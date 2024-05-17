11 great Highland Games to go to across Aberdeenshire and Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

11 great Highland Games to go to across Aberdeenshire and Highlands

From Braemar to Inverness, we've got all your Highland Games venues covered.

By Jenna Scott
The Braemar Gathering and Highland Games is a staple event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Braemar Gathering and Highland Games is a staple event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Highland Games are a highlight of the summer calendar.

These events welcome visitors from all corners of the world to participate, watch and enjoy an afternoon of traditional Scottish celebrations.

With a range of Highland Games taking place across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, we’ve rounded up some great picks for your must-visit list for 2024.

Aberdeen Highland Games

When: Sunday June 16.

Where: Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Highland Games will return to the city next month with an exciting line-up of events and workshops.

This has proven to be a popular highlight on Aberdeen’s summer calendar. The day is expected to consist of traditional Highland Games events, trade and charity stalls, live entertainment from both professional and local performers as well as a selection of family-friendly activities to enjoy.

More information can be found at aberdeencity.gov.uk

Mascot race at Aberdeen Highland Games.
The Aberdeen Highland Games at Hazlehead Park are a popular highlight of the summer calendar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

City of Inverness Highland Games

When: Saturday July 13.

Where: Bught Park Pitches, Inverness.

After a hugely successful turnout at last year’s event, Inverness is welcoming the Highland Games back to Bught Park this July.

Organisers have promised this year’s event to be “better than ever” as it continues to grow year on year and invites visitors from near and far to enjoy the spectacle. A selection of traditional Highland activities and competitions are currently scheduled to take place this year with Highland dancing, caber tossing, strongest man and women events, haggis hurling and more among the favourites.

More information can be found at invernesshighlandgames.com

Competition at City of Inverness Highland Games.
Traditional games and competitions will return. Image: Jason Hedges.

Forres Highland Games

When: Saturday July 6.

Where: Grant Park, Forres.

Catch the Forres Highland Games upon its return to Grant Park this July with an array of events, activities and show-stopping performances.

The event will kick off with a procession from the Forres & District Pipe Band before the Games’ flag is raised and commences the annual celebration. A number of exciting games, such as tug ‘o’ war and track and field, are all expected to return as well as performances from Highland dancers and pipe bands.

More information can be found via the Forres Highland Games website.

High jump at Forres Highland Games.
Enjoy the show.

Ballater Highland Games

When: Thursday August 8.

Where: Monaltrie Park, Ballater.

The Highland Games have been a popular fixture in Ballater’s calendar for centuries. Over the years, the event has welcomed royals, athletes and champions to the town – with the latter two having competed on several occasions.

The Ballater Highland Games promises to have something for everyone and prides itself on the variety it has offered. Visitors can browse a range of trade stalls whilst youngsters burn off energy at the funfair; and lastly, enjoy a performance for the local pipe bands to conclude the event.

More information can be found on the Ballater Highland Games website.

Lonach Highland Gathering and Games

When: Saturday August 24.

Where: Bellabeg, Strathdon.

A day of fun and games is set for the annual Lonach Highland Gathering this August. Games will officially begin from 12pm onwards before dance competitions, marches and pipe bands begin their celebrations throughout the afternoon.

More information can be found at lonach.org

The March of the Lonach Highlanders and Massed Pipe Bands.
The March of the Lonach Highlanders and Massed Pipe Bands. Picture by KENNY ELRICK.

Drumtochty Highland Games

When: Saturday June 22.

Where: Drumtochy Castle.

The Drumtochty Highland Games have been firmly established as one of the most outstanding events of its kind in Scotland. Held in the grounds of Drumtochty Castle, the event welcomes top competitors and performers as they compete to break records and put on an unforgettable show.

More information is available via the Drumtochty Highland Games website.

Pipe band at Drumtochty Highland Games.
Drumtochty is an unforgettable experience. Image: DCT Media

The Braemar Gathering and Highland Games

When: Saturday September 7.

Where: The Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion, Braemar.

The most prolific and well-attended Highland Games event is returning to Braemar this September. It has garnered attention and vast crowds from across the globe since its launch almost 200 years ago.

The Braemar Gathering has also welcomed monarchs and members of the Royal Family for centuries, dating back to Queen Victoria, and continues to welcomes hundreds to watch the annual celebration.

More information can be found at braemargathering.org

King Charles and Queen Camilla at The Braemar Gathering and Highland Games 2023.
King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne attended the games last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Tomintoul Highland Games

When: Saturday July 20.

Where: Public Park at the southern end of Tomintoul.

Highland dancing, piping competitions and classic games like barrel racing are all set to make an appearance at the highly anticipated Tomintoul Highland Games – which is also one of the longest running events of its kind.

More information can be found at tomintoulhighlandgames.co.uk

Race at Tomintoul Highland Games.
On your marks.

Dufftown Highland Games

When: Saturday July 27.

Where: Mortlach School Field, Dufftown.

The Dufftown Highland Games is set to feature a full programme of both light and heavy events alongside welcoming pipe bands and Highland dancers.

Visitors are encouraged to take part in their Overseas Race and the Hill Race as well as enjoy shows and parades set to take place throughout the day.

More information can be found on the Dufftown Highland Games website.

Tug o' war at Dufftown Highland Games.
An exciting programme awaits. Image: Jason Hedges.

Aboyne Highland Games

When: Saturday August 3.

Where: The Green, Aboyne.

Located in the centre of Aboyne, the Highland Games hosts many exciting and traditional activities for the family to enjoy and get involved in.

The event welcomes visitors from near and far to come along and take part in dance competitions, races, and even has an award for the best dressed!

More information can be found on the Aboyne Highland Games website.

Race at Aboyne Highland Games.
Get involved. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

 

More from Lifestyle

Brave's oldest model, 90-year-old Alastair Henderson from Bucksburn, works the crowd at P&J Live on Thursday night. The Friends of Anchor charity fashion show went off with a bang. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
In pictures: Brave 2024 models light up P&J Live for Friends of Anchor
A pilot Play Street event was held last year
Play it again: could kids regularly replace cars on an Inverness street after successful…
Brave 2024 model Hugh Sutherland gets the crowd dancing. The charity fashion show on Thursday night raised thousands of pounds for Friends of Anchor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brave 2024 men rock P&J Live for Friends of Anchor fashion show, with tens…
Five sisters lost their brother in 2008 after he was infected with hep C via a contaminated blood transfusion (Ellie Ng/PA)
‘We are still suffering’, say families of contaminated blood scandal victims
The number of young motorists punished for uninsured driving more than doubled in two years amid a spike in premiums, according to new analysis (Alamy/PA)
Surge in motor premiums fuels spike in uninsured drivers – analysis
The BHF claims charities are the largest funders in the field of cardiovascular research (PA)
Heart disease research shortfall ‘puts UK at risk of being left behind’
A study looked at the development of health issues associated with diabetes (PA)
Men ‘more at risk of complications from diabetes’, study finds
Global life expectancy is forecast to increase from 73.6 years of age in 2022 to around 78.1 years of age in 2050 (Yui Mok/PA)
Global life expectancy to increase by nearly five years by 2050 – study
Brixham Harbour (Barry Batchelor/PA)
Damaged air valve ‘potential source leading to parasite in water network’
The event at the Royal Society of Medicine was organised by Justice for Doctors (Peter Byrne/PA)
Whistleblowing doctors report ‘pattern’ of being targeted by trusts – conference