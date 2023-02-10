Consultancy QHSE Aberdeen celebrates anniversary with staff appointments

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A leading provider of professional advice and consultancy services, QHSE Aberdeen, has celebrated its 7th anniversary by announcing three key appointments to equip the business for further growth.

Established in December 2015, the company has gone from strength to strength with the size of its team more than doubling in the past 18 months and a move to larger office premises in Westhill.

Promotions

Increased demand has now led to two internal promotions and an external hire to bolster its management team and help ease workload on the directors; allowing them to concentrate on growing the business, developing new competencies, and strengthening client relationships.

Lee Forsyth has been promoted to operations manager, while Jane Pack has made a similar step up to technical manager having both gained the relevant knowledge and experience.

They have been joined by new addition, Olga Grecu George, who takes on the role of QHSE advisor.

Dave Rusling, managing director at QHSE Aberdeen, said: “We’re extremely pleased to reward Lee and Jane for the valuable contribution they have both made to our business, particularly over the past year.

“Lee never shies away from any job and his work ethic is second-to-none. While Jane has only been with us since February 2022, she has proved to be a strong team member with a can-do attitude, making her the perfect fit for the role of technical manager.

“We’re also thrilled to welcome Olga to the team. Through her varied background, she brings additional capabilities, including GDPR expertise, to the team and I’m sure she will fit with our culture of providing a flexible and proactive service to our clients.”

QHSE Aberdeen specialises in the creation and implementation of robust quality, health and safety, and environmental management systems that not only comply with the latest ISO standards, but help clients document their operations in a logical, no-nonsense way.

It prides itself on being committed to creating the right conditions for employees to reach their full potential and offers a valuable career path to all staff, whilst continually looking for new ways to enhance systems and processes.

The company’s focus on people – its own team as well as those working within clients’ organisations – has allowed it to stand out.

This ethos was recognised by judges at the 2022 Northern Star Business Awards, where the business received the Customer First honour.

Angela Scott, the company’s business development director, said: “It’s an exciting time for the whole team as we mark seven years in business and we would like to pay tribute to our staff, clients and suppliers for all their support to date and look forward to seeing what opportunities 2023 brings.

“Thanks to these staff changes, Dave and I are now able to focus more of our energy on growing QHSE Aberdeen and shaping our future strategy; spending time working on the business rather than in it.”