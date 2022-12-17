Festive fixture fears after Highland League card wiped out by weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Festive fixture fears after Highland League card wiped out by weather

By Callum Law
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am
The scene at Huntly's Christie Park yesterday with snow covering the pitch and forcing today's game to be postponed
The scene at Huntly's Christie Park yesterday with snow covering the pitch and forcing today's game to be postponed

Today’s Breedon Highland League card has been wiped out by wintery weather and secretary John Campbell is concerned for the scheduled festive fixtures.

Frost and snow across the north of Scotland led to all of this afternoon’s games being postponed.

Fraserburgh v Strathspey Thistle at Bellslea was last to be called off at 5pm yesterday due to a frozen pitch.

Earlier in the afternoon the top of the table clash at Victoria Park between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City as well as Brora Rangers v Rothes, Deveronvale v Clachnacuddin, Formartine United v Inverurie Locos, Huntly v Forres Mechanics, Keith v Banks o’ Dee, Turriff United v Clachnacuddin and Wick Academy v Lossiemouth were also postponed.

Campbell said: “The postponements are not unexpected, but they are very frustrating.

“I had hoped at least we would get the game at Fraserburgh on, there was a 50-50 chance for a while.

“But then there was a heavy frost in the afternoon which hasn’t helped.

“Given the hard frost that’s set in I’m now a bit concerned about next weekend’s games.

“We’ve had a week of hard frost and the indication is that temperatures will rise from Sunday onwards.

“But you’re never too sure and a lot of the pitches will need a few days of warmer temperatures to thaw in time for next Friday.”

Thaw required

Next Friday six games Highland League fixtures are scheduled.

Brechin City host Banks o’ Dee, Fraserburgh travel to Formartine, Inverurie welcome Turriff to Harlaw Park, Huntly clash with Keith at Christie Park, Deveronvale are at home to Buckie and Lossiemouth travel to Forres.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday December 27 Nairn welcome Clach to Station Park, Rothes are at home to Strathspey and Wick tackle Brora at Harmsworth Park.

Campbell is concerned those games may also fall victim to the weather, although temperatures are forecast to rise from tomorrow.

He added: “It’s good that we’ve got a number of Friday night games and they should give us a real indication about how the Highland League fanbase reacts to Friday night games.

Breedon Highland League secretary John Campbell was disappointed to lose all of this weekend’s games to the weather

“We do also still have some on the Tuesday, there’s a bit of something for everyone over the next couple of weeks.

“But the concern is if the frost is deep-seated and we don’t get a decent thawing period over the next week those games may be in doubt.”

Today’s postponements mean there 29 fixtures currently outstanding, but at this stage of the season Campbell says the backlog is manageable.

He said: “Prior to this weekend we had 20 fixtures outstanding and at this stage in the season I think that’s OK.

“We’ve got adequate dates in the diary in the new year that will hopefully help us manage the backlog.

“We will have a few Wednesday night games as we go into February, but at the moment it’s still very manageable.”

