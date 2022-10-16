My Week in 5 Pictures – Aoife Lyall talks books and takes to the woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
My Week in 5 Pictures – Aoife Lyall talks books and takes to the woods

By Jamie Wilde
October 16, 2022, 6:00 am
From books to soft play and adorable dog Scott, poet Aoife Lyall shares her week in five pictures. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
From books to soft play and adorable dog Scott, poet Aoife Lyall shares her week in five pictures. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Aoife Lyall is a poet, writer and teacher originally from Dublin but now based in the Highlands.

Her debut poetry collection, Mother, Nature, was released on Bloodaxe Books to critical acclaim last year. This Sunday, Aoife hosts a free poetry workshop at Lyth Arts Centre as part of this year’s Northern Stories Festival.

Visit www.lytharts.org.uk for more information.

Books, books, books.

Reading them, writing them, reviewing them, judging them – books are the mainstay of my week.

Artwork from Evanton artist, Fiona Black.

I love this lino cut print from artist Fiona Black, which I bought at St Duthac Book and Arts Festival. A whole series of women reading, I managed to get only one for now…

Beautiful Highland woodlands.

I am lucky to be surrounded by miles of beautiful woodland to lose myself in… sometimes literally!

Simply adorable.

When you’re in need of some inspiration, it’s great having a member of the family, our dog Scott, who’s always on hand to listen to new ideas.

Weekend fun.

Whether it’s soft play or swimming, the cinema or staying in, every weekend is full of family fun and inspiration.

