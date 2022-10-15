What a week: Dear oh dear, there’s a king-size hole in the budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What a week: Dear oh dear, there’s a king-size hole in the budget

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet members of the public in Ballater on Tuesday.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet members of the public in Ballater on Tuesday.

It’s easy to feel confused and overwhelmed these days – especially in the crisps aisle in Asda.

Tuesday saw me trying to run the numbers on a three-pack deal for Salt and Vinegar six-packs versus the big value four-flavour multipacks before admitting defeat and going for a lie down on the metal bench beside the checkout.

On Wednesday I went for something less intellectually challenging and examined the inverse relationship between gilt prices and gilt yields because it could affect my pension.

It can be hard to work out what to spend your money on when supermarkets have different deals to consider.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the people over at the Institute for Fiscal Studies steer clear of salty snacks altogether as they have enough on their plates calculating the mathematical fallout of the mini budget.

The upshot appears to be the UK will be saddled with a £60 billion black hole and I’m stuck with five packets of Cheese and Onion that I know for a fact will still be in the cupboard at Christmas.

Save the Belmont

Speaking of things no one wants, it’s great to see that no one wants to see the end of The Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen as evidenced by the swell of support and the rush of ideas to save it.

Staff, politicians, film fans and others got the fight off to a flying start at a meeting in Krakatoa bar and having popped along myself, I can report that the mood was poignant but positive and I feel confident this valuable asset will be saved for the city (P&J, October 13).

The public meeting at Krakatoa bar to save The Belmont Filmhouse. Picture by Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.

Film plays an interesting role in Scotland’s cultural landscape, with many a Hollywood feature set here or filmed against the stunning backdrop this beautiful land provides.

That’s why it was gratifying to see plans approved for a cafe in a Banff pub made famous by 1983 movie Local Hero (P&J, October 11).

The Ship Inn faced destruction less than a year ago as proposals were lodged to convert the whole building into flats.

Now the boat-shaped bar which served as the fictional Macaskill Arms where Mac and Gordon knocked back a dram or two will at least be preserved to serve tea and cakes.

A screengrab from the film Local Hero with Mac and Gordon having a dram, filmed in The Ship Inn at Banff.

Nicola Sturgeon was clearly in the mood for something stronger and announced plans to use waste from whisky production to recycle batteries as part of a £50 million renewables strategy.

That’s one heck of an angel’s share and many in the north-east may also be toasting the idea of Aberdeen becoming the green energy capital (P&J, October 10).

The first minister caused a stooshie earlier in the week over her statement: “I detest the Tories and everything they stand for.”

The Tories had the last laugh because it worked as a business incentive when two firms decided to print the remark on T-shirts and sell them for £30 (P&J, October 12).

Sacked chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng put in an order for one yesterday.

Dear, oh dear

Speculation is rife over what King Charles meant when he muttered “Dear, oh dear” as he greeted Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Many assume it was in reference to the political turmoil surrounding the PM but I think he had just been handed the petrol bill for all his ping-ponging between London and Aberdeenshire.

King Charles meets Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire.

He can’t keep away from us! He’ll be visiting the Granite City on Monday and I know it will have meant a lot to many people to see the King and Queen Consort visit Ballater on Tuesday (P&J, October 11).

It’s maybe just as well that at least one of his cars runs on biofuel.

£10,000 taxi bill

Someone else who has spent a fortune on travel is Jacqueline Fraser, who notched up £10,000 on taxis to see her beloved therapy horse after storms washed away a bridge.

Her expensive trips are now over after Bruntyards Bridge in King Edward has reopened, meaning she can reach the pony in her electric wheelchair in 15 minutes.

Jacqueline Fraser can now see her therapy horse Randall more easily after Bruntyards Bridge was fixed.

People like Jacqueline are an inspiration and we have plenty real-life local heroes on our patch.

I’m thinking of 90-year-old fitness enthusiast Peggy Mackintosh from Inverness who is inspiring the younger generation to be more active (P&J, October 12).

Apparently she has 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

I wonder if any of them like Walkers Cheese and Onion…

Peggy Mackintosh of Inverness attends two fitness sessions a week. Picture by Sandy McCook.

