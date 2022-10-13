Fancy some family days out in Scotland? Travel to top sites by rail!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fancy some family days out in Scotland? Travel to top sites by rail!

In Partnership with VisitScotland and ScotRail
October 13, 2022, 3:00 pm
ScotRail train passes Edinburgh Castle
Rediscover the magic of travelling by rail with your family!

Take advantage of some amazing offers and hop on a train to travel back in time and have blamtastic family days out in Scotland!

Summer’s over, and like Dennis, Minnie, the Bash Street kids and all their Beano friends, the little mischiefs in your household may be restless and itching for some fun and exploring!

Why don’t you get on a train for a great day out with the entire family while teaching your kids a little history lesson or two?

Rediscover the magic of train travel for fun family days out in Scotland

It’s still just £1 to bring a child on a train trip with ScotRail Kids for a Quid tickets available all year round, across the country.

Spend some quality time together in the coach while en route to your destination. You can swap fun facts about your trip or play games to while the time away. After all, train travel is all about the magic of the journey.

Let your children’s blamaginations run wild as you pass scenes from Scotland’s famous countryside or as you explore some of the country’s blamazing historical attractions. Many of these places are castles and ancient churches that tell the rich history behind Scotland’s iconic legends.

From October to March, Historic Environment Scotland sites will also offer Kids for a Quid via VisitScotland.com. Check out Great Days Out in Scotland on the website to find offers that will support attractions through the autumn and winter months. Take lots of photos on your visit and share them online using the hashtag #GreatDaysOutInScotland.

4 historical sites to visit with your family – all accessible by rail!

1. Edinburgh Castle

Minnie, Dennis and Gnasher pose in front of Edinburgh Castle at night - a picture perfect spot for family days out in Scotland
Like Minnie, Dennis & Gnasher, make sure to snap photos at Edinburgh Castle!

Did you know that this mighty fortress, which dominates the city’s skyline, has been besieged more times than any other castle in Europe? Despite the many destructive battles for the castle’s ownership, Edinburgh’s oldest building – St Margaret’s Chapel – remains standing inside the castle’s formidable walls.

Today, Edinburgh Castle is still an active military base that also houses the country’s crown jewels (known as the Honours of Scotland) as well as the UK’s ancient inauguration stone, the legendary Stone of Destiny.

2. Stirling Castle

Tourists visit Stirling Castle, a perfect place for family days out in Scotland
Dennis explores Stirling Castle where William Wallace and Robert the Bruce fought bloody battles.

Stirling Castle is remarkable for its impressive architecture and the royal dramas that unfolded there. In fact, almost every Scottish monarch had either lived in the castle or been crowned or died there until the Union of the Crowns in 1603. Mary, Queen of Scots lived in the Royal Palace as a child and was crowned there. Her son, the future James VI, was also baptised there. Bet you didn’t know that the fireworks display that capped off his baptismal celebrations was the first recorded use of fireworks in Scotland!

3. Elgin Cathedral

Dennis and Gnasher jump in front of Elgin Cathedral
Dennis and Gnasher can’t resist taking photos in front of picture-perfect Elgin Cathedral.

This was one of Scotland’s most beautiful medieval structures and had more medieval memorials than any other Scottish cathedral. Although much of its nave is now in ruins, the rest stands remarkably complete. The surviving details show how this place of worship was embellished and developed into the spiritual heart of the diocese of Moray.

4. Arbroath Abbey

Dennis hides behind a column inside Arbroath Abbey
Gotcha! Fancy playing hide and seek with Dennis at Arbroath Abbey?

Arbroath Abbey is best known for being the place from where the most famous document in Scottish history was sent. The Declaration of Arbroath was sent by 39 Scottish nobles, barons and freemen to Pope John XXII in 1320 after the excommunication of Robert the Bruce was renewed. In the letter, they passionately asserted that Scotland was an independent, sovereign kingdom, inspiring America’s forefathers many years later to craft their own declaration of independence.

For more historical sites to explore for family days out in Scotland, take inspiration from VisitScotland’s website! Don’t forget to buy your Kids for a Quid tickets from ScotRail!

Find out more about Scottish legends to rival Dennis and Gnasher

