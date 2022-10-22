Eat, drink and be scary: 4 haunted venues in Inverness to dine in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spooky season is in full swing. And what better way to mark the occasion than to dine in a haunted venue in Inverness?

Luckily for you, the area has a handful of quirky places to enjoy soup and a sandwich or coffee and a fine piece in an eerie setting.

With halloween on the horizon, we thought it only fitting that we share some of these with you for your benefit.

Eden Court Theatre and Cinema

A charcuterie board, battered cod goujons, salads, and a margherita pizza are among the dishes you could be tucking into at Eden Court Theatre and Cinema.

It not only offers show-stopping food, performances, and film screenings but also the opportunity for visitors to spot a ghost or two.

The Green Lady is known throughout Inverness and is arguably the most seen spirit, as well as the ghost of a young girl.

If you’re going to catch a glimpse of them anywhere, then Eden Court will be one of your best bets.

Address: Bishops Road, Inverness IV3 5SA

Culloden Battlefield

Culloden Battlefield offers an incredibly immersive experience. Yes, you guessed it, those visiting will learn all there is to know about the Battle of Culloden.

The battlefield is rumoured to be plagued by the souls of those who died there. This in itself may prove overwhelming.

We would recommend enjoying a hot drink, homemade sandwich, or hearty bowl of soup from its cafe afterwards in order to relax.

Although there may be some spirits roaming around inside, too…

Address: Culloden Moor, Inverness, IV2 5EU

Fort George

Like Castle Stuart Golf Links, Fort George is well worth a visit if you’re searching for haunted venues in Inverness and are travelling past the north-east.

Not only is it one of the most outstanding fortifications in Europe, but it allows you to step back in time and even go dolphin spotting.

The cafe is open from 10am to 3pm Wednesday to Sunday. Here, you can enjoy soup, a bacon roll, homemade scones and cakes, bagels, ice cream, and more.

Address: Near, Ardersier, Inverness, IV2 7TE

Castle Stuart Golf Links

Around 6.5 miles north-east of Inverness, you’ll find Castle Stuart – a building that is rumoured to have been haunted since the 18th century.

Though the castle initially flourished, it fell into disuse as the fortunes of the House of Stuart sank during the English Civil War and Charles I was executed.

It lay derelict for 300 years before being restored and is currently used as a luxury hotel where you can, of course, tuck into mouth-watering food and drink.

Address: Inverness, IV2 7JL