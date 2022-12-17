Festive fixture fears after Highland League card wiped out by weather

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today’s Breedon Highland League card has been wiped out by wintery weather and secretary John Campbell is concerned for the scheduled festive fixtures.

Frost and snow across the north of Scotland led to all of this afternoon’s games being postponed.

Fraserburgh v Strathspey Thistle at Bellslea was last to be called off at 5pm yesterday due to a frozen pitch.

Earlier in the afternoon the top of the table clash at Victoria Park between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City as well as Brora Rangers v Rothes, Deveronvale v Clachnacuddin, Formartine United v Inverurie Locos, Huntly v Forres Mechanics, Keith v Banks o’ Dee, Turriff United v Clachnacuddin and Wick Academy v Lossiemouth were also postponed.

Campbell said: “The postponements are not unexpected, but they are very frustrating.

“I had hoped at least we would get the game at Fraserburgh on, there was a 50-50 chance for a while.

“But then there was a heavy frost in the afternoon which hasn’t helped.

“Given the hard frost that’s set in I’m now a bit concerned about next weekend’s games.

“We’ve had a week of hard frost and the indication is that temperatures will rise from Sunday onwards.

“But you’re never too sure and a lot of the pitches will need a few days of warmer temperatures to thaw in time for next Friday.”

Thaw required

Next Friday six games Highland League fixtures are scheduled.

Brechin City host Banks o’ Dee, Fraserburgh travel to Formartine, Inverurie welcome Turriff to Harlaw Park, Huntly clash with Keith at Christie Park, Deveronvale are at home to Buckie and Lossiemouth travel to Forres.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday December 27 Nairn welcome Clach to Station Park, Rothes are at home to Strathspey and Wick tackle Brora at Harmsworth Park.

Campbell is concerned those games may also fall victim to the weather, although temperatures are forecast to rise from tomorrow.

He added: “It’s good that we’ve got a number of Friday night games and they should give us a real indication about how the Highland League fanbase reacts to Friday night games.

“We do also still have some on the Tuesday, there’s a bit of something for everyone over the next couple of weeks.

“But the concern is if the frost is deep-seated and we don’t get a decent thawing period over the next week those games may be in doubt.”

Today’s postponements mean there 29 fixtures currently outstanding, but at this stage of the season Campbell says the backlog is manageable.

He said: “Prior to this weekend we had 20 fixtures outstanding and at this stage in the season I think that’s OK.

“We’ve got adequate dates in the diary in the new year that will hopefully help us manage the backlog.

“We will have a few Wednesday night games as we go into February, but at the moment it’s still very manageable.”