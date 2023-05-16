Actor Peter Mullan revealed he didn’t read any J.R.R Tolkien novels before starring in prequel series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Actor Peter Mullan revealed he didn’t read any J.R.R Tolkien novels before starring in prequel series

The Peterhead-born actor chose not to read the books - not to be "not to be willfully ignorant" but to remain true to the premise of the prequel.

By Ross Hempseed
Peter Mullan starred at King Durin III in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime. Image: Shutterstock/Amazon Studios.
Peterhead-born actor Peter Mullan didn’t read any Tolkien novels before starring in the prequel series – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The veteran actor, 63, has clocked up major movie credits like War Horse, Children of Men, Trainspotting and Braveheart.

He has also had recurring roles in fantasy TV series, including Ozark, Cursed and Westworld.

Known for his steep, soothing Scottish brogue, he is the perfect choice for Dwarven King Durin III, who plays a pivotal role in the events of the series.

His stoic and conservative leadership of the thriving Second Age kingdom of Khazad-dûm set the stage for the destructive events that follow.

However, while he may be the perfect choice for the character, Mr Mullan revealed in a recent interview he had not read any of the source material from author J.R.R Tolkien.

The author is, of course, known for his series The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit which were turned into ground-breaking high fantasy films.

Mr Mullan says not reading the books is part of his acting style because
the series “was all a prequel – or it was all based on footnotes and stuff”.

Peter Mullan
‘For me, you have to work within’

He went on to say: “Anytime I’ve done anything that was an adaptation of a book, I would never read the book beforehand. It’s not to be willfully ignorant by any means; it’s that you are working on the script. I know other actors wouldn’t feel this way, but for me, you have to work within.”

He only read the scenes that he was in instead of the full scripts to mimic working in a complete vacuum.

To demonstrate how he approached his role, Mr Mullan offered up a strange analogy involving monkey infused-golf.

He said: “There’s an age-old thing where, when they played golf, the monkeys used to come and pick the balls up and throw them all over the place. They established a kind of rule in their playing of golf, which was that wherever the monkey drops the ball is where you play.

“It was the same thing here. Wherever the monkey dropped the ball, you just have to play.

“You may argue with it, you might not like it, but the bottom line is it’s where the monkey dropped the ball. That’s how I approached this.”

Peter Mullan will continue in his role as King Durin III in the hotly anticipated second series.

