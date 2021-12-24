Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Have a white new year instead

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 24, 2021, 6:00 am
Nia stool, from £140, Baa Stool.
Nia stool, from £140, Baa Stool.

What is it with white? Why is it so glamorous and gorgeous? Is it because it’s so high maintenance that only the most fancy, mess-free people can have it in their homes, thus announcing their fabulousness to the world?

Good Housekeeping Large Media Chaise in Natural Velvet, £2,699, DFS.

The psychology of white is that it symbolises simplicity, freshness and purity – even perfection.

Connected diamond floor cushion, £26, Matalan.

From a practical point of view it creates the illusion of space and light. Given those credentials it’s easy to see why it’s the chosen colour of luxury spas and celebrity cribs the world over.

Regent Kitchen Stool With Backrest, Ivory White Boucle, £109, Cult Furniture.

Designer Leanne Ford, who has been bringing her own brand of white magic to the HGTV series Restored by the Fords, said: “Even when you see a white space and you have no idea what country, year, or era it was designed, it will still look relevant and modern. Because white is universal. It’s forever.”

Oslo Sideboard, £429, Cult Furniture.

 

In the long run white could be a money saver because while it does require a lot of care (goodbye red wine and coffee) it’s not a trend that will fade, just remember to layer it up with different textures and off-whites.

White top and bottom glass Grafton Globe bathroom pendant light, £1,055, Fritz Fryer.
Laundry Powder Tin, £10, Matalan.

White furnishings are exciting but white walls, not so much. Too much white is monotonous and therefore tiring to look at because our eyes crave a break.

Grosvenor Office Chair, Ivory White Boucle & Brass, £299, Cult Furniture.

 

The artist Kandinsky said that white “acts on our souls like a great absolute silence… It is a silence that is not dead, but pregnant with possibilities. White has the appeal of the nothingness that is before birth, of the world in the ice age.”

Cagney Lounge Chair, Ivory White Boucle, £479, Cult Furniture.

 

If ever there was a time to start again with a blank canvas and look ahead to new possibilities that time may be now.

White Beekman Place Bench, £1,340, LuxDeco.

 

