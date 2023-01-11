Give your home a makeover without breaking the bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Give your home a makeover without breaking the bank

In partnership with Celebrations of Turriff
January 11, 2023, 9:00 am
Dining table for home makeover ideas on a budget
Changing the furniture in your home is a great way to give it a makeover on a budget.

It’s a new year and a new start, so why not give your home a makeover?

Sprucing up the furniture around your house is a great way to give it a fresh look without splashing paint around or calling in the builders.

In January winter sales also mean you can meet those aspirations without wading into the overdraft.

Home makeover ideas on a budget

We got together with the team from Celebrations of Turriff in Aberdeenshire to see what they’ve got in store to brighten up your home.

Dream up your perfect bedroom

Bed for home makeover ideas on a budget
A stylish bed makes for a great focus in your room.

Your bed is the centrepiece of your bedroom and changing it can completely overhaul the feel of the place. Even changing your headboard can make a big difference. Taking advantage of winter discounts means you’re doing it for the best possible price. It’s also recommended that you replace your mattress every six to eight years to guarantee a good night’s sleep. Brands such as Hypnos, Sealy, Relyon, Silent Night, M Lilly, Sonlevo and Emma will add style and comfort to your room.

Investing in a new wardrobe, dresser and bedside table is another way to give things a lift. You can shift things from modern to a more traditional feel or vice versa and it’s an easy way to change the colour scheme of the room. Premium manufacturers such as Maysons will ensure you add some elegance to the practicality.

Suite ideas for the living room

3-piece suite for home makeover ideas on a budget
Changing your suite will freshen up your lounge.

Switching things up in your living room is easy. Replacing your suite will completely change its look and feel. You can opt for a corner sofa which will open up the room, creating space and providing focus. They also encourage guests to gather together or let you sprawl out when alone.

You can opt for two-seater or three-seater sofas. And there are several different looks you can go for from plush and luxurious fabric couches to elegant leather pieces. Brands such as G Plan Upholstery, Parker Knoll and Lazboy offer a full range of suites from L-shaped classics to reclining chairs that will let you relax in full.

Food for thought in the dining room

Dining table for home makeover ideas on a budget
A new dining table is sure to wow your guests.

A new dining room table and chairs is a great way to wow guests. You can opt for vintage sets or more modern minimalist ensembles. There’s classic oak collections, ceramic top tables and stylish leather chairs to choose from.

You could also consider a display unit filled with crystal wine glasses and whisky tumblers to add a touch of elegance to proceedings.

A store with its heart in the community

Celebrations of Turriff is a family-owned business that has been a focal point of the Aberdeenshire community since 1994.

They have over 60 ranges of sofas, chairs and dining furniture in store with brands including G Plan Upholstery, Parker Knoll and Lazboy. Many of the ranges are in stock for quick delivery and all have  winter sale discounts on them.

The store also boasts over 30 beds and bedroom furniture ranges with winter sale discounts across the board. Customers can choose from leading names such as Hypnos, Sealy, Silent Night, M Lilly and Sonlevo as well as the popular Emma mattresses.

If you’re worried about how to get rid of your old beds and mattresses, Celebrations of Turriff will take them away when you buy from them. You can find out more about this service in store. On top of this, they provide free delivery and set-up in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

Managing director Robert Stephen says:

“We’ve got discounts on all items with many in stock for quick delivery. Just pop in to see our great range.”

So if you want to give your home a fresh look this year, why not pop along to Celebrations of Turriff.

Editor's Picks