Give your home a makeover without breaking the bank

It’s a new year and a new start, so why not give your home a makeover?

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Sprucing up the furniture around your house is a great way to give it a fresh look without splashing paint around or calling in the builders.

In January winter sales also mean you can meet those aspirations without wading into the overdraft.

Home makeover ideas on a budget

We got together with the team from Celebrations of Turriff in Aberdeenshire to see what they’ve got in store to brighten up your home.

Dream up your perfect bedroom

Your bed is the centrepiece of your bedroom and changing it can completely overhaul the feel of the place. Even changing your headboard can make a big difference. Taking advantage of winter discounts means you’re doing it for the best possible price. It’s also recommended that you replace your mattress every six to eight years to guarantee a good night’s sleep. Brands such as Hypnos, Sealy, Relyon, Silent Night, M Lilly, Sonlevo and Emma will add style and comfort to your room.

Investing in a new wardrobe, dresser and bedside table is another way to give things a lift. You can shift things from modern to a more traditional feel or vice versa and it’s an easy way to change the colour scheme of the room. Premium manufacturers such as Maysons will ensure you add some elegance to the practicality.

Suite ideas for the living room

Switching things up in your living room is easy. Replacing your suite will completely change its look and feel. You can opt for a corner sofa which will open up the room, creating space and providing focus. They also encourage guests to gather together or let you sprawl out when alone.

You can opt for two-seater or three-seater sofas. And there are several different looks you can go for from plush and luxurious fabric couches to elegant leather pieces. Brands such as G Plan Upholstery, Parker Knoll and Lazboy offer a full range of suites from L-shaped classics to reclining chairs that will let you relax in full.

Food for thought in the dining room

A new dining room table and chairs is a great way to wow guests. You can opt for vintage sets or more modern minimalist ensembles. There’s classic oak collections, ceramic top tables and stylish leather chairs to choose from.

You could also consider a display unit filled with crystal wine glasses and whisky tumblers to add a touch of elegance to proceedings.

A store with its heart in the community

Celebrations of Turriff is a family-owned business that has been a focal point of the Aberdeenshire community since 1994.

They have over 60 ranges of sofas, chairs and dining furniture in store with brands including G Plan Upholstery, Parker Knoll and Lazboy. Many of the ranges are in stock for quick delivery and all have winter sale discounts on them.

The store also boasts over 30 beds and bedroom furniture ranges with winter sale discounts across the board. Customers can choose from leading names such as Hypnos, Sealy, Silent Night, M Lilly and Sonlevo as well as the popular Emma mattresses.

If you’re worried about how to get rid of your old beds and mattresses, Celebrations of Turriff will take them away when you buy from them. You can find out more about this service in store. On top of this, they provide free delivery and set-up in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

Managing director Robert Stephen says:

“We’ve got discounts on all items with many in stock for quick delivery. Just pop in to see our great range.”

So if you want to give your home a fresh look this year, why not pop along to Celebrations of Turriff.