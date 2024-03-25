Goal hero Bojan Miovski thanks Aberdeen for igniting international career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Goal hero Bojan Miovski thanks Aberdeen for igniting international career

After eight games without scoring for Aberdeen, the Dons striker ended his goal drought when netting in North Macedonia's 1-1 friendly draw with Moldova.

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Goal hero Bojan Miovski has thanked Aberdeen for giving him a platform to ignite his international career.

The striker struggled to get a start for his country while at Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

However since signing for the Dons in a £535,000 transfer from MTK in summer 2022 Miovski has become North Macedonia’s first choice striker.

The 24-year-old started the 1-0 friendly loss to Montenegro on Monday night to take his cap tally to 21.

On 22 goals for the Dons this season, the prolific striker had failed to score in eight Aberdeen games prior to meeting up with the North Macedonian squad.

It is the longest barren spell of Miovski’s Aberdeen career.

However the centre-forward netted in the 1-1 friendly draw with Moldova on Friday to end his recent scoring drought.

It is a timely return to goal-scoring form ahead of the Reds’ crunch Premiership clash with Ross County at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen aim to have a new manager appointed ahead of the high stakes showdown with the Staggies.

The Dons are only three points ahead of Ross County who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

German football consultancy group BPTC, who recently held an internal review into the club, have been heavily involved in the process of appointing a new manager.

Aberdeen recently committed to appointing a manager during the ongoing international break.

Bojan Miovski during the Aberdeen v St Johnstone match. Image: Shutterstock.
Bojan Miovski during the Aberdeen v St Johnstone match. Image: Shutterstock.

Miovski said: “I really appreciate it that Aberdeen gave me the opportunity to be where I am now in the national team.

“Aberdeen has helped me a lot as I was not a starting player when I was in Hungary.

“When I signed for Aberdeen and started to perform well and score goals I got that opportunity to be first choice in the national team.

“And get that number nine.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Miovski a £535,000 signing coup

Aberdeen signed Miovski for a bargain £535,000 fee from MTK Budapest when capitalising on a clause in Hungarian football.

MTK Budapest’s relegation to the Hungarian second tier at the end of the 2021-22 season prompted a fire-sale of their overseas players.

That was due to a rule in Hungarian football where any club relegated from the top-flight must offload their overseas talent.

MTK Budapest had previously rejected an offer of €1.2 million (£1.03m) from Rapid Vienna for the striker in summer 2021.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Belgium, Russia, Hungary, Switzerland and Poland to sign Miovski.

Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Dundee. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Dundee. Image: SNS.

Impressing at international level

Miovski netted 18 goals in all competitions in his debut season at Pittodrie and has already surpassed that return this campaign.

Miovski also impressed on the international stage.

He won the penalty for North Macedonia in a 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifier draw with England last November.

Miovski said: “The international team gives me the privilege of playing against big nations.

“To play against players who perform in the top five leagues like the English Premier League and Italy.

“It is an opportunity to see where you are compared to them.

“They are at the top level and every player dreams of playing at the top level one day.

“The international team gives that opportunity.

“It is always nice when representing your country as it is different to playing for your club.

“In these friendly games we build form for future games in national teams.

“It is a nice 10 days spending it in the camp (with North Macedonia).”

More from Aberdeen FC

Northern Ireland Head Coach Michael O'Neil during a Northern Ireland press conference at Hampden. Image: SNS
Michael O'Neill focused on Northern Ireland as links with Aberdeen continue
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie during the 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Steve Tosh backs Aberdeen's patient approach to pay-off in manager search
2
Michael O'Neill.
Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill would assess offer from Aberdeen
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Richard Gordon: New Aberdeen manager should have strong knowledge of the Scottish game
hamilton sheriff court - google street view
Former Aberdeen player in court accused of attempted murder
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie during the 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: New Aberdeen manager must hit the ground running
Former Dons captain Darren Young. Image: DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen captain Darren Young insists new Dons boss must get players and fans…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen new manager latest: Dons close in on appointment
Aberdeen midfielder Killian Phillips, on loan from Crystal Palace. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Killian Phillips hopes foundations are in place for a career in football
Aberdeen Women midfielder Keeley Banfield.
Keeley Banfield on settling into life with Aberdeen Women after move from south of…

Conversation