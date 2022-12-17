Profile: Judy Humber gears up for a big fight before Christmas with her family

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Judy Humber was only mildly inconvenienced by the Covid pandemic after moving from Aberdeen to Thailand to pursue her sporting ambitions.

And what an impression the former RGU student has made since she departed her PR job in the Granite City and became a professional Muay Thai fighter in 2019.

At a stroke, her daily routine changed and the 27-year-old, who has become one of the best on the planet in her domain, is currently training relentlessly as she prepares for a world title bout in the 60kg category against experienced – and unbeaten – American Bree Knitter on December 23, which means her festive plans are on hold until after what could be the biggest and most high-profile challenge of her career.

In some ways, it’s remarkable that Humber is managing to bridge the divide in a fiercely competitive and aggressive pursuit. After all, she was told she wouldn’t be able to continue her sporting career after shattering her skull while playing for Cove Rangers four years ago. She needed 122 staples, a metal plate and eight screws.

Then, when she went home later for her mum’s birthday, she was still in her football kit after forgetting to get changed, because she was so concussed.

Life has changed dramatically

Unfazed by that setback, she has responded positively to locking horns with rivals from across the globe. In May this year, Humber climbed to No 3 in the rankings following a hard-fought win over Ukraine’s Ruslana Vyniavska.

This is a tough environment, with big TV audiences watching the action, and she is guaranteed to be in the spotlight again when she faces up to Knitter next week.

But, at least, the Scot will have some family support when she climbs into the ring in what she expects to be one of the hardest contests of her career.

As she said: “My mum and one of my sisters are coming to Phuket on December 14, so they will be here in perfect time for the fight and then we will enjoy Christmas together which is a luxury for me as usually I am training right the way through Christmas for a fight. Since I will just have fought, I will get to relax a bit this time round.”

Humber has never been afraid of moving out of her comfort zone. Her victory last year against renowned opponent Nongbew Sorthepsutin was broadcast to millions of viewers across Thailand and the Far East and she has become a celebrity in Muay Thai.

Hopefully, by this time next week, she will be a world champion as well.