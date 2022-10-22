Yvie Burnett: Tory comedy show is not the Pride of Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Yvie Burnett: Tory comedy show is not the Pride of Britain

By Yvie Burnett
October 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Yvie at the Pride of Britain event.
Yvie at the Pride of Britain event.

Well I’m glad I suggested the beauty advent calendars to you as an alternative to asking Santa for stockings, as quite a few of you have let me know you have bought them.

To Sheila, Moira, Emma and Pete who have already ordered the Liberty one, you are more organised than I am.

I haven’t even ordered my own one yet. And by the way I’m not on commission from Liberty! I just thought they looked lovely.

Methlick Grace

I also had a message from Rona whose dad was born and bred in Methlick but, like me, she hadn’t heard of the Methlick Grace which I shared with you last week.

Rona wonders what the origin of this grace is, so if any of you know where it came from please let me know.

The John Lewis beauty advent calendar.

Last week we had the sad news that the actor Robbie Coltrane had died.

Many of us watched the series Cracker which he starred in as the criminal psychologist Fitz.

But of course it was his iconic portrayal of Hagrid in the Harry Potter films he will be most remembered for.

What wonderful casting to give the role of the soft-hearted half human and half giant character to 6ft tall Robbie Coltrane with his larger-than-life personality.

Robbie Coltrane when he arrived for the world premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Of course, there is only one thing dominating the news right now, the farce that is going on in the government.

After sacking her chancellor and appointing Jeremy Hunt as a replacement, Liz Truss finally fell on her sword after the Commons descended into farce on Wednesday night with reports of bullying and utter confusion over a vote that either was or wasn’t about confidence in her leadership.

And this came hot on the heels of the home secretary handing in her resignation alongside a scathing attack on Truss’s premiership.

Liz Truss leaves Downing Street for PMQs on Wednesday, the next day she resigned. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

Ms Truss’s mini budget had already crashed markets before she performed yet another screeching U-turn, and it felt only a matter of time before she had to go.

She has barely survived long enough to unpack all her boxes and now she’ll be booking the removal vans to come to Downing Street yet again.

It’s almost like a sketch from a comedy show. If it wasn’t so serious and affecting people’s lives it would be funny.

Now I know she didn’t exactly take over a job where things were going well, but it has almost definitely gone from bad to worse.

Tess Daly with Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova during the results show of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire.

Chaos

Imagine a new boss came to your work, changed the way everything was done and caused chaos. Would they still be in the job? Not a chance.

She has failed badly. It was time to go. Mind you, I was saying that about the last person in that job, so who knows where this will take us next.

Strictly

Now you will all be expecting me to be celebrating that Matt Goss has left Strictly because I made no secret of the fact that he was my least favourite dancer.

However, I don’t dislike the man, it’s not personal! But it’s a competition, we have to get rid of someone each week and it was most definitely, in my opinion, his time to say bye bye.

Yvie with her good friend Carol Vorderman.

His farewell speech was lovely though and he was even growing on me.

So many of the dancers upped their game this week, it was just one incredible performance after the other.

Hamza, for example, was fabulous. Did you see how he threw his partner Jowita in the air, caught her and threw her up again?

What an amazing dance!

Of course, Hamza is probably a P&J and a your life reader, well we would like to think he is, as he has embraced all things Scottish.

Yvie and her friend Jules on the red carpet.

I’ve never been to Ardnamurchan but seeing clips of it in some of Hamza’s films, I won’t be the only one who wants to plan a trip there.

I’ve most definitely got a soft spot for this lovely man.

It’s Pride of Britain time but I will miss going to the event this year as I will be away.

Yvie and Carol Vorderman take a selfie.

I always love being there to support my friend Carol Vorderman and I can’t wait to see what she is wearing.

She is looking wonderful at the moment after spending a lot of time in the gym and putting me totally to shame as I seem to have been hibernating.

Tune in on Thursday to cry a lot and see all the wonderful nominees and winners.

Have a good week,

Yvie x

Yvie all dressed up for the Pride of Britain event.

