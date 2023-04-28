Highland Cops: BBC Scotland show sees officers dealing with island storms and deaths and Inverness life-saving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Highland Cops: BBC Scotland show sees officers dealing with island storms and deaths and Inverness life-saving

Cases tackled in the final episode include a drowning on Orkney.

By Sarah Bruce
Three police officers with arms crossed and high-viz vests on, with hills in the background
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop

The ups and downs of Highland policing are again on the small screen this weekend in the latest episode of Highland Cops.

Officers in Orkney deal with a suspected drowning after two fisherman end up in trouble in a local loch.

If falls to a two-person team on Lewis and Harris to patrol the area’s causeways during Storm Corrie.

And two officers on foot patrol in Inverness save a man’s life in freezing temperatures.

 

 

 

Orkney drowning

Sergeant Simon Hay is called to a tragedy after things go wrong for two visiting fishermen.

By the time he arrives at the scene of a wee loch, one of the men has been taken to hospital – but the other one could not be saved.

Although no names are mentioned in the episode itself, the case is understood to be the death of Aberdeen man Nicholas Philips.

Showing the contrasting faces of rural policing, another scene sees Sgt Hay making sure no-one scares the horses during a traditional riding event.

As he says: “I love being policeman and I love being in Orkney. I can’t think of anywhere else that I would rather work.”

Storms in the western isles

In the islands to the west, it is weather that is the problem for PCs Fraser Edwards and Lauren MacLean.

They are called to road accident on Harris where the car has rolled off the road and flipped over and over “like a washing machine”. Miraculously, the two locals inside are unharmed.

Deciding that the high winds must have caught the car, there is no criminal follow-up to the crash.

But, as PC MacLean says: The fact that they have walked away with zero injuries is amazing.”

The weather causes further chaos in Stornoway as Storm Corrie blows in, huge waves threaten to breach a vital road link and trees smash through windscreens.

Drugs and weapons on Skye

A warrant for a Skye house starts as a hunt for CS gas – but when the police finally sash their way in, they can’t find it.

Instead, the team come away with drugs and knives.

Four police officers with two police dogs on the shores of a loch
Some of the Highland Cops, including PC Nicola Bain. Image: BBC/Firecrest Films

Life saving in Inverness

In the Highland Capital, PCs Keith Whitelaw and Nicola Bain are on foot patrol in the city centre on a very cold night.

They negotiate the good-natured party atmosphere spilling out of the pubs and clubs successfully.

But, as they pass a sheltered alcove, something catches their eye.

A man has missed his last bus back to Fort William and seems to be settling in for a night in a doorway – which could be fatal at this time of year.

So the officers patiently get his back story and help him find a room for the night – an act of low-key lifesaving.

Episode 5 of Highland Cops is on BBC Scotland on Sunday, April 30 at 9pm. It is shown again on BBC Two at 9pm on Tuesday, May 2.

More Highland Cops stories

Wife of Finn Creaney reveals he became a father again after his disappearance

Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I won’t stop until I find my son’

New series will put spotlight on Highland Cops

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Gillian McKeith: Shaun Ryder and I coming full circle is a great life lesson (ITV/PA)
Gillian McKeith: Shaun Ryder and I coming full circle is a great life lesson
James Corden and Adele both offered to help victims of 2017 Grenfell tragedy (PA Images)
James Corden and Adele both offered to help victims of 2017 Grenfell tragedy
Jason Suedikis and Hannah Waddingham attending a photo call for season 3 of the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, at Battersea Power Station in London (Ian West/PA)
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in good spirits promoting Ted Lasso series
Top Boy (Netflix)
Dushane and Sully return in tense trailer for Top Boy season three
A screen showing a news report through the windows of the BBC in central London, of BBC chairman Richard Sharp (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
‘Richard Sharp lost the dressing room at the BBC’ – media react to resignation
Richard Sharp has quit as BBC chairman (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Next appointment process must restore trust in BBC, Sunak warned
James Corden’s final show packed full of celebrity skits and performances (Chris Radburn/PA)
James Corden’s final show packed full of celebrity skits and performances
James Corden filled with ‘gratitude’ as he signs off The Late Late Show (Ian West/PA)
James Corden filled with ‘gratitude’ as he signs off The Late Late Show
Michael Gove hit the headlines for his dancing in an Aberdeen pub in 2021. Image: Emma Lamnet.
Clubbing Conservative Michael Gove reveals he would 'maybe' go on Strictly if asked
James Corden hails ‘surreal day’ ahead of last episode of The Late Late Show (PA)
James Corden hails ‘surreal day’ ahead of last episode of The Late Late Show

Most Read

1
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Northern Star Business Awards: All the winners from this year's ceremony
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Billy Dodds urges his Caley Thistle players to seize chance to book Scottish Cup…
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Cove Rangers play out 0-0 draw with Dundee to move off foot of Championship
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Nairn County raise objections to Scottish Conference League proposal
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen - 'We are building something special'
3
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
Matthew Reiss resignation
Highland Council praises 'constructive' meeting on Corran Ferry crisis
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Highland-based bishop 'honoured' to present sceptre at coronation
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
The final episode of Highland Cops is about to drop
Hearts v Aberdeen kick-off time changed due to Beyonce gig at Murrayfield

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]