberdeen Women sign England youth international keeper Faye Kirby on loan from Liverpool in…
Terry Taylor could make his debut for Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-Aberdeen midfielder Terry Taylor hoping to make first appearance for Charlton in friendly against…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates Luis Lopes' (not in frame) second goal during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie, on April 08, 2023, in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes striker Bojan Miovski will be fit for Premiership opener…
Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must try to emulate class of 2007 by qualifying from European…
Emotional Aberdeen defender Michael Hector applauds the travelling fans at full-time in his final game for the club. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen loan star Michael Hector reveals why he wanted to stay at Pittodrie…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie aims to close the gap on Celtic and Rangers
Aberdeen midfielder Barry Nicholson takes a break in the heat of Alexandria in 2007. Image: Newsline
From riots to travel chaos and car crashes - Barry Nicholson reflects on Aberdeen's…