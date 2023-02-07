Scott Smith: The question gardeners always get asked…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Smith: The question gardeners always get asked…

By Scott Smith
February 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 8:15 am
There's plenty to keep a gardener busy over the winter months.
There's plenty to keep a gardener busy over the winter months.

If I had a pound for every time I’ve been asked: “What do gardeners do in winter?” The short answer is: a lot!

The nitty gritty will depend greatly on what the type of garden is and the location of it.

It will depend on staff levels, budgets and specific plants housed within. I can speak only from my experience, but what I’m about to describe is unlikely alien to any fellow gardeners.

If you are a gardener and get asked the famous question then feel free to show them this. It will free you up to get on wi’ all the jobs needing done!

Busy winter = easy summer

Summer is when everyone wants to be a gardener. On a glorious sun drenched day, it’s heaven.

On days like that I have many people come up and say you’re lucky to be doing that job. I agree wholeheartedly. Funnily enough I actually feel exactly the same when it’s bucketing rain or 3ft of snow.

Garden planning gets underway.

I love the seasons, love the differing weather and love the range of tasks gardening brings. Also, funnily enough, there is seldom anyone comes up to me says how lucky I am to be gardening when it’s mid-November and I’m looking like a drowned rat.

Gardening is all about the prep. Winter is when we prep. If you don’t do the prep you’re going to have a hard summer ahead.

Winter garden tasks

Prep entails many things. The glasshouses and polytunnels need cleaned and sterilised. Clean glass allows more light in.

At this time of year when daylight and length is poor, it vital to get as much as you can. Seedlings will be sown shortly and you want to avoid etiolation.

This is a fancy word for ‘leggy’. Sterilising ensures that any over wintering pests and their eggs are eliminated.

It is crucial to avoid pests early in the season as your carefully raised seedlings are vulnerable. A mass of pests could wipe them out, causing you to start over and you may not catch back up.

Glasshouses get cleaned and sterilised.

All the pots and trays need cleaned ready for the start of the sowing season. The same goes for all the tools in the shed. It’s a great time to clean and resharpen them.

Mowers and machinery are serviced and ready for the season ahead. Sheds are cleaned out and planning for the season ahead gets under way.

Winter planning

Planning may include designing then ordering plants, seeds, plugs etc. and figuring out a sowing schedule.

This is needed to assure seedlings are sown at the right time and there is a consistent flow of sowing.

You may not have the luxury of sowing everything at once if you are doing a large amount.

Hard surfaces and paths get power washed.

You also may not have the luxury of having the space to accommodate all the plants if ready at the same time. Staggered schedules and succession sowing is key.

Depending on your role it may also mean office work needing done. Balancing budgets ahead of the new one coming out, doing staff performance reviews, updating the health and safety documents and so on.

Forestry

It is also a good chance to go around and deal with any forestry work needing done. Estates can be scoured for tree issues towards the end of autumn before leaf fall.

Winter during dormancy is then the time to get the saw out and deal with any dodgy branches or fell those that need felled.

Speaking of which, firewood is logged up and split, another chore but one that is very welcome on cold days.

Paths get cleared and gritted.

There is all the winter pruning and lawn edges that have gone awry to get lifted and turned 180 degrees to straighten them back up.

The new slit in the middle of the grass that was once the edge will get re-sown in spring.

Snow fun!

Even heavy snow doesn’t stop play. In the event of heavy snow there is a need in some places to do the usual shoving, ploughing and gritting to provide safe access.

There is also the need to do the unglamorous job of using a big broom to bash the inside of the polytunnel to push the snow off.

If too much snow stays on top then it can burst the plastic.

This is especially true if a layer freezes and another downpour of snow lands on top.

Similar issues happen with hedges. Some hedges are vulnerable to splitting open if too much weight from snow is on top. Hence a similarly unglamorous job of knocking snow off the hedges.

Paths and hard surfaces benefit from a power wash and clean to remove grime and moss that may be slippery. So what does a gardener do in winter? An affa lot!

Take care and happy gardening.

