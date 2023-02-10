Consultancy QHSE Aberdeen celebrates anniversary with staff appointments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consultancy QHSE Aberdeen celebrates anniversary with staff appointments

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 10, 2023, 11:45 am
QHSE Aberdeen directors Dave Rusling and Angela Scott.
QHSE Aberdeen directors Dave Rusling and Angela Scott.

A leading provider of professional advice and consultancy services, QHSE Aberdeen, has celebrated its 7th anniversary by announcing three key appointments to equip the business for further growth.

Established in December 2015, the company has gone from strength to strength with the size of its team more than doubling in the past 18 months and a move to larger office premises in Westhill.

Promotions

Increased demand has now led to two internal promotions and an external hire to bolster its management team and help ease workload on the directors; allowing them to concentrate on growing the business, developing new competencies, and strengthening client relationships.

Lee Forsyth has been promoted to operations manager, while Jane Pack has made a similar step up to technical manager having both gained the relevant knowledge and experience.

Lee Forsyth has been promoted to operations manager at QHSE Aberdeen.

They have been joined by new addition, Olga Grecu George, who takes on the role of QHSE advisor.

Dave Rusling, managing director at QHSE Aberdeen, said: “We’re extremely pleased to reward Lee and Jane for the valuable contribution they have both made to our business, particularly over the past year.

“Lee never shies away from any job and his work ethic is second-to-none. While Jane has only been with us since February 2022, she has proved to be a strong team member with a can-do attitude, making her the perfect fit for the role of technical manager.

“We’re also thrilled to welcome Olga to the team. Through her varied background, she brings additional capabilities, including GDPR expertise, to the team and I’m sure she will fit with our culture of providing a flexible and proactive service to our clients.”

Jane Pack has made the step up to technical manager at the company.

QHSE Aberdeen specialises in the creation and implementation of robust quality, health and safety, and environmental management systems that not only comply with the latest ISO standards, but help clients document their operations in a logical, no-nonsense way.

It prides itself on being committed to creating the right conditions for employees to reach their full potential and offers a valuable career path to all staff, whilst continually looking for new ways to enhance systems and processes.

The company’s focus on people – its own team as well as those working within clients’ organisations – has allowed it to stand out.

This ethos was recognised by judges at the 2022 Northern Star Business Awards, where the business received the Customer First honour.

The QHSE Aberdeen team at their Christmas party.

Angela Scott, the company’s business development director, said: “It’s an exciting time for the whole team as we mark seven years in business and we would like to pay tribute to our staff, clients and suppliers for all their support to date and look forward to seeing what opportunities 2023 brings.

“Thanks to these staff changes, Dave and I are now able to focus more of our energy on growing QHSE Aberdeen and shaping our future strategy; spending time working on the business rather than in it.”

One of the company’s courses in progress.

