Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Stars of Still Game come out for People Huv Tae Know at Eden Court

It's been more than 20 years since Winston, Tam, Isa, Navid and Boaby were first on our TV screens.

By Stuart Findlay
Sanjeev Kohli, Jane McCarry, Gavin Mitchell and Paul Riley on stage. Image: Choose Events
Sanjeev Kohli, Jane McCarry, Gavin Mitchell and Paul Riley on stage. Image: Choose Events

Highland fans of Still Game packed out Eden Court in Inverness as some of the hit sitcom’s best-known stars took a stroll down memory lane.

People Huv Tae Know brought together five of the programme’s most familiar faces.

Fans were given an insight into life behind the scenes for Sanjeev Kohli (Navid), Jane McCarry (Isa), Mark Cox (Tam), Gavin Mitchell (Boaby the barman) and Paul Riley (Winston).

Introduced and hosted by Scottish comedian Bill Dewar, the five stars took turns to recount tales from the show’s heyday and their own careers in showbiz.

It will have proved a baffling evening for anyone unlucky enough to be in attendance and not be a fan of the show itself.

But that person probably doesn’t deserve your sympathy for failing to do their own research beforehand.

For Still Game super fans, there was enough novelty in seeing the characters without their usual costumes and make-up.

That coupled with some quirky stories from the cast – contributions from Sanjeev Kohli and Gavin Mitchell in particular were sparkling – was enough to elicit plenty of laughs in amongst the heavy dose of nostalgia.

Plenty warmth for the Still Game favourites at People Huv Tae Know in Inverness

It’s been 21 years since Still Game first graced our TV screens in September 2002.

The Eden Court crowd’s reaction was a little muted when it was asked if the programme should return for another go.

That either suggests satisfaction with the way everything was neatly tied up in the finale or a sense that it was perhaps running out of steam after nine series.

Nevertheless, the hundreds that queued to meet creators Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill last year at the Co-op supermarket in Inverness and the fact that there was hardly a spare seat to be had in the Empire Theatre illustrates the huge regard people still have for the show.

And there is clearly a lot of warmth among the five actors who are part of this tour.

The second half of the show featured questions from the audience and had a largely directionless feel, but the comedic timing of the group was enough to carry it through.

The Still Game cast share a laugh on stage during People Huv Tae Know at Eden Court in Inverness.
The Still Game cast share a laugh on stage during People Huv Tae Know at Eden Court, Inverness. Image: Choose Events

People aren’t too fussed about there being no new story to follow if they’re getting decent tales they haven’t heard before.

Among the highlights was Sanjeev Kohli explaining his teenage daughter’s fury at his fame because some boys at school took to serenading her with “Navid is your dad” to the tune of Feliz Navidad.

Mark Cox also turned a polite request for fans to stop asking him what happened to Tam’s wean into a funny tale about the boy’s eventual fate.

He was last seen at a TK Maxx in a Glasgow shopping centre, in case you’re wondering.

It may not have been your cup of tea if you’re not avid re-watcher but the hardcore fans – and there are lots of them – will have gone home happy.

