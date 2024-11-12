Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen showed against Dundee they are not going to fade away this season

Aberdeen have sent out a strong message to the rest of the Scottish Premiership they are going nowhere by putting four past Dundee.

I have no doubt Dons boss Jimmy Thelin will have used the Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic in his pre-match team talk to his players before the 4-1 win against Dundee on Saturday.

He will have reminded his players everybody expects the Aberdeen bubble to have been burst by their Hampden defeat and the hangover would ensure the team would fall flat on their faces.

I knew the reaction would be a strong one, as I’ve seen enough this season to know this is a different Aberdeen side to the one we’ve seen in recent years.

They are confident, resilient and carry a serious threat.

Being able to use what happened at Hampden last week fuelled their motivation further.

Dark Blues were no match for Rampant Reds

This was the first time the Dons have had to bounce back from adversity… and they did so in style as they swept Dundee aside.

The Dark Blues are no pushovers, and they had fought their corner well in the first half and could easily have been ahead.

But having failed to take their chances, they were then put to the sword after the interval.

The Dons played with pace and tempo, and again we saw the manager’s substitutes come to the fore.

Kevin Nisbet and Vicente Besuijen both got on the scoresheet, while Shayden Morris played his part off the bench, too.

It happens so much now it speaks to the manager’s approach to games.

Having raced into a 2-0 lead, the Dons were looking good before Simon Murray gave Dundee a lifeline.

Thelin responded by sending on two attacking players and they combined to score a third in less than a minute, and it was effectively game over.

I was amused to read Morris’ recent comments about the last thing Thelin tells his players is they won’t finish the game before they head out of the dressing room.

It was the same thing Craig Brown used to say to me when he was Scotland manager. He’d say: “Duncan, give me an hour or 70 minutes before I take you off.”

I remember telling him if I’ve scored two goals for Scotland and he takes me off after an hour we’ll be having words!

But that was what came with leading the line for Scotland, and it seems, Aberdeen under Thelin.

You are expected to work your socks off until you have nothing left to give – then someone else takes over.

Mitov’s role should not be overlooked

Aberdeen’s exciting brand of football and attacking threat has been the story of their season, but we should not forget the contribution of those at the back.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has been excellent since arriving from St Johnstone.

He is a solid goalkeeper who commands his penalty area well and has clearly formed a strong bond with his defence.

They trust in each other and as a unit they have been really impressive.

When mistakes do happen, Mitov more often than not has stood up for the cause and he showed his importance again with another penalty save on Saturday – his second of the season.

Aberdeen have recruited well this season, but, in their goalkeeper, the Dons have landed a player of real quality.

Goals have dried up for Ross County

Ross County manager Don Cowie will be hoping he can use the international break to rediscover the scoring touch.

The goals have dried up for the Staggies in recent matches and it’s three games without scoring and counting for Cowie’s side as they head into the break.

Goalless draws with St Mirren and Hibernian have been followed by a poor showing in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat by Dundee United at Tannadice.

The manner of the goals County lost must have been frustrating – possession needlessly lost for the opener, before a simple ball over the top led to United adding a second.

Don knows his side have to be stronger than that, but when the goals are not coming at the other end the pressure builds on the defence.

A game against in-form Motherwell is next up after the break, before a trip to Glasgow to face league leaders Celtic.

County have some issues they need to resolve during the break.

Could the great escape be on for Caley Thistle?

I was thrilled to see Scott Kellacher celebrate his first win as Caley Thistle boss with an excellent 2-1 win at Cove Rangers on Saturday.

It has been a really challenging season for Inverness, and when they incurred a 15-point deduction for entering into administration, we all feared the worst.

Prospects of avoiding the drop to League Two looked grim when Dumbarton beat Inverness to move 15 points clear at the bottom.

But Caley Jags have shown they are up for the fight after reducing the gap to 11 points in the last two matches.

They drew 1-1 with Kelty Hearts before coming from behind to beat the league leaders Cove at Balmoral Stadium.

They now face the new League One leaders when Alloa visit Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

If Scott can lead his side to another win, then not only would it be a fantastic result, but it would also give Dumbarton some cause for concern.

That 11-point cushion the Sons have now is not insurmountable. We’re seeing that already.