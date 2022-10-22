Yvie Burnett: Tory comedy show is not the Pride of Britain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Well I’m glad I suggested the beauty advent calendars to you as an alternative to asking Santa for stockings, as quite a few of you have let me know you have bought them.

To Sheila, Moira, Emma and Pete who have already ordered the Liberty one, you are more organised than I am.

I haven’t even ordered my own one yet. And by the way I’m not on commission from Liberty! I just thought they looked lovely.

Methlick Grace

I also had a message from Rona whose dad was born and bred in Methlick but, like me, she hadn’t heard of the Methlick Grace which I shared with you last week.

Rona wonders what the origin of this grace is, so if any of you know where it came from please let me know.

Last week we had the sad news that the actor Robbie Coltrane had died.

Many of us watched the series Cracker which he starred in as the criminal psychologist Fitz.

But of course it was his iconic portrayal of Hagrid in the Harry Potter films he will be most remembered for.

What wonderful casting to give the role of the soft-hearted half human and half giant character to 6ft tall Robbie Coltrane with his larger-than-life personality.

Of course, there is only one thing dominating the news right now, the farce that is going on in the government.

After sacking her chancellor and appointing Jeremy Hunt as a replacement, Liz Truss finally fell on her sword after the Commons descended into farce on Wednesday night with reports of bullying and utter confusion over a vote that either was or wasn’t about confidence in her leadership.

And this came hot on the heels of the home secretary handing in her resignation alongside a scathing attack on Truss’s premiership.

Ms Truss’s mini budget had already crashed markets before she performed yet another screeching U-turn, and it felt only a matter of time before she had to go.

She has barely survived long enough to unpack all her boxes and now she’ll be booking the removal vans to come to Downing Street yet again.

It’s almost like a sketch from a comedy show. If it wasn’t so serious and affecting people’s lives it would be funny.

Now I know she didn’t exactly take over a job where things were going well, but it has almost definitely gone from bad to worse.

Chaos

Imagine a new boss came to your work, changed the way everything was done and caused chaos. Would they still be in the job? Not a chance.

She has failed badly. It was time to go. Mind you, I was saying that about the last person in that job, so who knows where this will take us next.

Strictly

Now you will all be expecting me to be celebrating that Matt Goss has left Strictly because I made no secret of the fact that he was my least favourite dancer.

However, I don’t dislike the man, it’s not personal! But it’s a competition, we have to get rid of someone each week and it was most definitely, in my opinion, his time to say bye bye.

His farewell speech was lovely though and he was even growing on me.

So many of the dancers upped their game this week, it was just one incredible performance after the other.

Hamza, for example, was fabulous. Did you see how he threw his partner Jowita in the air, caught her and threw her up again?

What an amazing dance!

Of course, Hamza is probably a P&J and a your life reader, well we would like to think he is, as he has embraced all things Scottish.

I’ve never been to Ardnamurchan but seeing clips of it in some of Hamza’s films, I won’t be the only one who wants to plan a trip there.

I’ve most definitely got a soft spot for this lovely man.

It’s Pride of Britain time but I will miss going to the event this year as I will be away.

I always love being there to support my friend Carol Vorderman and I can’t wait to see what she is wearing.

She is looking wonderful at the moment after spending a lot of time in the gym and putting me totally to shame as I seem to have been hibernating.

Tune in on Thursday to cry a lot and see all the wonderful nominees and winners.

Have a good week,

Yvie x