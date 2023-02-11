Brechin City’s Calum Ferguson has point to prove back in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin City’s Calum Ferguson has point to prove back in Scotland

By Callum Law
February 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City

Calum Ferguson feels he has point to prove in Scottish football with Brechin City.

The 27-year-old attacker is set to be involved when the Breedon Highland League leaders face Nairn County at Station Park today.

Ferguson has returned to his hometown of Inverness following a number of spells abroad.

He started out with Caley Thistle and also had spells with Montrose, Albion Rovers and Elgin City, before stints in Canada with Valour, New Zealand with Canterbury United and Erie Commodores in America.

Most recently Ferguson has played for Northern Irish outfit Warrenpoint Town and Cornish side Mousehole AFC.

On joining Brechin, he said: “I’m excited to have this opportunity back in Scotland.

“I’ve had a lot of different experiences and I’m grateful for them.

“I’ve seen different footballing environments in different countries and it opens your mind to things.

“When I was last in Scottish football, I had a few injuries which hampered my development.

“Since then I’m a more rounded person and player, so I feel I’ve got a point to prove.

“Brechin’s a club that has dropped down in recent years, but they’ve got the ambition to climb back up the league system again.”

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay is ready to face Brechin.

Meanwhile, Nairn boss Steven Mackay is looking forward to tackling Brechin, who have yet to lose in the league this term.

The Wee County are also on a good run, having only lost once in 12 league games.

Mackay said: “It’s a massive challenge for us to try to stop them – we know they’ve got a lot of quality in their side.

“It’s a good challenge to have these games. We had one a few weeks ago with Buckie where I felt we fell a bit a short.

“It’s another opportunity for us to see how far we’ve come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Greg Buchan wants Fraserburgh to carry good form into Brora Rangers clash
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Deveronvale look to end poor run against Turriff United
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 10 - as Brora Rangers get set…
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Connor Macaulay aiming for Lossiemouth return after arthritis struggles
Fergus Alberts, right, in action for Huntly. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turriff United sign striker Fergus Alberts from Inverurie Locos
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Strathspey Thistle appoint new assistant manager - but search for boss continues
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Highland League secretary John Campbell hoping for thrilling finish after publishing rearranged fixtures
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Buckie stalwart Hamish Munro hoping for another silver lining
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Joe Malin takes on new role with aim of helping Brora Rangers progress on…
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Brora Rangers blockbuster, and…

Most Read

1
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
2
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’
3
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
4
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
5
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
6
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
7
Customers at the Albyn in Aberdeen will now be able to order a drink with brunch
Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer…
8
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
9
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
10
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed

More from Press and Journal

Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Fisherman cast their lines as the River Spey officially opens for the fishing season
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Higher standards to be brought in for Scottish pig farmers
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Aberdeen welcomes huge oil rig as UK drilling sector gets vital shot in the…
a835 crash braemore
Four people taken to hospital as police investigate 'serious' crash near Braemore
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
What makes the Balthayock Charolais herd so successful?
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 13
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Smith family of Laurencekirk putting faith in Simmentals
Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
The Flying Pigs: Spectra planners should have taken salon appointments into account
Calum Ferguson, left, pictured during his time with Elgin is back in Scottish football with Brechin City
Quick times predicted with just one month to go until 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented