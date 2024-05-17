Play it again: could kids regularly replace cars on an Inverness street after successful pilot scheme?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Play it again: could kids regularly replace cars on an Inverness street after successful pilot scheme?

Residents are applying for monthly play street events in the city's Crown area.

By John Ross
A pilot Play Street event was held last year
A pilot Play Street event was held last year

Organisers of a pioneering play street project held in Inverness have applied to make it a monthly event.

In September, the city’s Charles Street was closed to vehicles for two hours as the noise of cars was replaced by the sound of youngsters playing.

Bike and running races were held and youngsters also drew chalk pictures on the road and learned to juggle.

The success of the event has prompted organisers to submit an application to Highland Council for 12 sessions on the first Sunday of each month.

It is hoped the first of these could be held in July.

Is playing in the street good for kids?

Six volunteers have taken qualifications in traffic management so they can implement the road closures themselves.

This includes training in relevant legislation, risk assessments, design and implementation of traffic management for road closures.

If permission is granted, research will be carried out into the impact play streets can have.

Inverness' Charles Street closed to allow children to play.
Charles Street was closed to allow children to play.

Last year’s initiative was organised by Rebecca Robertson, from community charity Crown Connects, and Emily Williams, from the Velocity Cafe and Bicycle workshop.

Emily says it was “without a doubt the most overwhelming day” of her inaugural year as Scotland’s first bicycle mayor.

She said: “I have always thought that creating space for children to play on their doorstep was going to be a good thing to do.

“But nothing could have prepared me for just how emotional it would be to actually hold one.

Amazing sound with no traffic

“The whole atmosphere of the street changed in ways that I could not have anticipated.”

She said, although the children were reluctant at first to play on the road, within 30 minutes the street was “buzzing”.

“The sound of it was amazing – no traffic, just the gentle hum of conversation as parents shared cups of tea and chatted.

“Children drew chalk pictures on the pavement and raced each other up and down the street.

“We had lots of people saying that they used to play like this when they were children.

Emily Williams at the Play Street event last year.
Emily Williams at the Play Street event in Inverness last year. Image Katie Noble Photography

“And I think it is important to put that into the context. The number of cars on the roads have more than doubled since I was a child.

“They are also faster, more powerful and heavier than they used to be.

“It is really vital that we, as adults, recognise that as a society the choices we make have a direct impact on restricting the freedom of children to do the most natural thing and play on their doorstep.

“I’m really excited to progress this further.”

The Playing Out movement, which helps run Play Streets, began in Bristol in 2009.

There are now more than 1,500 involving over 90 local authorities across the UK.

Campaigning for cyclists

Emily says she is delighted with progress made in her first year as bicycle mayor.

It has included discussions on cycling, cycle lanes and promoting travel choices in the city.

She is also part of the Kidical Mass movement which holds regular rides in Inverness.

“The thought that I can contribute to making Inverness a place where riding is an everyday activity for children and parents is one of the things that keeps me motivated to campaign.”

