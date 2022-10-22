What We Learned this week… about Scotland’s currency, rhinos, racing calamities and ancient fish suppers on Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What We Learned this week… about Scotland’s currency, rhinos, racing calamities and ancient fish suppers on Orkney

By Neil Drysdale
October 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 22, 2022, 4:01 pm
Comedian Billy Connolly started out as a folk singer before developing his stand-up act.
Comedian Billy Connolly started out as a folk singer before developing his stand-up act.

What we learned during yet another tumultuous week in the worlds of politics, sport and current affairs.

Connolly coins?

There were mixed reactions to Nicola Sturgeon’s latest policy paper on Scotland’s economic prospects if there’s a Yes vote in a future referendum.

The First Minister confirmed a newly-independent nation would keep using the pound, which prompted one of her former advisers to dismiss the plan as “utter p**h”.

Could Scotland adopt new currency, “The Connolly”? Image: DC Thomson

Given such language, why not adopt a new currency “The Connolly” with 100 Billies to the Big Yin?

Ridiculous, of course. But no more absurd than other political developments.

Bye bye Braverman

After all, on Tuesday, the Conservative Home Secretary Suella Braverman launched an astonishing tirade against what she described as the “Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati anti-growth coalition”.

Within 24 hours, the forces of Big Quorn had struck back and Braverman had been booted out of the Cabinet.

So near, yet so far

Eilish McColgan ran her heart out this summer and struck gold at the Commonwealth Games.

But her British and European records at the Great Scottish Run have been invalidated after it was discovered the course was 150 metres too short.

Eilish McColgan of Scotland celebrates victory in the Commonwealth Games 10,000m final, but her Great Scottish Run records have been invalidated.

Embarrassing? Yes, but by no means unusual in athletics.

The Manchester marathon was 380m short for three consecutive years from 2013 to 2015. And the Brighton marathon was 568m too long last year. Can’t anybody use a measuring tape any more?

Rhino joy

There was genuine cause for celebration when a rare white rhino was born in central Scotland. Following a 16-month pregnancy, the female calf entered the world at Blair Drummond Safari Park as the sixth progeny of long-term partners Dot and Graham, both aged 22.

Southern white rhinos are classified as “near threatened” on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature red list of endangered species.

The other subspecies – the northern white rhino – is functionally extinct, with only two known creatures left in the world – both of which are female.

Healthy diet?

Archaeologists have discovered that a woman who lived in Orkney 1,800 years ago had a diet that basically consisted of fish suppers, though not of the type you find at your local chipper.

The results showed that seafood had been a consistent part of her diet during her childhood and she ate lots of fish towards the end of her life.

The UHI Archaeology Institute suggested she may have held a special role within her ancient community and nicknamed her The Elder.

Major role for Jonny

He was mesmerising as Sick Boy in Trainspotting, as world-record-breaking cyclist Graeme Obree in the film The Flying Scotsman, and as Sherlock Holmes in the American TV series Elementary.

But doubts have been expressed about the casting of Jonny Lee Miller as former PM John Major in the new series of The Crown.

Ewen Bremner, Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle, reunited for T2 Trainspotting

Producers Netflix have already stumbled into hot water with Major and other politicians over “fictional” parts of the script.

Sorry chaps, but it’s a drama, not a documentary.

Gunning for Fergie

Former Arsenal co-owner David Dein wanted to make Sir Alex Ferguson the Gunners manager in 1986 before he left Aberdeen for Manchester United.

He told the Sacked in the Morning podcast: “I promoted Alex to take on the job, but some on the board were suggesting George Graham so I wondered if Alex, being a bit more experienced, could be manager and George his No 2”.

Fergie has always made it clear he would only leave Pittodrie for one other job – at Old Trafford, so this sounds like wishful thinking.

A nod to Poland

Ferguson’s assistant, Archie Knox, went on a spying trip 40 years ago – and found himself in a John Le Carre novel. After travelling to Poland to scout European opponents Lech Poznan, he was met by a minder who tailed him wherever he went – even to the stage where they slept in the same hotel room.

Aberdeen manager Alex Ferguson (left) and assistant Archie Knox celebrate with the trophy in Gothenburg in 1983.

Knox said: “It was strange to get so much attention. What made it worse was the fact he could speak as much English as I could Polish – which was nil. Still, after that, I now know how to nod in Polish!”

Burning issue

The Scottish SPCA reported that an owl had been rescued after getting trapped in the flue of a wood-burning stove in Aberdeen. Their staff were alerted by a member of the public to free what was initially thought to be a hawk in the Hazlehead area.

The homeowner initially thought it was a hawk but it turned out to be a tawny owl. Image: Scottish SPCA.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also involved and the bird, a tawny owl, was eventually removed. It was checked and given some food and water before being released back into the wild. And yes, we do give two hoots about that.

Larry for top job

Oh, and of course, Liz Truss became the latest PM to quit Downing Street even as Larry the Cat proclaimed: “The King has asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough.”

