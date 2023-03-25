Yvie Burnett: Why we hate hospitals but love the staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yvie Burnett: Why we hate hospitals but love the staff

Yvie pays a visit to her favourite second-hand shop in Brighton.
Yvie pays a visit to her favourite second-hand shop in Brighton.
By Yvie Burnett

Today’s words are being written from a hospital bed but that sounds a lot more dramatic than it is.

For a few years now I’ve had an unsightly cyst on my left eyelid and a smaller one on my right.

I decided to have it removed as I was fed up looking at it, so hence this little admission to a day ward at Moorfield’s eye hospital in London.

Not being a huge hospital fan, I don’t think anybody of us are really, there was a wee bit of trepidation even for what is a very minor procedure.

Why do hospitals make us feel like that? Yes we are afraid of pain and feeling unwell but I think it’s more than that.

Yvie in hospital before her procedure.

I’m always so thankful for the hospital staff who know how to put us at our ease if we are in having any kind of procedure.

No matter how nervous I get if I’m in hospital for tests or anything, I wouldn’t show it because I would feel like such a fraud compared to what people who are really ill are going through.

To be fair, it’s when my loved ones are in hospital that I get most scared though.

I can’t just deal with what’s in front of me, I have to always think of the worst-case scenario which really isn’t helpful.

Hospital staff are so good at trying to put people at ease.

Anxiety is a clever thing. It gets hold of you and just won’t let go until it’s ready.

Anyway today waiting to go in for this minor operation I’m trying to use it as a little test of just how easy it all is.

I’m trying to use all the techniques I’ve been taught to stay calm. I’m using the breathing techniques I teach singers when they are nervous before a gig.

I’m trying to be “in the moment”, instead of thinking how will I be afterwards, will it be painful etc.

Meditation is something that Gordon does a lot of and swears by but I’m not very good at calming down those thoughts in my head and sticking with it. I probably just need to persevere.

Perhaps perseverance is all that’s needed for meditation.

So that was all yesterday. I had to pause my typing after that because I had two eye patches on for the rest of the day.

Of course I was asleep for the procedure so have no recollection of it and have had no pain at all.

Now I’m at home a day later thinking, what on earth was I nervous about?

I think it was because although the doctor did want to remove them to check that there is nothing sinister, this is the first time I’ve ever done anything vaguely cosmetic and I won’t be rushing to do anything else.

I was sitting in that hospital thinking how on earth do people have the courage to have face lifts and the like?

And there are some people who seem to get a bit addicted to having procedures.

Why would you volunteer to go into hospital for a big operation if you don’t have to?

Good luck to people who are brave enough to do it but you won’t see me rushing to have any cosmetic surgery anytime soon.

Why would anyone put themselves through surgery if they didn’t really need to?

And to everyone who has had to have ‘real’ surgery this week, I’m sending you lots of love.

So as you can see, I’m using my two weeks at home to fit in everything that needs doing and catch up with my loved ones.

I spent a day in Liverpool with Emily, I popped up to Turriff and Banff for a day and Gordon and I drove to Brighton to my absolute favourite second-hand shop to drop off a car full of clothes.

Preloved of Brighton is a great concept for a store and I’m sure there are lots of others dotted around the UK.

Vanessa the owner picks and chooses what she accepts to sell.

Shopping trends

We all have those special outfits which we have hardly worn or we spent a bit on and we don’t want to give them away to the local charity shop just yet.

Vanessa sells them and splits the money with you. Then after a few more wears they probably end up in the charity shop anyway or the ones which don’t sell will be donated.

I was always brought up to buy good quality clothes and have less of them. Unlike Emily’s generation where she bought a new outfit every time she went out.

Shops like Preloved really help with sustainability.

Only problem is that when I go there to drop off clothes I end up buying a few as well.

Well it would be rude not to!

Have a good week,

Yvie x

Having a new outfit every time you go out is not good for sustainability.

