Profile: Former ANM chief Pat Machray says Maggie’s is a cause close to his heart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Profile: Former ANM chief Pat Machray says Maggie’s is a cause close to his heart

By Karen Roberts
February 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Pat Machray with the bronze deer and hind being auctioned at the Maggie's Valentine's Ball. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pat Machray with the bronze deer and hind being auctioned at the Maggie's Valentine's Ball. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Pat Machray always has time to do his bit for charity – and in particular Maggie’s is a cause close to his heart.

The former ANM Group chairman spent his earlier career with chartered accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael and was chief executive, he later moved to the agriculture sector.

Despite his busy life he still has time to rear Suffolk sheep – a flock of 30 breeding ewes no less.

Pat has always loved animals – and is a pedigree Suffolk sheep breeder, and has been for 40 years – describing it as his hobby.

Despite being a chartered accountant he was always interested in agriculture and being outside.

Pat, says he’s been “chairman of a lot of things”, including the SRUC, Scottish Enterprise and the Gordon Highlanders Museum. He was also at the helm of ANM Group for a spell.

Pat Machray, centre, pictured along with Paula Cormach, of Maggie’s, and Kevin MacDonald (Red Hot Chilli Pipers) at a previous event at Thainstone. Picture by KENNY ELRICK.

Charity is close to his heart

Having initially retired from Johnston Carmichael in 2007, he has also since retired from ANM and jokes that he is “retired from everything!”.

And though modest about it he was awarded an OBE for his work with Scottish Enterprise.

Over the years Pat has been involved with various charity work. He is chairman of the  Maggie’s fundraising committee based at Thainstone – and it’s a cause he holds dear as he has seen people close to him affected by cancer. Pat also lost his mum Margaret to it.

Pat said: “I’ve always had an inkling to help charities. Maggie’s is one that I want to help; my mother died of cancer so it’s something close to my heart as you would say.

“Maggie’s didn’t exist at that time – it would have been great if it did – that’s why I want to try and help because they do such a lot of important work for people going through the trauma of cancer.”

“I wanted to try and do something – we did this around four or five years ago and raised about £150,000 for Maggie’s – and I wanted to try and do something again – just before I get too old!”

Pat Machray was previously the chairman of ANM Group. Picture by Jim Irvine.

Team effort key to success

Tonight, the Maggie’s Valentine’s Ball, at the Thainstone Exchange, will see three pieces of art auctioned. Among them is a life-size bronze sculpture of a red deer stag and hind which has a gallery value of over £60,000.

Pat describes the work by David Meredith as “pretty special” and a “one-off”.  Bidding for the items will take place through ANM’s online platform.

And though he has been heavily involved in the organising – he praised everyone involved hailing the team effort – and while Pat quips that this is his swansong, only time will tell if that’s true.

The bronze deer and hind being auctioned at the Valentine’s Ball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 13.07.2022 URN: CR0036861 F&D story based on pie producer, Aussie Pies, which is run by Bradley Collins. Pies chicken and mushroom Kangaroo and ale Chicken and Satay Vegetarian Halloumi and vegetable Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Our top 5 recommendations of where to buy the best pies in Nairn
YL 1102 02 From: elma robertson All photos taken in Pitmedden. The shepherd is called Dream, and cat Lexi. Elma Robertson
Pet portraits: Lexi and Dream snuggling close together win this week's Pet Planet voucher
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen 'council estate lassie' proves old teacher wrong - by opening up her own…
The new advert for Virgin Media broadband features a Highland cow riding a motorcycle in Glencoe - but you can't get the service in the Highlands.
What a Week: From schoolboys flying planes to coos riding motorbikes
Harry Styles accepts the award for album of the year for "Harry's House" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Image: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello.
Yvie Burnett: From seeing Harry Styles to Hoovering the house
Every dish at the Rajpoot was beautifully presented and full of flavour. Images: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Rajpoot Indian Restaurant in Inverurie lights up a cold winter's night with…
Mysterious Loch Ness doesn't reveal its secrets. Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: The Loch Ness Monster - fact or fiction?
Disposable vapes are the cheapest e-cigarettes on the market (PA)
Call for excise tax on disposable vapes to deter children
Midwife putting oil on pregnant mother
New relaxation treatment in Elgin for overdue pregnant mothers aims to reduce Aberdeen travelling

Most Read

1
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
2
Mr Cobban and his wife Frances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’
3
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
4
CR0041115 Garrett Stell. Skene Square, Aberdeen. Depute Head Teacher Miss Belinda Findlay is saying goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse- Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Friday 10th February 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
6
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
7
Customers at the Albyn in Aberdeen will now be able to order a drink with brunch
Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer…
8
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
9
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
10
To go with story by David McPhee. Man who took five year old child to Malaysia for 10 years jailed for causing 'unquantifiable' harm Picture shows; Scott Forbes abducted a child and took him to Asia for ten years. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. Date; 10/02/2023
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed

More from Press and Journal

Whisky is poured into river for start of season and anglers cast lines into the water. Picture: (L-R) Allan Sinclair, Clive Murray and guest speaker Ian Gordon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Fisherman cast their lines as the River Spey officially opens for the fishing season
Key changes have been made to the QMS Pig Assurance Scheme.
Higher standards to be brought in for Scottish pig farmers
To go with story by Hamish Penman. vessel aberdeen Picture shows; The Noble Innovator claimed the top spot after arriving in Aberdeen on Saturday.. unsure. Supplied by Port of Aberdeen Date; 10/02/2023 ©MEDVIND/Bent Sørensen MEDVIND FOTOGRAFI / Digitale leveringsbetingelser Optagelserne er foretaget med et Canon EOS 1Ds kamera. Filerne er lavet fra RAW filer der konverteres til 16 bits Tiff filer hvor evt. korrektion sker. Derefter leveres bil- ledfilerne som standard i 8 bits Tiff filer på ca. 32/26 MB/RGB på autorun CD-rom. Billedfilerne har ikke været proofet på Matchprint, Rainbow eller Cromalin, men alle billedfiler er fremstillet i et kalibreret AdobeRGB(1998) farverum i henhold til Digitale leveringsbetingelser for Dansk Fotografisk Forbund, PF og DJ Fotograferne og bør ses i et tilsvarende kalibreret miljø for at det rette farve/ kontrast/kvalitetsomfang kan vurderes. Medvind Fotografi påtager sig ikke ansvar for det endelige tryk. Der bør laves prøvetryk der godkendes af kunden før endelig trykning. Der er mulighed for at få leveret en ønsket billedfil- størrelse til konkrete print/tryk, da den originale RAW fil kan upsamples i fremragende kvalitet og evt. leveres som en 16 bits Tiff fil. ©MEDVIND/2003 ******************************** Conditions for delivery of digital picturefiles. The pictures are made with a Canon EOS 1Ds digitalcamera. The files are made from RAW files converted to 16 bits Tiff files. After correction delivered as 8 bits Tiff files of 32/26 MB/RGB on autorun CD-rom. "Unsharp mask" have not been applied as the final print size is unknown to me. The pictures have not been proofet on Matchprint, Rainbow or Cromalin, but all files are made in a cali- brated AdobeRGB(1998) colourspace and should only be seen in the same calibrated colourspace for correct evaluation. Medvind Fotografi is not responsible for the final print. Proofprints should be approved by the customer before final print. You can order files for very
Aberdeen welcomes huge oil rig as UK drilling sector gets vital shot in the…
a835 crash braemore
Four people taken to hospital as police investigate 'serious' crash near Braemore
Davie and Tracey Nicoll have worked at Balthayock for 13 years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What makes the Balthayock Charolais herd so successful?
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 13
TAKING STOCK: Douglas, Morag and Gerald Smith with two of their five bulls heading to Stirling Bull Sales. Pictures by Kath Flannery.
Smith family of Laurencekirk putting faith in Simmentals
The popular Spectra festival takes place until February 12 (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Spectra planners should have taken salon appointments into account
RGU Boat Club president Michael Troy and Aberdeen University Boat Club president Kirstin McCallum ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race. Image: Robert Gordon University
Quick times predicted with just one month to go until 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race…
CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Greg Buchan **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Greg Buchan wants Fraserburgh to carry good form into Brora Rangers clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented