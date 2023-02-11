Profile: Former ANM chief Pat Machray says Maggie’s is a cause close to his heart

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pat Machray always has time to do his bit for charity – and in particular Maggie’s is a cause close to his heart.

The former ANM Group chairman spent his earlier career with chartered accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael and was chief executive, he later moved to the agriculture sector.

Despite his busy life he still has time to rear Suffolk sheep – a flock of 30 breeding ewes no less.

Pat has always loved animals – and is a pedigree Suffolk sheep breeder, and has been for 40 years – describing it as his hobby.

Despite being a chartered accountant he was always interested in agriculture and being outside.

Pat, says he’s been “chairman of a lot of things”, including the SRUC, Scottish Enterprise and the Gordon Highlanders Museum. He was also at the helm of ANM Group for a spell.

Charity is close to his heart

Having initially retired from Johnston Carmichael in 2007, he has also since retired from ANM and jokes that he is “retired from everything!”.

And though modest about it he was awarded an OBE for his work with Scottish Enterprise.

Over the years Pat has been involved with various charity work. He is chairman of the Maggie’s fundraising committee based at Thainstone – and it’s a cause he holds dear as he has seen people close to him affected by cancer. Pat also lost his mum Margaret to it.

Pat said: “I’ve always had an inkling to help charities. Maggie’s is one that I want to help; my mother died of cancer so it’s something close to my heart as you would say.

“Maggie’s didn’t exist at that time – it would have been great if it did – that’s why I want to try and help because they do such a lot of important work for people going through the trauma of cancer.”

“I wanted to try and do something – we did this around four or five years ago and raised about £150,000 for Maggie’s – and I wanted to try and do something again – just before I get too old!”

Team effort key to success

Tonight, the Maggie’s Valentine’s Ball, at the Thainstone Exchange, will see three pieces of art auctioned. Among them is a life-size bronze sculpture of a red deer stag and hind which has a gallery value of over £60,000.

Pat describes the work by David Meredith as “pretty special” and a “one-off”. Bidding for the items will take place through ANM’s online platform.

And though he has been heavily involved in the organising – he praised everyone involved hailing the team effort – and while Pat quips that this is his swansong, only time will tell if that’s true.