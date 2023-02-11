Brechin City’s Calum Ferguson has point to prove back in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calum Ferguson feels he has point to prove in Scottish football with Brechin City.

The 27-year-old attacker is set to be involved when the Breedon Highland League leaders face Nairn County at Station Park today.

Ferguson has returned to his hometown of Inverness following a number of spells abroad.

He started out with Caley Thistle and also had spells with Montrose, Albion Rovers and Elgin City, before stints in Canada with Valour, New Zealand with Canterbury United and Erie Commodores in America.

Most recently Ferguson has played for Northern Irish outfit Warrenpoint Town and Cornish side Mousehole AFC.

On joining Brechin, he said: “I’m excited to have this opportunity back in Scotland.

“I’ve had a lot of different experiences and I’m grateful for them.

“I’ve seen different footballing environments in different countries and it opens your mind to things.

“When I was last in Scottish football, I had a few injuries which hampered my development.

“Since then I’m a more rounded person and player, so I feel I’ve got a point to prove.

“Brechin’s a club that has dropped down in recent years, but they’ve got the ambition to climb back up the league system again.”

Meanwhile, Nairn boss Steven Mackay is looking forward to tackling Brechin, who have yet to lose in the league this term.

The Wee County are also on a good run, having only lost once in 12 league games.

Mackay said: “It’s a massive challenge for us to try to stop them – we know they’ve got a lot of quality in their side.

“It’s a good challenge to have these games. We had one a few weeks ago with Buckie where I felt we fell a bit a short.

“It’s another opportunity for us to see how far we’ve come.”

️🚨⚽️📺 Latest #HighlandLeagueWeekly Friday preview: All the build-up, inc. @brorarangers v @FraserburghFC, and @DeveronvaleFC v @TurriffUnitedFC 🎥🎥 🔮🔮 "Crystal Paul" predictions, and your chance to be the first to own a tea-towel of his face (?🤔)https://t.co/d1GbhlLo1o — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) February 10, 2023