My Week in 5 Pictures – Aoife Lyall talks books and takes to the woods

Aoife Lyall is a poet, writer and teacher originally from Dublin but now based in the Highlands.

Her debut poetry collection, Mother, Nature, was released on Bloodaxe Books to critical acclaim last year. This Sunday, Aoife hosts a free poetry workshop at Lyth Arts Centre as part of this year’s Northern Stories Festival.

Visit www.lytharts.org.uk for more information.

Reading them, writing them, reviewing them, judging them – books are the mainstay of my week.

I love this lino cut print from artist Fiona Black, which I bought at St Duthac Book and Arts Festival. A whole series of women reading, I managed to get only one for now…

I am lucky to be surrounded by miles of beautiful woodland to lose myself in… sometimes literally!

When you’re in need of some inspiration, it’s great having a member of the family, our dog Scott, who’s always on hand to listen to new ideas.

Whether it’s soft play or swimming, the cinema or staying in, every weekend is full of family fun and inspiration.