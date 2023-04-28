Highland Cops: BBC Scotland show sees officers dealing with island storms and deaths and Inverness life-saving

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The ups and downs of Highland policing are again on the small screen this weekend in the latest episode of Highland Cops.

Officers in Orkney deal with a suspected drowning after two fisherman end up in trouble in a local loch.

If falls to a two-person team on Lewis and Harris to patrol the area’s causeways during Storm Corrie.

And two officers on foot patrol in Inverness save a man’s life in freezing temperatures.

Orkney drowning

Sergeant Simon Hay is called to a tragedy after things go wrong for two visiting fishermen.

By the time he arrives at the scene of a wee loch, one of the men has been taken to hospital – but the other one could not be saved.

Although no names are mentioned in the episode itself, the case is understood to be the death of Aberdeen man Nicholas Philips.

Showing the contrasting faces of rural policing, another scene sees Sgt Hay making sure no-one scares the horses during a traditional riding event.

As he says: “I love being policeman and I love being in Orkney. I can’t think of anywhere else that I would rather work.”

Storms in the western isles

In the islands to the west, it is weather that is the problem for PCs Fraser Edwards and Lauren MacLean.

They are called to road accident on Harris where the car has rolled off the road and flipped over and over “like a washing machine”. Miraculously, the two locals inside are unharmed.

Deciding that the high winds must have caught the car, there is no criminal follow-up to the crash.

But, as PC MacLean says: The fact that they have walked away with zero injuries is amazing.”

The weather causes further chaos in Stornoway as Storm Corrie blows in, huge waves threaten to breach a vital road link and trees smash through windscreens.

Drugs and weapons on Skye

A warrant for a Skye house starts as a hunt for CS gas – but when the police finally sash their way in, they can’t find it.

Instead, the team come away with drugs and knives.

Life saving in Inverness

In the Highland Capital, PCs Keith Whitelaw and Nicola Bain are on foot patrol in the city centre on a very cold night.

They negotiate the good-natured party atmosphere spilling out of the pubs and clubs successfully.

But, as they pass a sheltered alcove, something catches their eye.

A man has missed his last bus back to Fort William and seems to be settling in for a night in a doorway – which could be fatal at this time of year.

So the officers patiently get his back story and help him find a room for the night – an act of low-key lifesaving.

Episode 5 of Highland Cops is on BBC Scotland on Sunday, April 30 at 9pm. It is shown again on BBC Two at 9pm on Tuesday, May 2.

