Goal hero Bojan Miovski thanks Aberdeen for igniting international career

Goal hero Bojan Miovski has thanked Aberdeen for giving him a platform to ignite his international career.

The striker struggled to get a start for his country while at Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

However since signing for the Dons in a £535,000 transfer from MTK in summer 2022 Miovski has become North Macedonia’s first choice striker.

The 24-year-old started the 1-0 friendly loss to Montenegro on Monday night to take his cap tally to 21.

On 22 goals for the Dons this season, the prolific striker had failed to score in eight Aberdeen games prior to meeting up with the North Macedonian squad.

It is the longest barren spell of Miovski’s Aberdeen career.

However the centre-forward netted in the 1-1 friendly draw with Moldova on Friday to end his recent scoring drought.

It is a timely return to goal-scoring form ahead of the Reds’ crunch Premiership clash with Ross County at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen aim to have a new manager appointed ahead of the high stakes showdown with the Staggies.

The Dons are only three points ahead of Ross County who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

German football consultancy group BPTC, who recently held an internal review into the club, have been heavily involved in the process of appointing a new manager.

Aberdeen recently committed to appointing a manager during the ongoing international break.

Miovski said: “I really appreciate it that Aberdeen gave me the opportunity to be where I am now in the national team.

“Aberdeen has helped me a lot as I was not a starting player when I was in Hungary.

“When I signed for Aberdeen and started to perform well and score goals I got that opportunity to be first choice in the national team.

“And get that number nine.”

Miovski a £535,000 signing coup

Aberdeen signed Miovski for a bargain £535,000 fee from MTK Budapest when capitalising on a clause in Hungarian football.

MTK Budapest’s relegation to the Hungarian second tier at the end of the 2021-22 season prompted a fire-sale of their overseas players.

That was due to a rule in Hungarian football where any club relegated from the top-flight must offload their overseas talent.

MTK Budapest had previously rejected an offer of €1.2 million (£1.03m) from Rapid Vienna for the striker in summer 2021.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Belgium, Russia, Hungary, Switzerland and Poland to sign Miovski.

Impressing at international level

Miovski netted 18 goals in all competitions in his debut season at Pittodrie and has already surpassed that return this campaign.

Miovski also impressed on the international stage.

He won the penalty for North Macedonia in a 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifier draw with England last November.

Miovski said: “The international team gives me the privilege of playing against big nations.

“To play against players who perform in the top five leagues like the English Premier League and Italy.

“It is an opportunity to see where you are compared to them.

“They are at the top level and every player dreams of playing at the top level one day.

“The international team gives that opportunity.

“It is always nice when representing your country as it is different to playing for your club.

“In these friendly games we build form for future games in national teams.

“It is a nice 10 days spending it in the camp (with North Macedonia).”