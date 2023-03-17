Senior recruiter joins Zenith Energy to support global projects

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen-based Zenith Energy has made a key appointment as it recruits for several of its global projects with positions available in Aberdeen, Australia and the UAE.

Trevor Crichton joins the Zenith Energy Team with 15 years of recruitment experience.

He has been appointed senior recruitment consultant and as such he will support the well engineering consultancy and project management company, located in the city’s Bon Accord Square.

Zenith Energy Limited is a well-engineering consultancy and project management company providing a range of specialist services to the oil and gas industry.

It is an independent company, owned and managed by engineers.

Its multi-disciplined team includes a drilling manager, well team leader, senior drilling engineers and drilling engineers all based together in its Aberdeen office.

Martin Booth, managing director at Zenith Energy, said: “Trevor joins us during an exciting period of growth and to support our requirements for energy industry technical experts.

Global projects

“With over a decade of oil and gas sector experience, specifically drilling and well services, he is ideally placed to ensure we recruit the best-fit personnel for our global projects.

“Zenith Energy has been supporting global clients with their drilling and completion projects via the provision of technical experts across every stage of the well lifecycle for over 10 years.

“Through our extensive network and to support our well management projects, Zenith has opportunities for experienced well engineering personnel including specialists in drilling, completions, well testing, subsea, logistics, HSE, contracts and geology.”

Speaking of his new appointment, Mr Crichton said: “Zenith prides itself on seeking out the best technical experts for its projects and the last 10 years of my career have been focused on the oil and gas market so this has given me an extensive candidate database.

“I am looking forward to this new and exciting opportunity with Zenith Energy and supporting Martin and the wider team.”

Zenith prides itself on bringing vast experience and skills to any project in which it is involved.

Experienced personnel

It is experienced in land drilling, jack-ups, semis and drill ships and its personnel have worked in the UK, Norway, West Africa and the Falklands.

It has experience in normal pressure wells, HPHT wells, horizontal wells and deep water wells and working closely with both drilling contractors and service companies internationally.

In addition to its core team, it has access to a pool of experienced well engineering personnel covering completions, well testing, offshore supervisors, subsea and logistics and contracts specialists.

There is a range of permanent, temporary and contract positions open in Aberdeen including drilling engineer, software engineer, firmware engineer, senior recruitment co-ordinator and accounts graduate.

For further information on global positions currently available with Zenith Energy on their website or call 01224 460133.