Enjoy outdoor dining in Aberdeenshire this summer

Aberdeenshire is well-known as the home of some great food and drink – and this summer why not try the best of what’s on offer al fresco?

There are plenty of places to go and things to see around Aberdeenshire, but no family day out is complete without something tasty to eat and drink. And with the summer months upon us, it’s definitely time to move breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks outside.

Here are just a few places you need to visit this summer….

Outdoor dining in Aberdeenshire

Enjoy some alfresco cooking in Royal Deeside

The Banchory Lodge has a dedicated “Sitooterie” for guests to enjoy food and drink – and the gorgeous views of the River Dee and its surroundings.

The team of chefs has been working hard to create a Mediterranean-style menu with sharing platters, salads, grills, tacos, and much more…

They also have a wood-fired oven and outdoor kitchen where they prepare tasty flatbreads for you to enjoy as you soak up some sun.

Grab a coffee during your Deeside Way trip

Ride Coffee House is on the main road running through Banchory – roughly 20 metres from the Deeside Way, which means it’s perhaps not surprising that it’s popular with walkers and cyclists.

The menu changes weekly, but it always includes soup, salads, quiche of the day, toasted sandwiches/paninis, breakfast rolls, cakes and daily specials.

And Ride Coffee House also offers its popular picnic boxes, which would make a great treat during a day out.

Let the kids play while you enjoy some food and drinks

With the comfort of weather-proof panels and overhead heaters, you really will feel like you are indoors in the Newmachar Hotel’s magical garden terrace.

The perfect leafy alfresco setting to enjoy both food and drinks, the terrace also overlooks the kids’ play area making it ideal for families wishing to enjoy some leisure time while the youngsters are entertained.

They even have dog treat jars and water bowls at the ready for your four-legged friends too.

Have a beer or some food outside and bring your dog

It won’t be a surprise to many, but dogs are always welcome at the DogTap in Ellon, especially in their outdoor spaces.

The BrewDog HQ has different outdoor options including heated dining pods, covered areas and places that overlook the kids’ playpark so you can keep an eye on your youngsters.

The menu includes their famous chicken wings, pizzas, burgers and much more, including vegetarian and vegan options, so there’s something for everyone.

Enjoy a gorgeous afternoon tea in a hut

As the better weather has come in, the Forest Café at Midmar has upgraded its outdoor eating area – and now offers outdoor huts.

Designed like wooden booths (but with roofs) the huts are a popular addition to their already great outdoor area, where guests can enjoy hot and cold, drinks, snacks, meals and even afternoon teas – all freshly prepared.

Enjoy a meat-free brunch outdoors all day

At Dreamy Goat Coffee in Inverurie, their entire food menu is vegetarian or vegan – something you don’t find everywhere!

From pancake stacks to French toast to wraps and the classic cheese toastie, you and your family can sit outside and enjoy some great meat-free food, as well as speciality teas and coffees, smoothies and shakes.

Catch up with friends in a traditional beer garden

The beer garden at the Station Hotel in Stonehaven is the ideal place for a get-together with loved ones.

Open from 11am six days a week (and from noon on a Sunday) it’s one of the best places in the town to sit back, relax and enjoy a few drinks (and some food) when the sun is shining.

Just be sure to get there early as it tends to fill up quickly!

Eat out with a harbour view

The outside terrace at Stonehaven’s The Ship Inn is right at the harbour, offering gorgeous sea views.

Whether you are tucking into traditional fish and chips or something else from the extensive menu – or just enjoying a cool drink in the warm weather – you’ll enjoy some of the best views in the area.

And then once you are done you can walk it off with a stroll along the waterside!

