Three-car crash near Bridge of Dee in Aberdeen causes delays

A three-car crash at the Bridge of Dee caused major delays this morning.

Nobody was hurt in the incident the junction of Cairngorm Road and the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road, but queues of traffic built up during rush hour.

The alarm was raised at about 8.20am and the road remained restricted to motorists for some time

A police spokesman said: “Around 8.20am on Monday, January 16, police were called to the Cairngorm Road area of Aberdeen, following a report of a three-vehicle crash.

“There were no reports of anyone injured.”