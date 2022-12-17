Profile: Judy Humber gears up for a big fight before Christmas with her family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Profile: Judy Humber gears up for a big fight before Christmas with her family

By Neil Drysdale
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Judy Humber has moved from Aberdeen to Thailand to pursue her sporting dreams.
Judy Humber has moved from Aberdeen to Thailand to pursue her sporting dreams.

Judy Humber was only mildly inconvenienced by the Covid pandemic after moving from Aberdeen to Thailand to pursue her sporting ambitions.

And what an impression the former RGU student has made since she departed her PR job in the Granite City and became a professional Muay Thai fighter in 2019.

At a stroke, her daily routine changed and the 27-year-old, who has become one of the best on the planet in her domain, is currently training relentlessly as she prepares for a world title bout in the 60kg category against experienced – and unbeaten – American Bree Knitter on December 23, which means her festive plans are on hold until after what could be the biggest and most high-profile challenge of her career.

Aberdeen’s Judy Humber is on the fast track to success.

In some ways, it’s remarkable that Humber is managing to bridge the divide in a fiercely competitive and aggressive pursuit. After all, she was told she wouldn’t be able to continue her sporting career after shattering her skull while playing for Cove Rangers four years ago. She needed 122 staples, a metal plate and eight screws.

Then, when she went home later for her mum’s birthday, she was still in her football kit after forgetting to get changed, because she was so concussed.

Life has changed dramatically

Unfazed by that setback, she has responded positively to locking horns with rivals from across the globe. In May this year, Humber climbed to No 3 in the rankings following a hard-fought win over Ukraine’s Ruslana Vyniavska.

This is a tough environment, with big TV audiences watching the action, and she is guaranteed to be in the spotlight again when she faces up to Knitter next week.

Judy Humber beat a two-time world champion in Bangkok.

But, at least, the Scot will have some family support when she climbs into the ring in what she expects to be one of the hardest contests of her career.

As she said: “My mum and one of my sisters are coming to Phuket on December 14, so they will be here in perfect time for the fight and then we will enjoy Christmas together which is a luxury for me as usually I am training right the way through Christmas for a fight. Since I will just have fought, I will get to relax a bit this time round.”

Humber has never been afraid of moving out of her comfort zone. Her victory last year against renowned opponent Nongbew Sorthepsutin was broadcast to millions of viewers across Thailand and the Far East and she has become a celebrity in Muay Thai.

Hopefully, by this time next week, she will be a world champion as well.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak and Barclay’s absence amid NHS pressure ‘inexplicable’ – Labour
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
UKHSA advice includes simple steps that can minimise the spread of illness in education and childcare settings as well as the wider community (Ian West/PA)
Back-to-school health advice issued amid rising Strep A and flu cases
Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (James Manning/PA)
NHS pressure ‘intolerable and unsustainable’, warn medics
Holyrood must be recalled to debate the ‘unprecedented crisis’ in the NHS, the Tories said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tories urge Sturgeon to recall Holyrood amid ‘unprecedented crisis’ in NHS
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Health board declares critical incident amid ‘unprecedented’ number of patients
(James Manning/PA)
Deaths caused by emergency care delays ‘not a short-term thing’
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
3
Some sick people are resorting to do-it-yourself medical treatment because they cannot get a face-to-face appointment with a family doctor, according to a new survey (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Patients ‘resorting to DIY medicine’ due to lack of GP appointments

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented