Home Entertainment TV & Film

Can you guess what movies and TV shows were filmed at these 7 north-east locations?

From castles to entire villages, here are some famous spots across the north-east which have featured in big budget productions.

By Ross Hempseed

With rolling hills, ancient castles and history abundant, the north-east has set the scene for several films and TV shows.

In recent years, the north of Scotland has attracted production companies to utilise the stunning backdrops.

These include castles such as Slains and Dunnottar, which have appeared in big Hollywood productions and modern British dramas.

Can you guess which movie or TV show each location featured in?

Slains Castle, Peterhead

A well-known castle overlooking Cruden Bay on the Aberdeenshire coast it is known as New Slains Castle, completed in 1837.

It was a source of inspiration for the home of one of the most infamous figures in literature, Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

But can you guess which modern British TV show has featured Slains Castle?

Slains Castle, filming location for the Crown.
Slains Castle near Cruden Bay. Image Mike Shepherd.

Slain Castle featured in the first season of the Netflix show, The Crown, substituting for the Queen Mother’s Scottish residence, The Castle of Mey in Caithness.

Other north-east locations have also appeared in the show, including Lossiemouth and Macduff Harbour in season five.

Seamount Court, Aberdeen

If you are a native Aberdonian or just visiting, you have undoubtedly noticed Seamount Court, which rises above the Granite City skyline.

It has more than 18 stories and has been a topic of much discussion over its appearance as well as debate over its future.

However, the grey exterior served well as a location for a Soviet-era film, but can guess which one?

Seamount Court, filming location for Tetris.
Seamount Court, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Seamount Court featured in the 2023 film Tetris starring Taron Edgerton, detailing the journey to patent the popular game Tetris amidst the backdrop of the Cold War.

The multi-storey was transformed into a Soviet-era housing block for the film. The film also featured Aberdeen University’s Zoology Building, used as the headquarters of the Soviet firm Elorg.

Filming crews on the set of Tetris in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Poldullie Bridge, Strathdon

The ancient Poldullie Bridge in Strathdon was built in 1715 and has been a crossing point over the River Don for centuries.

Located in the heart of Aberdeenshire, it fits in with the stunning landscape as the Don weaves its way through the area.

Its ancient aesthetic allowed it to fit in with the setting of this 2018 historical drama film. Can you guess which?

Poldullie Bridge, filming location for Mary, Queen of Scots.
Poldullie Bridge in Strathdon. Image: Hazel Thomson.

Mary, Queen of Scots, starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, featured scenes in and around Strathdon, including at the Poldullie Bridge.

The film received praise for its hair, makeup and costume design.

However, people criticised the film’s accuracy, including Mary’s Scottish accent. She is believed to have had a French accent.

Saoirse Ronan as Mary, Queen of Scots in the 2018 film. Image: Liam Daniel/Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock.

Portsoy, Aberdeenshire

The coastal town of Portsoy is known for its yearly boat festival, but in 2021, filming crews for this popular TV show started appearing, creating a real buzz in the area.

Portsoy, filming location for Peaky Blinders.
Portsoy Harbour., Aberdeenshire. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Scenes for the final season of Peaky Blinders were shot in Portsoy, which mimicked Miquelon, an area in Eastern Canada.

The town was abuzz for days as filming took place, with the Shore Inn transformed into the fictional Hotel Lalanne with filthy windows and a tattered sign.

Cillian Murphy, the infamous Tommy Shelby, was spotted filming scenes around Portsoy and even signed some autographs.

Filming for the final season of the Peaky Blinders. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mar Lodge Estate, Braemar

The vast 71-acre Mar Lodge Estate features wide valleys and mountainous terrain, including Ben Macdui, the UK’s second-highest peak.

It also has an abundance of wildlife, such as red deer, red squirrels, golden eagles and black grouse. However, can you guess which 2012 film shot scenes at the Mar Lodge Estate?

Mar Lodge Estate, featured in the Dark Knight rises.
The expansive Mar Lodge Estate. Image: NTS.

You may have missed it since it was a high-octane scene, but Bane’s plane escape from The Dark Knight Rises features terrain from the Mar Lodge Estate.

The plane can be seen skirting around mountains and over lakes as the villain escapes, culminating in the plane being ripped apart and dropped onto the ground below.

Dunnottar Castle, Stonehaven

The ruined castle is an iconic north-east attraction, with thousands visiting yearly.

It has played a predominant role in Scottish history and was used to hide the Honours of Scotland (Scottish crown jewels) during Oliver Cromwell’s invasion in the 17th century.

But can you guess which 1990 historical drama featuring two 80s megastars?

Dunnottar Castle.
Dunnottar Castle near Stonehaven. Image: Alan Rowan.

Glenn Close and Mel Gibson starred in the 90s movie Hamlet, a retelling of the classic Shakespeare play, with Dunnottar Castle as the backdrop.

The film follows the original play, with the funeral of Ophelia shot at the Aberdeenshire castle.

Pennan Village, Aberdeenshire

The village of Pennan, east of Banff, is nestled in a small inlet with a harbour and a single row of homes facing the coast.

This picturesque village may be off the beaten track but it was the setting for a Bafta-winning 1980s film, but can you guess which one?

Pennan Village east of Banff. Image: Polaris Publishing.

Local Hero (1983), starring Burt Lancaster, Denis Lawson and Peter Capaldi, has Pennan stand in for the fictional village of Ferness.

The film’s plot follows a US oil executive tasked with striking a deal to build an oil refinery where the village currently stands. The film also prominently features the village’s sole red telephone box, which still stands today.

