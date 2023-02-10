5 things to do this weekend: Tread the boards in Aberdeen and walk with dinos in Carrbridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 things to do this weekend: Tread the boards in Aberdeen and walk with dinos in Carrbridge

By Lauren Robertson
February 10, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 10, 2023, 7:05 pm
Alfie Sanderson meeting the dinos. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Alfie Sanderson meeting the dinos. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Are you struggling to decide what to do this weekend?

Then look no further, we have compiled a list of the top five goings on across the north and north-east for you to take your pick from.

From Shetland’s iconic fire festival to live theatre and even prehistoric adventures, there is lots of fun to be had over the next few days.

Up Helly Aa

Lerwick Up Helly Aa was held in January. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Though Shetland’s main Up Helly Aa celebrations took place a couple of weeks ago, a number of communities across the islands are yet to have their fun.

Both Uyeasound and Nesting and Girlsta will host their legendary Viking festivals on Saturday.

The festival’s roots stem back to the 1800s with celebrations becoming more elaborate as the islands grew in population.

Jarl Squads have been hard at work making their costumes for the event, and both groups will have their galley ready and waiting to be set alight against the darkness of the northern sky.

Dino Days

These guys are eager to meet you all for our 'DINO DAYS'…which starts this Saturday, 11th of February, 11:00 a.m!We…

Posted by Landmark Forest Adventure Park on Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Have a roarsome day out at Landmark in Carrbridge this weekend with their extra special Dino Days.

Walk among the dinosaurs that would have roamed Scotland millions of years ago, or try your hand at archaeology and hunt for fossils.

There are 22 magnificent moving and roaring beasts to meet, including a 20ft tall T-Rex.

Tickets for the event, running from 11am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday can be purchased at landmarkpark.co.uk.

Hold onto your lunchboxes!

Grease

✨IT’S OPENING NIGHT!✨Tonight, TTB’s production of Grease opens at the Arts Centre.With only 19 tickets remaining for…

Posted by Treading The Boards Musical Society on Wednesday, 8 February 2023

It is more important than ever in the years following the worst of the pandemic to support local and amateur theatre.

Aberdeen University’s Treading the Boards have brought toe-tapping hit Grease to the Arts Centre and there  are still tickets left for this weekend’s performances.

Expect stunning renditions of your favourite classics like Summer Nights, You’re the One that I Want and, of course, Greased Lightnin’.

Performances will take place on Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and tickets can be bought at ticketsource.co.uk.

Get moving

There’s no need to bend over backwards for a gym membership. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

If you want to get moving this weekend but are bunged up with the cold or frankly can’t be bothered venturing out then you are in luck.

There is a whole world of online classes and resources available to help you exercise without needing to fork out the money for a gym membership or rely on the weather being good.

Turn your living room rug into a yoga mat with lower intensity classes or have fun with an upbeat Zumba workout.

Greyhope Bay

Visit Greyhope Bay for stunning views of the coastline. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Find out more about the beaches that surround Greyhope Bay on this walking tour with their learning and engagement officer, Rachel.

Walk along the sands to see what has been washed dup by the winter waves, learn more about the creatures that call the beach home and delve into rockpools to see what lies within.

The event takes place on Sunday from 10am to 12pm and tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.co.uk.

