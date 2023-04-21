12 whisky and gin distilleries across the north and north-east to quench your thirst

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland is really the place to be if a fine wee dram is what you’re after. Or you might be looking to indulge into some premium gin.

Whatever your tipple there’s a wealth of distilleries around the country where you can take a tour or perhaps go for a tasting experience. We’ve compiled a list of 12 fantastic distilleries to visit around the north and north-east.

Deerness Distillery Ltd, Newhall

Orkney’s first distillery in over 130 years provides customers with award-winning and hand-crafted premium spirits: Sea Glass Gin and Into the Wild Vodka. Deerness Distillery invites visitors into their shop, onto their insightful tours and into their tasting rooms.

Guests will be taken around the facilities to see the manufacturing area and learn all about their production process.

Enquiries can be made via: info@deernessdistillery.com, or 01856 741264.

Balmenach Distillery, Speyside

Balmenach Distillery became one of Scotland’s first distilleries to receive its license to produce Scotch whisky back during the 19th century. Now, it’s home to Caorunn Gin, blended from Celtic and classic gin botanicals for the finest flavour. Head out on a guided tour to discover their unique, hardworking process of distillation.

To make an enquiry, contact: 01479 874933.

The Macallan Distillery, Aberlour

The Macallan is globally renowned for producing the finest of drams. Explore Aberlour’s immersive whisky history by taking on a grand tour of the premises – all bookings must be made in advance to ensure all guests have an unforgettable experience.

To book a tour, contact: 01340 318 000, or @themacallan.com.

Dunnet Bay Distillery, Thurso

While travelling along the North Coast 500, why not make a quick stop at Dunnet Bay Distillery? It is known for its Rock Rose gin and Holy Grass vodka. Share your tales of the NC500 with fellow guests in the tasting room, featuring a coastal theme, and toast with a taster of three spirits.

And if you can’t get enough, or want to discover a world of spirits, head into the gift shop to grab a memento to take back home with you.

Contact 01847 851287 for more information.

Kinrara Distillery Ltd, Aviemoore

Sit back with a gin while surrounded by the Cairngorms’ wonderland-esque scenery. The team at Kinrara have set out to experiment with a selection of ingredients in order to supply customers, near and far, with innovative flavours that will encourage its loyal band of followers to come back for more.

Enquiries should be directed to 01479 816362.

North Point Distillery, Thurso

Whether you’re looking for a bottle of rum, gin or whisky, the North Point Distillery is prepped and ready to set the bar high for you with their products. This Distillery prides itself on utilising sustainability, looking for every opportunity they can to reuse recycled material, and is committed to its eco-friendly approach to the spirits industry.

To get in touch, contact 01847 808120.

The Singleton Distillery, Muir of Ord

Also situated close to the NC500 is the Singleton Distillery. This is an absolute must-visit thanks to dedicated staff. Here, you will find out all about the whisky and flavoursome spirits that make up the Singleton brand.

To make a booking, contact 01463 872004, or Glen.Ord@malts.com.

The House of Botanicals, Aberdeen

Family-run and established in 2009, the House of Botanicals is Aberdeen’s very own (and oldest) bartender-owned brand. Enjoy the House classics such as The House of Botanicals Gins, Dr. Adam’s Cocktail Bitters, and Pietro Nicola Aperitivi and Digestivo. Throughout the year, the business runs various tours and tasting session for connoisseurs and novices alike.

For further information, contact: 01224 582992, or info@thehouseofbotanicals.co.uk.

Glen Moray Distillery, Elgin

The Glen Moray Distillery, which produces single malt whisky, has upheld a longstanding tradition for over a century, beginning as Elgin West Brewery – a former ale producer. Now, the whisky distillery has grown increasingly popular.

There is a huge variety of tours, including a Chocolate and Whisky Experience Tasting and Wine to Whisky Experience Tasty, on offer with prices ranging from £10-£80.

To make an enquiry, contact: visitor.centre@glen-moray.co.uk

Glenfiddich Distillery, Dufftown

Did you know Glenfiddich Distillery founder, William Grant, built his very own distillery brick-by-brick with his own hands? His determination has been passed on through generation after generation as Glenfiddich remains one of the only single malt distilleries to be family-owned.

Bookings can be made on the Glenfiddich website.

Highland Park Distillery, Orkney

Award-winning whiskies, crafted from 1798, are what you will find at the Highland Park Distillery in Kirkwall. They have drams, each with their own individual flavour, aged from 10-years-old to 40-years-old on their shelves waiting to be bought.

If you can’t find the one for you, head out on one of their tours to take home the perfect whisky.

Enquiries can be directed to hello@highlandparkwhisky.com

Royal Lochnagar Distillery, Ballater

This distillery may be small, but that only means visitors will have a more intimate experience as they discover the history behind Royal Lochnagar’s production of one of Scotland’s exclusive whiskies.

Contact 01339 742700, or Royal.Lochnagar@malts.com to make an enquiry.