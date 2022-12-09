Support for island communities as £1.4 million cost of living emergency fund launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Support for island communities as £1.4 million cost of living emergency fund launched

By Louise Glen
December 9, 2022, 5:21 pm Updated: December 9, 2022, 7:03 pm
Islanders are set to benefit from an emergency fund. Image: Shutterstock.
Islanders most impacted by the cost of living crisis will be able to access additional help this winter.

Launched today, the Islands Cost Crisis Emergency Fund, worth £1.4 million, will target immediate support to those who are struggling due to the cost of living crisis, either through existing schemes or new support.

The fund was identified as part of the emergency budget review announced last month as the cost of living on islands is higher when compared to the mainland.

Urgent action to mitigate impact of crisis

Funding is being allocated directly to the six island local authorities to support the needs of their communities.

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Islands already experience higher costs of living, with some estimates around 20-65% than the UK average, with higher fuel costs, a colder climate and the lack of consumer choice intensifying the impact of the cost crisis on islanders.

Mairi Gougeon, cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“This fund was developed to enable local authorities to take urgent action in helping mitigate the impacts of the cost of living crisis on households.

“I would like to thank everyone involved for their commitment in getting this fund rolled out as quickly as possible and I hope it can provide support to those who need it the most.”

Sheila McKandie, head of revenues and customer services at Highland Council said: “Highland Council very much welcome the Island Cost Crisis Emergency Fund award.

“This will supplement existing funds and help in providing further support to our island communities.”

Communities are facing rising bills

James Stockan, leader of Orkney Islands Council, said: “As we head into winter, households right across our community are facing rising bills, increasing costs, and tough choices.

“This financial support from the Scottish Government is a welcome boost as we face these challenges.

“Our share of the fund is £305,000, of which £65,000 must be capital spend – elected members and officials will now be taking the time to determine how best we spend all of this fund to provide the optimum benefit for our community.”

What are local authorities being awarded?

  • Argyll and Bute:  £197,000
  • Highland: £147,000
  • Western Isles Council: £353,000
  • North Ayrshire: £80,000
  • Orkney: £305,000
  • Shetland:£311,000

