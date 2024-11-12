We chat with Fraserburgh’s Elly Jay, star of A Night at the Musicals this Saturday at HMT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

We chat with Fraserburgh’s Elly Jay, star of A Night at the Musicals this Saturday at HMT

Elly Jay, who is one of the Scottish performers in A Night at the Musicals this week at HMT, is hoping there will be no snow after icy conditions put a dampener on her last hometown show.

Elly Jay as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman
Elly Jay is one of the performers in Aberdeen's A Night at the Musicals. Image: Pretty Woman the Musical.
By Lottie Hood

Fraserburgh actor Elly Jay’s stage career has certainly been eventful recently.

Two years ago she made headlines after making her debut on London’s West End as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman with only a few hours’ notice, after originally being cast in a background role.

A few weeks ago the same thing happened again when performing in Burlesque in Manchester, where it could be argued the stakes were even higher.

Elly Jay in Burlesque
Elly Jay was touring with Burlesque the Musical when a slight emergency struck. Images: Elly Jay

But more on that later…

Even when she played the lead in Pretty Woman when it arrived in Aberdeen, the production was hit by a snowstorm.

Despite Fraserburgh farmers helping to plough the roads in and around the Aberdeenshire town, the show was cancelled for two nights.

Elly said: “It was a horrible time because it was my hometown, and I was looking forward to that week for so long.”

However, Elly is hoping her return this week to His Majesty’s Theatre for A Night at the Musicals will be smoother sailing.

She joked: “Let’s hope there’s no snowstorms this time, and that all goes ahead.”

Elly Jay, who is performing in A Night at the Musicals in Aberdeen as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman the Musical
A couple of shows were cancelled due to snowstorms when Pretty Woman the Musical arrived in Aberdeen this year. Image: Pretty Woman the Musical

Elly then added: “I’m excited for it, I’m learning some new songs.

“We’ve got a variety of West End musical songs, it’s going to be a great night out and it’s going to be a barrel of laughs.

“We’re just trying to do a one night only, fun night for people to get out the house and come along. If they love musical theatre all the better.”

A Night at the Musicals Aberdeen

Elly will be performing with a host of other Scottish performers.

Donna Hazelton from Chicago and Girls Night Oot, Jacqueline Hughes who is best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked, and Neil Thomas from My Left Right Foot will all be hitting HMT’s stage.

My Left Right Foot in rehearsals in Dundee
Neil Thomas featured in the National Theatre Scotland musical My Left Right Foot. Image: Kris Miller/ DC Thomson.

And the content is in the name. However, Elly said there will be the added bonus of Scottish banter and it’s not just musical fans who will enjoy it.

She said: “It’s a guaranteed great night out, a variety show of musicals. Even if people don’t necessarily live in the musical theatre world, it’s from musicals that they will know of and they’ll also get to hear some new ones as well.”

A Night at the Musicals graphic
A Night at the Musicals is taking place on November 16. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

While she could not reveal any specific songs or musicals, the actors will be drawing from their performances to bring some well-loved classics to the stage.

The Pretty Woman actress added: “We’ll be encouraging everyone to be singing along.”

Elly had less than 24 hours to take on the lead in Burlesque the Musical

It seems the performance will mark a nice interlude after a “hectic” tour with Burlesque the Musical, inspired by the 2010 film featuring Cher and Christina Aguilera.

While Elly’s main role was as a swing and first cover for Cher’s character Tess, disaster in the form of a winter bug struck.

Elly Jay who is performing in A night at the Musicals in Aberdeen as Tess in Burlesque the Musical.
Elly Jay in Burlesque as Tess.

After three actresses were off with illness, Elly said: “The last Thursday matinee in Manchester on the day of Halloween, they had an emergency situation and they asked me to go on for the lead as Ali, which is the Christina Aguilera part.

“They asked me the day before so I had less than 24 hours, but I think it was more 12 hours by the time I actually did everything.”

Powered by only two hours of sleep and a couple of grapes, Elly performed the next day and was commended by Todrick Hall and Jackie Burns (Tess) in front of the audience at the end of the show.

Elly Jay playing Ali in Burlesque.
Elly Jay playing Ali in Burlesque.

When asked if that was exactly what happened with Pretty Woman on the West End, Elly replied with a quick “yes”.

“To be honest, I knew I had it in me because I’ve already done it,” she said.

“But this time for Ali, it was 13 songs and pretty much every scene bar a few so it was a lot I was taking on. I knew I could do it, it was just whether or not we could get it done in time.”

What’s next?

Since it has happened to Elly twice, it seems she is getting a name for herself.

A friend who was on Pretty Woman with Elly had one of her fellow cast members of Guys and Dolls say to her: “‘Did you hear someone had to go on for the lead in Burlesque, with literally a day to learn it.’

Elly said: “And my friend said ‘By any chance was it Elly Jay?'”

Elly Jay after her performance playing Ali in Burlesque.
Elly Jay after her performance playing Ali in Burlesque. Image: Elly Jay

“It’s always a good reputation to have.

“It was hectic, it was stressful but there’s literally no other situation of stress that I would rather be in.

“Strangely I really enjoyed it. There were moments when I was in my element.”

Unfortunately, Elly will not have long to visit family and friends in Fraserburgh this time around before she’s flung into panto season in Basingstoke.

Elly Jay headshot
Elly is unsure what next year holds yet. Image: Backstage Media

The actor is playing Sleeping Beauty at the Anvil Arts until early January but she admitted the months after are unclear.

“For the foreseeable, I’m unsure of what the future holds.

“Next year I would love to be a lead in something.”

A Night at the Musicals is at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen on November 16. 

