George Mitchell: Winter Gardens offer a warm oasis in the city

Well, the “festivities” are all over for another year.

Does that make you feel sad? Or as many seem to think these days, especially since Christmas has been advertised since September: “Thank goodness it’s all over, time to get back to something resembling normality now!”

“Hear hear,” say I.

That said, it’s cold and horrible outside, bleak and dark, and spring is a million miles away.

Got no plans or spare cash for a trip aboard to a warmer climate? Fear not, for it is possible to find warmth in Aberdeen.

In January? Are you mad, I hear you say. Well, possibly, but you can escape the cold, and have a grand day out to boot.

With no flights or passport needed, just visit the David Welch Gardens at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park.

The Duthie Park, some 44 acres, opened in 1883 after it was very generously gifted to the city of Aberdeen by Miss Elizabeth Crombie Duthie. She intended it to be for the “wellbeing and recreation of Aberdeen inhabitants”.

Nice one lady, a belated thanks to you.

There are some wonderful features in the park. Restored Victorian fountains, the majestic band stand and the boating pond. There are play areas for children and an excellent refurbished café serving up great coffee and delicious home bakes.

Ample pathways make it great for dog walkers and cyclists. Just be mindful of others if you are cycling here.

When I lived in the centre of Aberdeen many years ago, I used to enjoy coming down early morning and biking the near deserted paths. Giant lungfuls of fresh crisp air in a beautiful green park, while still inside the city itself.

Same concept as when I lived in London, and to escape the heavily congested, polluted streets, I’d spend hours walking through Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park.

The actual Winter Gardens themselves were added in the early 1900s. Later destroyed by extreme gales in 1969, they had to be demolished, but were rebuilt into the building loved and admired by many today.

I hadn’t been for many years. Would it still be the same? Still enjoyable? Oh yes, for as soon as you walk inside, the cold outside world evaporates.

It is a joy to be in there. And I was pleasantly surprised to see that the pond with the wee humpback bridge, close to the entrance, is still there, as are the giant goldfish. I think they’re goldfish? Made me smile that did. I used to stand as a kid and marvel at those fish.

The smell from the numerous flowers is delightful, while the rare and exotic plants from all over the world cannot fail to impress.

There’s the Temperate House, Corridor of Perfumes, Fern House, Victorian Corridor, Japanese Garden and the Arid House.

The list of plants, trees, ferns and goodness knows what else, is far too large to list here, but I’ll say this – apparently, our Winter Gardens hold the second largest collection of giant cacti in the UK, second only to the Eden Project in Cornwall. Impressive.

Without a doubt, the best place in the Winter Gardens, for me anyway, is the Tropical House. It’s so warm and cosy. You step into it and immediately feel like you’re in a lush warm South American jungle. Wonderful at any time of the year, but especially January.

And the smell inside, it’s the same as it’s always been. I closed my eyes and was transported back to my childhood visits here. I cannot recommend a visit highly enough.

“We are the famous Aberdeen,” so goes a line from a well-known football chant. Famous we may well be, but we are not unique. For there are other Aberdeens around the world.

I certainly knew of Aberdeen Harbour in Hong Kong, for I went there in the early ’90s, when it was still British. It was named so by nostalgic Scots who helped colonise HK.

What a sight and sensation experience HK was at the time. Standing in a hot steamy Asian city state, thousands of miles away from the UK, yet, there were red post boxes, red telephone boxes, Union flags, and of course Aberdeen Harbour.

It’s run by communist China now, red flags everywhere, and of course as we’ve seen on our TVs recently, there’s been a brutal crackdown on freedom of speech.

Yet, what I didn’t release until writing this column, is just how many other Aberdeens there are the world over. Which ones did you know about?

First up, Aberdeen in New Jersey, New York Metropolitan Area. The town dates back to 1685 and is said to be the oldest Aberdeen outside of Scotland.

There’s an Aberdeen in South Africa, in the Camdeeboo Mountains. Famed for its stunning examples of Victorian architecture, it was named Aberdeen by Reverend Andrew Murray.

An Aberdeen also exists in Australia’s New South Wales, in the Hunter Valley. An excellent wine-growing region. Ha, funny to think that wine is produced in “Aberdeen” after all. Who would have thought it?

There are numerous Aberdeens from what I can gather in Canada. In such places as Ontario, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Western New Brunswick and British Columbia.

There are also Aberdeens in Texas, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Massachusetts, Idaho, Maryland, South Dakota, Mississippi, Washington, North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, Montana, West Virginia and Indiana.

There’s even an Aberdeen in Jamaica. We certainly got around, didn’t we?

But back to the cold dreich one we all know…

In the bleak midwinter, it’s the perfect time to visit Aberdeen’s Duthie Park. Take a healthy stroll round the park itself first, admire the restored Victorian features, then get yourself into the Winter Gardens.

Yup, save yourself a small fortune and turn off the gas heating at home, and instead spend the afternoon in the midst of a green and cosy environment, especially the Tropical House. It will make you smile and lift your spirits.

There is ample free parking close by and good toilet facilities.

Entrance fee to the Winter Gardens? Free.

Now that’s music to the ears of any Aberdonian!

At the end of a wonderful free afternoon, just remember to go into the café and buy a coffee and cake. Well worth it, and only fair.

Enjoy.