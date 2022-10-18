Tawny owl rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in wood-burning stove in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tawny owl rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in wood-burning stove in Aberdeen

By Ross Hempseed
October 18, 2022, 12:10 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 12:49 pm
The homeowner initially thought it was a hawk but it turned out to be a tawny owl. Image: Scottish SPCA.
The homeowner initially thought it was a hawk but it turned out to be a tawny owl. Image: Scottish SPCA.

A tawny owl had a narrow escape after being discovered trapped inside a wood-burning stove.

The homeowner initially thought the bird was a hawk as they could only see its feet and underside.

But when the Scottish SPCA arrived at the property in the Hazlehead area of Aberdeen, they realised it was a tawny owl – and that it would be too big to easily free from the stove flue.

They called in the fire service, who eventually moved a section of the stove to free the bird, unharmed.

Scottish SPCA Lynn Cruickshank said it was a “tricky” operation .

Scottish SPCA and Scottish Fire and Rescue officers help free a trapped owl from a wood-burning stove. Image: Scottish SPCA.

‘The owl was unharmed from their adventure’

Ms Cruickshank said: “This was quite a tricky rescue and when I first arrived all I could see were the bird’s feet and some feathers sticking out of the wood burner.

“I managed to get hold of the bird and get them out of the flue, but I couldn’t get them past the damper at the top of the stove.

“With the member of the public’s permission and the help of their friend, we started to take parts off the stove to see if we could free the owl.

“Unfortunately after a while, we were still really struggling so I called the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for assistance.

“Eventually it was agreed that we could break the seal around the stove and flue and remove the stove to free the owl.

“We’re so grateful to the member of the public for being so understanding and helpful.

“Thankfully, the owl was unharmed from their adventure. The bird was checked over and given some food and water.”

The Scottish SPCA want to remind the public to contact the animal helpline on 03000 999 999 if they discover an animal in distress.

