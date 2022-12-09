Big interview: ‘I wanted to run away’ but Greyhope Bay is a dream worth making true

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Big interview: ‘I wanted to run away’ but Greyhope Bay is a dream worth making true

By Neil Drysdale
December 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Dr Fiona McIntyre has helped bring Greyhope Bay to reality in Aberdeen. Pic: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Dr Fiona McIntyre has helped bring Greyhope Bay to reality in Aberdeen. Pic: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

It was an idea which sprung into Fiona McIntyre’s mind as she surveyed rock pools in Aberdeen teeming with life and spotted dolphins in the North Sea.

If she was fascinated and captivated by these forays into the natural world, wouldn’t there be an audience for a visitor attraction which was dedicated to showcasing the region’s rich variety of marine creatures of all shapes and sizes?

“Build it and they will come” may be a famous movie mantra, but it’s difficult to make the locals sit up and take notice with a budget which merely aspires to being shoestring in a city which often takes for granted what it has on its very own doorstep.

Fiona McIntyre had a dream of creating a visitor centre at Greyhope Bay. Pic: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Yet Fiona, a driven individual with the determination and resolve to turn abstract words into affirmative action, has been tenacious in traversing any obstacles in her path as she continues to create something worth cherishing at Greyhope Bay.

And already, her labours of the last five or six years have borne fruit, despite financial travails, a global pandemic, a fleeting sense of “What am I doing?” and other factors.

The scheme is a work in progress

There was a sense of serendipity about the fashion in which she had originally planned to return home to Ireland once she graduated from Aberdeen University. In most other circumstances, Fiona simply wouldn’t have had access to a coastal cornucopia.

But, after finishing her Masters and PhD, she began working at Marine Scotland’s laboratory in Victoria Road in Torry – a place which sparked her imagination, while working as a data analyst, researcher and field scientist, both on and offshore.

Fiona McIntyre is in her element at Greyhope Bay in Aberdeen. Pic: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

In the early days, her sights were set on establishing something similar to the grandiose plans which were being unveiled on Dundee’s Waterfront and she eventually had to scale down her ambition to something less Cecil B DeMille and more Bill Forsyth.

Yet she realised Aberdeen was in transition and couldn’t rely forever on oil and gas. So, she took a “leap of faith”, quit her job, enrolled on a business course and embarked on the process of organising a new charity and forming a team who shared her vision.

And, years later, all that time spent building partnerships and spreading the gospel with an evangelical enthusiasm, has been the catalyst for something truly exciting in the city.

‘It still feels a bit overwhelming’

She said: “It was from my time working at the Marine Lab in Torry, walking the headland, enjoying the dolphins and the incredible coastal vantage thinking something could be done to bring a facility to the area so more people could connect to our coast.

“It feels good, a little overwhelming and I think I still don’t quite believe it [now the visitor centre has opened]. The project has taken many years to come to fruition and it was through building a community around us that has made this achievement possible.

“The pandemic definitely slowed us down and delayed our build schedule by a year. There have been times where I personally found it difficult to move forward with the project – I had run out of energy and the determination to keep moving forward.

She persevered in the tough times

“There was one particular moment where I thought ‘I can’t do this anymore’ and I wanted to run away. I was given some great advice which is that it wasn’t mine to throw away; if I wanted to put the project down, then I needed to find a way to do so, such that someone else could pick it back up.

“And, in trying to put it down, it made me understand what the project needed to keep going, creating a structure for individuals, community groups and local businesses to see themselves in the project and be part of it.”

Fiona McIntyre loves marine nature and has worked tirelessly at Greyhope Bay. Pic: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

It’s proof that, if nothing happens without blood, sweat and tears, that only makes things sweeter when the obstacles have been surmounted. A triumph of Greyhope over experiencing a brick wall when would-be backers swither on the periphery.

No wonder Fiona feels a swell of pride in what she has achieved, even if she recognises this is an ongoing adventure, a journey still to reach its final destination.

There’s something tangible in Torry

She said: “There’s no need for me to ‘believe in’ the project any more, because it is actually happening. We’ve made this. We know that it will bring people to the city and we know that the community are behind it.

“My hopes for the centre is that it can continue to be a space for participation and engagement with both our coastal and built heritage. We continue to identify opportunities and needs of the community and the historic monument of Torry Battery.

Greyhope Bay founder and managing director Dr Fiona McIntyre speaks at the Transform Business Festival.

“The [current] centre is too small for the high demand and competing interests of the cafe, community and education workshops within the same space.

“But, with the next phase of the project, there is an opportunity to rebalance activity into the outdoor environment, allowing visitors to directly engage with the heritage and define a place that incorporates the entire monument.”

The future offers plenty of potential

It had been a long trek from those early rock-pooling days as a child in Ireland to overseeing a high-profile initiative in Aberdeen, but Fiona’s efforts have been inspirational and she isn’t finished cranking up the momentum.

When I mentioned that the return of the Tall Ships in 2025 could be used as a springboard for a large-scale marine event in the north-east, encompassing everything from the delights of such summer hotspots as Stonehaven and Cruden Bay to the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, held annually in Portsoy, it was clear she isn’t prepared to dither after being left in limbo during the worst days of the pandemic.

Fiona McIntyre standing in front of the new Greyhope Bay centre.
Fiona McIntyre first came up with the idea for the Greyhope Bay Centre 10 years ago. Photo by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

On the contrary, she declared: “We can’t wait for the Tall Ships; we have the best expansive view of the harbour and coast and will hope to have a Tall Ships festival at the centre that weekend.”

A labour of love and deep knowledge

Fiona had lived in Aberdeen for four or five years before she started to comprehend the potential for something extraordinary, something new and magical.

And she speaks about her connection to the sea and the coast with the true wonder of somebody who has been caught in its spell.

She told the Press and Journal in 2020: “I loved the opportunity of being at sea. It’s a vast and powerful and humbling thing and to be able to see the things that survive in the water is a wonderful experience.”

Fiona McIntyre has helped create the new Greyhope Bay in Aberdeen. Pic: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Her philosophy hasn’t changed in the intervening period. The maxim tells you that Rome wasn’t built in a day, but the job was pushed forward through the attitude that genius is an infinite capacity for taking pains and it’s a similar story with Greyhope Bay.

Or you could look at it another way and conclude that nothing would have been done at the site at all without the unstinting industry of Fiona McIntyre.

To find out more about how to get involved, visit www.greyhopebay.com

FIVE QUESTIONS FOR FIONA McINTYRE
  1. What book are you reading? ” I’m into podcasts at the moment. The Witness Podcast has me hooked.”
  2. Who’s your hero/heroine? “Olivia Colman.”
  3. Do you speak any foreign languages? “I am learning Spanish as my husband is from Argentina.”
  4. What’s your favourite band or music? “Queen.”
  5. What’s your most treasured possession? “My cats. Are they a possession?”

