Play it again: could kids regularly replace cars on an Inverness street after successful pilot scheme?

Organisers of a pioneering play street project held in Inverness have applied to make it a monthly event.

In September, the city’s Charles Street was closed to vehicles for two hours as the noise of cars was replaced by the sound of youngsters playing.

Bike and running races were held and youngsters also drew chalk pictures on the road and learned to juggle.

The success of the event has prompted organisers to submit an application to Highland Council for 12 sessions on the first Sunday of each month.

It is hoped the first of these could be held in July.

Is playing in the street good for kids?

Six volunteers have taken qualifications in traffic management so they can implement the road closures themselves.

This includes training in relevant legislation, risk assessments, design and implementation of traffic management for road closures.

If permission is granted, research will be carried out into the impact play streets can have.

Last year’s initiative was organised by Rebecca Robertson, from community charity Crown Connects, and Emily Williams, from the Velocity Cafe and Bicycle workshop.

Emily says it was “without a doubt the most overwhelming day” of her inaugural year as Scotland’s first bicycle mayor.

She said: “I have always thought that creating space for children to play on their doorstep was going to be a good thing to do.

“But nothing could have prepared me for just how emotional it would be to actually hold one.

Amazing sound with no traffic

“The whole atmosphere of the street changed in ways that I could not have anticipated.”

She said, although the children were reluctant at first to play on the road, within 30 minutes the street was “buzzing”.

“The sound of it was amazing – no traffic, just the gentle hum of conversation as parents shared cups of tea and chatted.

“Children drew chalk pictures on the pavement and raced each other up and down the street.

“We had lots of people saying that they used to play like this when they were children.

“And I think it is important to put that into the context. The number of cars on the roads have more than doubled since I was a child.

“They are also faster, more powerful and heavier than they used to be.

“It is really vital that we, as adults, recognise that as a society the choices we make have a direct impact on restricting the freedom of children to do the most natural thing and play on their doorstep.

“I’m really excited to progress this further.”

The Playing Out movement, which helps run Play Streets, began in Bristol in 2009.

There are now more than 1,500 involving over 90 local authorities across the UK.

Campaigning for cyclists

Emily says she is delighted with progress made in her first year as bicycle mayor.

It has included discussions on cycling, cycle lanes and promoting travel choices in the city.

She is also part of the Kidical Mass movement which holds regular rides in Inverness.

“The thought that I can contribute to making Inverness a place where riding is an everyday activity for children and parents is one of the things that keeps me motivated to campaign.”

