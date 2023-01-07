Midfielder Jay Henderson has high hopes of progression on loan at Caley Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talented midfielder Jay Henderson aims to follow in his dad’s bootsteps – and be a hit in the Highlands.

The 20-year-old St Mirren player recently joined Championship club Caley Thistle on loan.

Henderson’s dad Darren played for Ross County some 22 years ago for a season after joining from Hamilton Accies.

Henderson junior almost joined Caley Thistle last term, before a Covid outbreak at St Mirren opened the door of opportunity for the right-sided starlet and he grabbed his chance with both hands, including an eye-catching strike against Dundee United.

He has since stacked up 38 appearances for the Buddies, but his last game for Stephen Robinson’s team came as a late substitute in a 3-0 Premiership loss at Hibs.

In pursuit of more minutes, Henderson has made the temporary switch north with Billy Dodds’ promotion-chasers.

Dad Darren gave thumbs-up to move

Henderson, who is out of contract at St Mirren in the summer, is determined to shine for Caley Thistle, with words of advice from his dad.

He said: “My dad only had good things to say about Inverness as a city and said it was a really good place to stay, which I’m already finding it to be.

“With my dad playing for Ross County, that was another key reason in me making the decision to come on loan to Inverness.

“I stay close to Glasgow, so it’s a three-and-a-half-hour journey. My dad knows the road well.

“That was one of the selling points, but the standard here (at the club) is really good and this is probably the best place for me to continue to develop.”

Perfect blend of players for starlet

The quality of players at last season’s Premiership play-off runners-up was another factor in picking Inverness as his next career move, albeit for the next five months.

Henderson said: “I just needed somewhere comfortable to develop and I felt this was the best place for me, given the standard of the group and being able to mix with the younger boys as well as the experienced players. It was perfect for me.

“It’s a massive opportunity coming here. It’s an important part now of my career. I will be 21 soon and I need to really put my foot in the door here and start my career off.

“I’m looking to do as well as I can for Inverness, but – in the end – I want to impress my own gaffer, Stephen Robinson, at St Mirren. Hopefully someone else might take a chance on me if things don’t go well. We will see at the end of the season.”

Linking up with Mckay is big lure

Henderson made his Inverness debut from the start in Monday’s 6-1 thrashing of Cove Rangers, which was their first league victory since beating the same opponents in October.

Afterwards, hat-trick star Billy Mckay pointed to Henderson’s telling crosses, which caused the Aberdeen-based visitors problems all afternoon.

The midfielder, who should face Arbroath on Saturday, was happy to strike up an instant rapport with a striker he clearly rates.

He added: “For me, goals and assists are the most important things.

“If I’m out wide, I will try my best to get the ball into Billy Mckay. For the short period of time I’ve trained with him, I know how good his movement is and how good he is getting on the end of the crosses.

“I will try to get the ball into the box for Billy and hopefully I can also score a couple of goals.”