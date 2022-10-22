Eat, drink and be scary: 4 haunted venues in Inverness to dine in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eat, drink and be scary: 4 haunted venues in Inverness to dine in

By Karla Sinclair
October 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Image: Shutterstock.
Image: Shutterstock.

Spooky season is in full swing. And what better way to mark the occasion than to dine in a haunted venue in Inverness?

Luckily for you, the area has a handful of quirky places to enjoy soup and a sandwich or coffee and a fine piece in an eerie setting.

With halloween on the horizon, we thought it only fitting that we share some of these with you for your benefit.

Eden Court Theatre and Cinema

A charcuterie board, battered cod goujons, salads, and a margherita pizza are among the dishes you could be tucking into at Eden Court Theatre and Cinema.

It not only offers show-stopping food, performances, and film screenings but also the opportunity for visitors to spot a ghost or two.

The Green Lady is known throughout Inverness and is arguably the most seen spirit, as well as the ghost of a young girl.

If you’re going to catch a glimpse of them anywhere, then Eden Court will be one of your best bets.

Address: Bishops Road, Inverness IV3 5SA

A charcuterie board and a vegan board available at Eden Court, accompanied by a wine flight. Image credit: Mollie Stewart, of Eden Court Theatre and Cinema.

Culloden Battlefield

Culloden Battlefield offers an incredibly immersive experience. Yes, you guessed it, those visiting will learn all there is to know about the Battle of Culloden.

The battlefield is rumoured to be plagued by the souls of those who died there. This in itself may prove overwhelming.

We would recommend enjoying a hot drink, homemade sandwich, or hearty bowl of soup from its cafe afterwards in order to relax.

Although there may be some spirits roaming around inside, too…

Address: Culloden Moor, Inverness, IV2 5EU

Fort George

Like Castle Stuart Golf Links, Fort George is well worth a visit if you’re searching for haunted venues in Inverness and are travelling past the north-east.

Not only is it one of the most outstanding fortifications in Europe, but it allows you to step back in time and even go dolphin spotting.

The cafe is open from 10am to 3pm Wednesday to Sunday. Here, you can enjoy soup, a bacon roll, homemade scones and cakes, bagels, ice cream, and more.

Address: Near, Ardersier, Inverness, IV2 7TE

A picnic by Fort George. Image: Elena Popova.

Castle Stuart Golf Links

Around 6.5 miles north-east of Inverness, you’ll find Castle Stuart – a building that is rumoured to have been haunted since the 18th century.

Though the castle initially flourished, it fell into disuse as the fortunes of the House of Stuart sank during the English Civil War and Charles I was executed.

It lay derelict for 300 years before being restored and is currently used as a luxury hotel where you can, of course, tuck into mouth-watering food and drink.

Address: Inverness, IV2 7JL

[[title]]

[[text]]
