11 great Highland Games to go to across Aberdeenshire and Highlands

The Highland Games are a highlight of the summer calendar.

These events welcome visitors from all corners of the world to participate, watch and enjoy an afternoon of traditional Scottish celebrations.

With a range of Highland Games taking place across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, we’ve rounded up some great picks for your must-visit list for 2024.

Aberdeen Highland Games

When: Sunday June 16.

Where: Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Highland Games will return to the city next month with an exciting line-up of events and workshops.

This has proven to be a popular highlight on Aberdeen’s summer calendar. The day is expected to consist of traditional Highland Games events, trade and charity stalls, live entertainment from both professional and local performers as well as a selection of family-friendly activities to enjoy.

More information can be found at aberdeencity.gov.uk

City of Inverness Highland Games

When: Saturday July 13.

Where: Bught Park Pitches, Inverness.

After a hugely successful turnout at last year’s event, Inverness is welcoming the Highland Games back to Bught Park this July.

Organisers have promised this year’s event to be “better than ever” as it continues to grow year on year and invites visitors from near and far to enjoy the spectacle. A selection of traditional Highland activities and competitions are currently scheduled to take place this year with Highland dancing, caber tossing, strongest man and women events, haggis hurling and more among the favourites.

More information can be found at invernesshighlandgames.com

Forres Highland Games

When: Saturday July 6.

Where: Grant Park, Forres.

Catch the Forres Highland Games upon its return to Grant Park this July with an array of events, activities and show-stopping performances.

The event will kick off with a procession from the Forres & District Pipe Band before the Games’ flag is raised and commences the annual celebration. A number of exciting games, such as tug ‘o’ war and track and field, are all expected to return as well as performances from Highland dancers and pipe bands.

More information can be found via the Forres Highland Games website.

Ballater Highland Games

When: Thursday August 8.

Where: Monaltrie Park, Ballater.

The Highland Games have been a popular fixture in Ballater’s calendar for centuries. Over the years, the event has welcomed royals, athletes and champions to the town – with the latter two having competed on several occasions.

The Ballater Highland Games promises to have something for everyone and prides itself on the variety it has offered. Visitors can browse a range of trade stalls whilst youngsters burn off energy at the funfair; and lastly, enjoy a performance for the local pipe bands to conclude the event.

More information can be found on the Ballater Highland Games website.

Lonach Highland Gathering and Games

When: Saturday August 24.

Where: Bellabeg, Strathdon.

A day of fun and games is set for the annual Lonach Highland Gathering this August. Games will officially begin from 12pm onwards before dance competitions, marches and pipe bands begin their celebrations throughout the afternoon.

More information can be found at lonach.org

Drumtochty Highland Games

When: Saturday June 22.

Where: Drumtochy Castle.

The Drumtochty Highland Games have been firmly established as one of the most outstanding events of its kind in Scotland. Held in the grounds of Drumtochty Castle, the event welcomes top competitors and performers as they compete to break records and put on an unforgettable show.

More information is available via the Drumtochty Highland Games website.

The Braemar Gathering and Highland Games

When: Saturday September 7.

Where: The Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion, Braemar.

The most prolific and well-attended Highland Games event is returning to Braemar this September. It has garnered attention and vast crowds from across the globe since its launch almost 200 years ago.

The Braemar Gathering has also welcomed monarchs and members of the Royal Family for centuries, dating back to Queen Victoria, and continues to welcomes hundreds to watch the annual celebration.

More information can be found at braemargathering.org

Tomintoul Highland Games

When: Saturday July 20.

Where: Public Park at the southern end of Tomintoul.

Highland dancing, piping competitions and classic games like barrel racing are all set to make an appearance at the highly anticipated Tomintoul Highland Games – which is also one of the longest running events of its kind.

More information can be found at tomintoulhighlandgames.co.uk

Dufftown Highland Games

When: Saturday July 27.

Where: Mortlach School Field, Dufftown.

The Dufftown Highland Games is set to feature a full programme of both light and heavy events alongside welcoming pipe bands and Highland dancers.

Visitors are encouraged to take part in their Overseas Race and the Hill Race as well as enjoy shows and parades set to take place throughout the day.

More information can be found on the Dufftown Highland Games website.

Aboyne Highland Games

When: Saturday August 3.

Where: The Green, Aboyne.

Located in the centre of Aboyne, the Highland Games hosts many exciting and traditional activities for the family to enjoy and get involved in.

The event welcomes visitors from near and far to come along and take part in dance competitions, races, and even has an award for the best dressed!

More information can be found on the Aboyne Highland Games website.