Family fun entertainment is in great supply across the north and north-east this weekend.

Shark treasure hunts and dinosaur displays are sure to keep kids entertained. But there’s also theatre, art exhibitions and podcasts to tuck into if you fancy a more relaxed weekend.

Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

Jane Austen fans will know her seminal work, Pride and Prejudice, with deep fondness. However, if you’re keen to watch a slightly alternative showcasing of the classic story on stage, then this new show at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen is for you.

It features an all-female cast led by playwright Isobel McArthur and karaoke is the medium used to tell a story of men, money and microphones in this adaptation.

Visit aberdeenperformingarts.com for tickets for the final shows this Saturday.

Macduff Marine Aquarium

Family days out don’t often come much better than visiting top attractions around the north and north-east and Macduff Marine Aquarium is up there with some of the best.

For the remainder of this month, it’s shark season at the aquarium, which has been running for 25 years as of this year.

On Thursday, the aquarium will be hosting Silver Spray Family Fun Day with talks, shark treasure hunts and much more all available to get stuck into.

Visit macduff-aquarium.org.uk for more information.

Scottish Portrait Awards

The Scottish Portrait Awards exhibition is being brought to northern audiences for the first time and will be hosted at Duff House in Banff right up until February 2023.

This year’s prize winners feature in a diverse show whose colourful fine artwork contrasts strongly with the black and white portraits in the photography exhibition.

A total of 60 works are shortlisted which sees works of art draw on personal and universal narratives.

The exhibition is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only. Visit scottishartstrust.org for more information.

Jurassic Live

High Life Highland in Inverness meets Steven Spielberg in this spectacular live event taking place this Saturday and Sunday.

Jurassic Live heads to the Highlands for this family fun dinosaur adventure show. It promises to showcase the most realistic-looking dinosaurs you’ll find anywhere in the UK, with award-winning animatronic technology featuring blinking eyes, moving mouths and fully functioning bodies.

Velociraptor, T-Rex, Stegosaurus, Triceratops… you name it, you’ll find it here.

Visit jurassic-live.co.uk for more information.

Listen to a new podcast

Need some time to unwind this weekend? Podcasts are great to listen to while lounging around the house. There are tons out there that cover all kinds of different topics.

Table Manners with pop singer Jessie Ware and her mum Lennie is a very accessible podcast that’s perfect to relax with.

Featuring food, family and the beautiful art of having a chat with various celebrity guests, direct from Jessie’s very own dinner table, indulge yourself for an hour with an episode of this.

Table Manners is currently available on major podcasting and streaming services.