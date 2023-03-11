Yvie Burnett goes skating in Stockholm and starts saving for a wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Yvie Burnett goes skating in Stockholm and starts saving for a wedding

By Yvie Burnett
March 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Some weddings are abroad and so there's the travel to take into account.
Some weddings are abroad and so there's the travel to take into account.

You have had lots of snow I believe. I’ve seen some pretty wintry scenes on the news.

We had snow while in Stockholm this week as well.

There was a beautiful ice rink in the middle of the city. Not one like those set up in the UK to make money but a rink which was open to anyone to have fun on.

There were no gates and all the locals were able to access it day or night.

It just shows how cold it must be for that ice not to melt for weeks.

People ice skating in Stockholm.

Spring time

Despite the snow it’s spring isn’t it? Spring makes us think of Easter eggs and spring flowers popping up in our gardens and it’s also lovely to see brightly-coloured clothes in the shops.

I for one am so ready to ditch the winter woolies.

Of course many of us are starting to look for outfits for spring or summer weddings. We have a lovely one to go to in May.

It’s a very special friend of mine who is getting married and it’s going to be a little holiday for Gordon and me.

I’ve got to get Gordon a new dinner suit for the occasion as it’s very posh!

He is if course complaining and saying he doesn’t need a new one but I’ve got a few months to persuade him.

That’s the thing with husbands. We need to take the time to let them think it was their own idea in the first place.

Weddings take some organising – and that’s just for the guests!

As for me, I need three outfits for the wedding weekend so the diet continues.

Apparently there is a new weight loss drug called Semaglutide or Wegovy which many Hollywood stars have been taking.

It has just been approved by NICE for use by the NHS so it must be pretty effective.

It will just be available to those most in need so that’s not people like me trying to slim down for a wedding.

Although I’m going to LA soon and I’m sure it’s readily available in Tinseltown the home of skinny people.

I’d be too scared of side effects though so I will stick to trying to find my willpower.

But have you noticed that somehow weddings have become a major expense and I’m not talking about how much it costs the bride and groom.

For the guests the excitement of that lovely invitation dropping on to your mat soon turns into the dread of “Just how much is this going to cost?”

With weddings come the hen and stag parties and the cost starts to mount up.

Firstly there is the engagement party, then there is the hen or stag night and of course these are very rarely a night now. They are a weekend away. Yet another expense.

I have no recollection of having a hen night. I think my friends and I went out for a nice meal probably but it’s way more expensive than that now.

Then there is the wedding itself. These are often abroad now with a dinner the night before and an event the day after.

So you are looking at the cost of your flights, a few nights in a hotel, outfits and a present.

But even if they are in the UK they are often at some kind of posh spa hotel.

Imagine if you get invited to a few weddings in one year!

You can probably wear the same outfit but that’s about the only thing you can save on!

Then there’s the stag night – which is now more likely to be a stag weekend or even a stag week.

How did this all come about? I swear the only expense we used to have when going to a wedding was the present and a taxi home.

Oh and don’t get me started on the present. There were always lists but didn’t it used to more generalised? Like a toaster or a set of towels.

Now it’s an exact model of something. The last wedding we went to I had to spend £180 on a specific blanket which didn’t look anything like £180.

There wasn’t much left by the time I chose so it was either look stingy with a candle for £40 or spend £300 on some sort of blender.

Gifts too are now a major expense.

So anyway when will it end? If you get invited to a wedding say bye bye to upwards of £1,000. Sometimes it’s good not to be too popular.

Having said that. I do love a wedding. Forget all the hen and stag stuff but the actual wedding is such a special day to share with people.

In fact I would love to do it all again, with Gordon of course!

I’d choose a different dress though. Back in the 1990s we all looked like those dolly toilet roll holders or a big meringue. Lovely memories though.

Have a good week,

Yvie x

Gordon and Yvie on their wedding day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars…
A deer stalker on South Uist. There is a growing debate in the community over whether to eradicate the island's deer population. Image: Stòras Uibhist.
'Do we want to be the island that wiped out all its deer?'
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
What we learned this week about....Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the…
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Yvette Cirule's life changed after reading a book and she's now a coach Picture shows; Yvette Cirule. unknown. Supplied by Yvette Cirule Date; Unknown
Where do you start if you want to change your life?
Renowned Scottish musician Duncan Chisholm is playing in Aberdeen this month.
Profile: Duncan Chisholm lifted people's spirits during Covid and is bringing sweet music from…
STV's Political Editor Colin Mackay with SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan ahead of their debate. Image: Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA Wire.
What a week: Trump says he'd end war and SNP candidates do battle
John Oag had always wondered why no one was bottling Loch Ness water. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Seventh-century lodges, monetising the monster and selling to Disney: Meet the people whose businesses…

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
The B9176 remains closed this morning. Image: Google Maps.
Ross-shire road closed overnight following one-vehicle crash
Cummerton, near Turriff, in Aberdeenshire, extends to 128.5 acres laid out in 11 enclosures.
Productive farms available for sale across Scotland
FABULOUS FURROWS: The spectacular sight of the massed tractors at the Field of Deere speed ploughing event has gone viral, with millions of views on TikTok and YouTube. Pictures by Anne MacPherson and Andrew Stevenson.
Speed ploughs go global as farmers draw the line
Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glenurquhart's Hazel Hunter. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart Ladies' full forward Hazel Hunter
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new…
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Nathan Linden 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Domestic abuser grabbed mother of his child by the throat and pinned her against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented