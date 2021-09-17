Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COP26: Campaign launched to highlight how farmers are cutting emissions

By Gemma Mackie
September 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
The campaign will run on social media ahead of the COP26 climate summit.
A new campaign has been launched by farming union NFU Scotland (NFUS) to highlight how farmers and crofters across the country are taking steps to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

The campaign – #FarmingForTheFuture – aims to highlight what farmers are doing, and have already done, to reach climate change targets.

It will run across social media and a number of graphics have been created for NFUS members and other farmers to share on their personal social media accounts.

Wording on the graphics includes: The carbon footprint of milk produced in the UK is nearly 1/3 lower than the global average; farms and estates in Scotland provide enough renewable energy to power almost 102,000 Scottish homes per year; and the greenhouse gas footprint of Scottish beef is less than 1/2 of the world average.

Messaging for the campaign includes facts about renewable energy production on Scottish farms.

“We should all be rightly proud of the Scottish farming industry,” said NFUS chief executive officer, Scott Walker.

“Right now there is a big focus on carbon emissions, and this focus will intensify up to COP26 which is to be held in Glasgow.”

He said the Scottish farming sector can and will play its part in combatting climate change by working to cut emissions, whilst maintaining output.

“Everyone who works in the industry knows we have a good story to tell, and this suite of material will help get positive messages out there about Scottish farming,” added Mr Walker.

“This is about promoting good messages about Scottish farming and I encourage everyone to help share these messages.”

The social media graphics are available to download on the NFUS website at nfus.org.uk

