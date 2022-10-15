What a week: Dear oh dear, there’s a king-size hole in the budget

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s easy to feel confused and overwhelmed these days – especially in the crisps aisle in Asda.

Tuesday saw me trying to run the numbers on a three-pack deal for Salt and Vinegar six-packs versus the big value four-flavour multipacks before admitting defeat and going for a lie down on the metal bench beside the checkout.

On Wednesday I went for something less intellectually challenging and examined the inverse relationship between gilt prices and gilt yields because it could affect my pension.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the people over at the Institute for Fiscal Studies steer clear of salty snacks altogether as they have enough on their plates calculating the mathematical fallout of the mini budget.

The upshot appears to be the UK will be saddled with a £60 billion black hole and I’m stuck with five packets of Cheese and Onion that I know for a fact will still be in the cupboard at Christmas.

Save the Belmont

Speaking of things no one wants, it’s great to see that no one wants to see the end of The Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen as evidenced by the swell of support and the rush of ideas to save it.

Staff, politicians, film fans and others got the fight off to a flying start at a meeting in Krakatoa bar and having popped along myself, I can report that the mood was poignant but positive and I feel confident this valuable asset will be saved for the city (P&J, October 13).

Film plays an interesting role in Scotland’s cultural landscape, with many a Hollywood feature set here or filmed against the stunning backdrop this beautiful land provides.

That’s why it was gratifying to see plans approved for a cafe in a Banff pub made famous by 1983 movie Local Hero (P&J, October 11).

The Ship Inn faced destruction less than a year ago as proposals were lodged to convert the whole building into flats.

Now the boat-shaped bar which served as the fictional Macaskill Arms where Mac and Gordon knocked back a dram or two will at least be preserved to serve tea and cakes.

Nicola Sturgeon was clearly in the mood for something stronger and announced plans to use waste from whisky production to recycle batteries as part of a £50 million renewables strategy.

That’s one heck of an angel’s share and many in the north-east may also be toasting the idea of Aberdeen becoming the green energy capital (P&J, October 10).

The first minister caused a stooshie earlier in the week over her statement: “I detest the Tories and everything they stand for.”

The Tories had the last laugh because it worked as a business incentive when two firms decided to print the remark on T-shirts and sell them for £30 (P&J, October 12).

Sacked chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng put in an order for one yesterday.

Dear, oh dear

Speculation is rife over what King Charles meant when he muttered “Dear, oh dear” as he greeted Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Many assume it was in reference to the political turmoil surrounding the PM but I think he had just been handed the petrol bill for all his ping-ponging between London and Aberdeenshire.

He can’t keep away from us! He’ll be visiting the Granite City on Monday and I know it will have meant a lot to many people to see the King and Queen Consort visit Ballater on Tuesday (P&J, October 11).

It’s maybe just as well that at least one of his cars runs on biofuel.

£10,000 taxi bill

Someone else who has spent a fortune on travel is Jacqueline Fraser, who notched up £10,000 on taxis to see her beloved therapy horse after storms washed away a bridge.

Her expensive trips are now over after Bruntyards Bridge in King Edward has reopened, meaning she can reach the pony in her electric wheelchair in 15 minutes.

People like Jacqueline are an inspiration and we have plenty real-life local heroes on our patch.

I’m thinking of 90-year-old fitness enthusiast Peggy Mackintosh from Inverness who is inspiring the younger generation to be more active (P&J, October 12).

Apparently she has 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

I wonder if any of them like Walkers Cheese and Onion…