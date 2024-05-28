Aberdeen band Bitterwood lift lid on ‘surreal’ tour of Southeast Asia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Aberdeen band Bitterwood lift lid on ‘surreal’ tour of Southeast Asia

Bitterwood endured a 'nightmare' 36 hour journey to Southeast Asia but it was worth it as the band were a huge hit in China, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen band Bitterwood pictured with fans in Guangzhou, China. Image supplied by Bitterwood
Aberdeen band Bitterwood pictured with fans in Guangzhou, China. Image supplied by Bitterwood

Aberdeen hardcore punk/metal band Bitterwood admit it was a “crazy feeling” to play live to devoted fans across Southeast Asia.

Tracks written in the Granite City were sung back to the band by devoted fans in China,  Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

It may have taken a “nightmare” 36 hour journey to get to starting point Bali in Indonesia but guitarist Liam Noble hailed the tour as “fantastic”,

Bitterwood’s sound is going global as fans in Souteast Asia packed out their concerts.

The four-piece have also racked up more than three million spotify streams with their music downloaded in more than 150 countries.

Single Paradigm has more than 1,100,000 streams.

Bitterwood in Singapore during their tour of South-East Asia. Image supplied by Bitterwood
Bitterwood in Singapore during their tour of South-East Asia. Image supplied by Bitterwood

Liam said: “It was surreal being on the other side of the world playing songs we had written in Aberdeen.

“And it was a crazy feeling when they started singing the songs back to us.

“To have people so far away know our songs and really enjoy our music is fantastic.

“It is great to have people very excited for us to go to their country.”

Bitterwood performing live to their fans in Shenzhen, China.. Image supplied by Bitterwood
Bitterwood performing live to their fans in Shenzhen, China.. Image supplied by Bitterwood

‘The travel was a nightmare’

Formed in 2016 Bitterwood combine influences from hardcore punk, nu-metal, grunge and metalcore.

Track Hot Chip from EP The Truth, Episode 2, released in October last year, is closing in on 400,000 Spotify streams.

Liam admits after such a gruelling journey to Bali the band felt “dazed”.

That was further enhanced by the stifling heat, with the mercury hitting 35 degrees.

Bitterwood still delivered their trademark intense, high energy show.

Bitterwood playing Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. Image supplied by Bitterwood
Bitterwood playing Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. Image supplied by Bitterwood

Liam said: “The travel was a nightmare with lots of planes, late nights and early mornings.

“I took 36 hours of travelling to get there with two stops.

“We had one night in Bali then the gig was the day after.

“For the first show we were all a little dazed after all that travelling.

“After coming away from seven degrees in Aberdeen and arriving in 35 degrees in Bali, it was a shock for the four of us.

“Playing in the heat took a bit of getting used to.

“I would normally wear a beanie but the beanie was out the window.

“It was so hot on stage. After the first show I felt a little bit sick with the heat.

“But once we had been there for a few days everyone settled into it.

“It was fine by the second show.”

‘The culture was completely different’

Bitterwood began their tour in Bali before jetting to Malaysia where they played  Jahor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur.

Next they travelled to Vietnam for a show in Ho Chi Minh City.

The tour finished in China with shows in Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

the band in Singapore.
Aberdeen band Bitterwood in Singapore. Supplied by Bitterwood

Liam said: “The reception at the gigs was super welcoming as everyone was happy we were there and we were happy to be there.

“They showed us a lot of support and the hospitality was great.

“The people, the culture, the food- everything was fantastic.

“After Bali we went to Singapore which was great fun.

“In Malaysia the kids really love our style of music.

“They have a great scene over there.

“After that it was Vietnam which is beautiful with great food.

“Then we had two shows in China over three days.

“China almost felt like we were in the future as everything was so modern.

“The culture was completely different.

“The fans in China were great and said they were really appreciated we had travelled there to play.”

The lead singer.
Aberdeen metal band Bitterwood have built a formidable live reputation. Image supplied by Bitterwood

Hopes of a return to South-East Asia

Such was the positive experience of touring Southeast Asia the band are looking to return for another tour.

Only next time Bitterwood would like to play in ever more countries.

Liam said: “The tour was fantastic.

“We would all love to go across and maybe play a couple of different countries next time.

“And also play some of the same countries as well.

“We want to see more of that world as we really enjoyed the culture over there which is different way of life.”

Conversation