Aberdeen band Bitterwood lift lid on ‘surreal’ tour of Southeast Asia

Aberdeen hardcore punk/metal band Bitterwood admit it was a “crazy feeling” to play live to devoted fans across Southeast Asia.

Tracks written in the Granite City were sung back to the band by devoted fans in China, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

It may have taken a “nightmare” 36 hour journey to get to starting point Bali in Indonesia but guitarist Liam Noble hailed the tour as “fantastic”,

Bitterwood’s sound is going global as fans in Souteast Asia packed out their concerts.

The four-piece have also racked up more than three million spotify streams with their music downloaded in more than 150 countries.

Single Paradigm has more than 1,100,000 streams.

Liam said: “It was surreal being on the other side of the world playing songs we had written in Aberdeen.

“And it was a crazy feeling when they started singing the songs back to us.

“To have people so far away know our songs and really enjoy our music is fantastic.

“It is great to have people very excited for us to go to their country.”

‘The travel was a nightmare’

Formed in 2016 Bitterwood combine influences from hardcore punk, nu-metal, grunge and metalcore.

Track Hot Chip from EP The Truth, Episode 2, released in October last year, is closing in on 400,000 Spotify streams.

Liam admits after such a gruelling journey to Bali the band felt “dazed”.

That was further enhanced by the stifling heat, with the mercury hitting 35 degrees.

Bitterwood still delivered their trademark intense, high energy show.

Liam said: “The travel was a nightmare with lots of planes, late nights and early mornings.

“I took 36 hours of travelling to get there with two stops.

“We had one night in Bali then the gig was the day after.

“For the first show we were all a little dazed after all that travelling.

“After coming away from seven degrees in Aberdeen and arriving in 35 degrees in Bali, it was a shock for the four of us.

“Playing in the heat took a bit of getting used to.

“I would normally wear a beanie but the beanie was out the window.

“It was so hot on stage. After the first show I felt a little bit sick with the heat.

“But once we had been there for a few days everyone settled into it.

“It was fine by the second show.”

‘The culture was completely different’

Bitterwood began their tour in Bali before jetting to Malaysia where they played Jahor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur.

Next they travelled to Vietnam for a show in Ho Chi Minh City.

The tour finished in China with shows in Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Liam said: “The reception at the gigs was super welcoming as everyone was happy we were there and we were happy to be there.

“They showed us a lot of support and the hospitality was great.

“The people, the culture, the food- everything was fantastic.

“After Bali we went to Singapore which was great fun.

“In Malaysia the kids really love our style of music.

“They have a great scene over there.

“After that it was Vietnam which is beautiful with great food.

“Then we had two shows in China over three days.

“China almost felt like we were in the future as everything was so modern.

“The culture was completely different.

“The fans in China were great and said they were really appreciated we had travelled there to play.”

Hopes of a return to South-East Asia

Such was the positive experience of touring Southeast Asia the band are looking to return for another tour.

Only next time Bitterwood would like to play in ever more countries.

Liam said: “The tour was fantastic.

“We would all love to go across and maybe play a couple of different countries next time.

“And also play some of the same countries as well.

“We want to see more of that world as we really enjoyed the culture over there which is different way of life.”