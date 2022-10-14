Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shark treasure hunts and dinosaur adventures: 5 things to do across the north and north-east this weekend

By Jamie Wilde
October 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 14, 2022, 1:21 pm
Explore shark tales and much more across the weekend with our pick of five things to do across the north and north-east. Picture by Shutterstock

Family fun entertainment is in great supply across the north and north-east this weekend.

Shark treasure hunts and dinosaur displays are sure to keep kids entertained. But there’s also theatre, art exhibitions and podcasts to tuck into if you fancy a more relaxed weekend.

Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of). Picture supplied by Mihaela Bodlovic.

Jane Austen fans will know her seminal work, Pride and Prejudice, with deep fondness. However, if you’re keen to watch a slightly alternative showcasing of the classic story on stage, then this new show at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen is for you.

It features an all-female cast led by playwright Isobel McArthur and karaoke is the medium used to tell a story of men, money and microphones in this adaptation.

Visit aberdeenperformingarts.com for tickets for the final shows this Saturday.

Macduff Marine Aquarium

Macduff Marine Aquarium. Picture supplied by Damian Shields/VisitAberdeenshire.

Family days out don’t often come much better than visiting top attractions around the north and north-east and Macduff Marine Aquarium is up there with some of the best.

For the remainder of this month, it’s shark season at the aquarium, which has been running for 25 years as of this year.

On Thursday, the aquarium will be hosting Silver Spray Family Fun Day with talks, shark treasure hunts and much more all available to get stuck into.

Visit macduff-aquarium.org.uk for more information.

Scottish Portrait Awards

Duff House, Banff, will be hosting this year’s Scottish Portrait Awards exhibition. Picture by Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

The Scottish Portrait Awards exhibition is being brought to northern audiences for the first time and will be hosted at Duff House in Banff right up until February 2023.

This year’s prize winners feature in a diverse show whose colourful fine artwork contrasts strongly with the black and white portraits in the photography exhibition.

A total of 60 works are shortlisted which sees works of art draw on personal and universal narratives.

The exhibition is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only. Visit scottishartstrust.org for more information.

Jurassic Live

Jurassic Live.

High Life Highland in Inverness meets Steven Spielberg in this spectacular live event taking place this Saturday and Sunday.

Jurassic Live heads to the Highlands for this family fun dinosaur adventure show. It promises to showcase the most realistic-looking dinosaurs you’ll find anywhere in the UK, with award-winning animatronic technology featuring blinking eyes, moving mouths and fully functioning bodies.

Velociraptor, T-Rex, Stegosaurus, Triceratops… you name it, you’ll find it here.

Visit jurassic-live.co.uk for more information.

Listen to a new podcast

Jessie Ware and her mum Lennie host the Table Manners podcast.

Need some time to unwind this weekend? Podcasts are great to listen to while lounging around the house. There are tons out there that cover all kinds of different topics.

Table Manners with pop singer Jessie Ware and her mum Lennie is a very accessible podcast that’s perfect to relax with.

Featuring food, family and the beautiful art of having a chat with various celebrity guests, direct from Jessie’s very own dinner table, indulge yourself for an hour with an episode of this.

Table Manners is currently available on major podcasting and streaming services.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

