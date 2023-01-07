Midfielder Jay Henderson has high hopes of progression on loan at Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Midfielder Jay Henderson has high hopes of progression on loan at Caley Thistle

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 7, 2023, 6:00 am
Jay Henderson on his Caley Thistle debut against Cove Rangers. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Jay Henderson on his Caley Thistle debut against Cove Rangers. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

Talented midfielder Jay Henderson aims to follow in his dad’s bootsteps – and be a hit in the Highlands.

The 20-year-old St Mirren player recently joined Championship club Caley Thistle on loan.

Henderson’s dad Darren played for Ross County some 22 years ago for a season after joining from Hamilton Accies.

Henderson junior almost joined Caley Thistle last term, before a Covid outbreak at St Mirren opened the door of opportunity for the right-sided starlet and he grabbed his chance with both hands, including an eye-catching strike against Dundee United.

He has since stacked up 38 appearances for the Buddies, but his last game for Stephen Robinson’s team came as a late substitute in a 3-0 Premiership loss at Hibs.

In pursuit of more minutes, Henderson has made the temporary switch north with Billy Dodds’ promotion-chasers.

Dad Darren gave thumbs-up to move

Henderson, who is out of contract at St Mirren in the summer, is determined to shine for Caley Thistle, with words of advice from his dad.

He said: “My dad only had good things to say about Inverness as a city and said it was a really good place to stay, which I’m already finding it to be.

“With my dad playing for Ross County, that was another key reason in me making the decision to come on loan to Inverness.

“I stay close to Glasgow, so it’s a three-and-a-half-hour journey. My dad knows the road well.

“That was one of the selling points, but the standard here (at the club) is really good and this is probably the best place for me to continue to develop.”

Perfect blend of players for starlet

The quality of players at last season’s Premiership play-off runners-up was another factor in picking Inverness as his next career move, albeit for the next five months.

Henderson said: “I just needed somewhere comfortable to develop and I felt this was the best place for me, given the standard of the group and being able to mix with the younger boys as well as the experienced players. It was perfect for me.

St Mirren winger Jay Henderson has joined ICT on loan until the end of the season. Image: Caley Thistle

“It’s a massive opportunity coming here. It’s an important part now of my career. I will be 21 soon and I need to really put my foot in the door here and start my career off.

“I’m looking to do as well as I can for Inverness, but – in the end – I want to impress my own gaffer, Stephen Robinson, at St Mirren. Hopefully someone else might take a chance on me if things don’t go well. We will see at the end of the season.”

Linking up with Mckay is big lure

Henderson made his Inverness debut from the start in Monday’s 6-1 thrashing of Cove Rangers, which was their first league victory since beating the same opponents in October.

Afterwards, hat-trick star Billy Mckay pointed to Henderson’s telling crosses, which caused the Aberdeen-based visitors problems all afternoon.

The midfielder, who should face Arbroath on Saturday, was happy to strike up an instant rapport with a striker he clearly rates.

He added: “For me, goals and assists are the most important things.

“If I’m out wide, I will try my best to get the ball into Billy Mckay. For the short period of time I’ve trained with him, I know how good his movement is and how good he is getting on the end of the crosses.

“I will try to get the ball into the box for Billy and hopefully I can also score a couple of goals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

ARBROATH, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 07: Inverness' Lewis Nicolson celebrates scoring to make it 4-1 during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Inverness at Gayfield, on January 07, 2023, in Arbroath, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)
Caley Thistle fan view: Two vital wins as Inverness enter the Spiders' web
Aaron Doran, left, congratulates Billy Mckay on his opening goal for ICT against Arbroath at Gayfield. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Caley Thistle ace Aaron Doran confident of fresh promotion push in Championship
Caley Thistle Women play Glasgow Women in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup after beating Livingston in the previous round. Image: SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women ready to start 2023 with top-flight test in Scottish Cup
Jay Henderson steers his high shot into the net to give Inverness a 2-1 advantage at Arbroath. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Arbroath 1 Caley Thistle 4 - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds on the touchline at Gayfield. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds praises powerful second half after 4-1 league win at…
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Lewis Munro returns to Nairn County on loan
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds hopes for calm day as he looks for Caley Thistle to take…
Jay Henderson on his Caley Thistle debut against Cove Rangers. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds surprised but thrilled to land St Mirren's Jay Henderson
Manny Duku applauds the Inverness fans during a game against his previous club Ratih Rovers. Image: SNS Group
From the Highlands to York City: Ex-Caley Jags striker Manny Duku firing for Minstermen…
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers was back in action against Cove Rangers this week. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds reveals reasons for recalling goalkeeper Mark Ridgers

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Post Thumbnail
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Post Thumbnail
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…

More from Press and Journal

Lorna Summers has joined the Portsoy Community Enterprise board of directors. Image: PCE.
Portsoy Community Enterprise appoints new board director to help keep boatbuilding heritage alive
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
A total of 179 tractors and agricultural vehicles took part in the 2022 event. Image: Orkney Christmas 2022 Tractor Run/Facebook.
Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
SPCA rehome staffy
'He is as happy as ever': 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Louise West has been dealing with mould in her Aberdeen flat for the past four years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Less than 1% of council properties in Moray reported for mould or damp in…
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
Robbery at Highland post office with staff member threatened
James Watt said the gold can promotion became one of the worst in the company's history. Image: Shutterstock.
'A £500,000 mistake': BrewDog chief executive James Watt apologises for golden can competition

Editor's Picks

Most Commented