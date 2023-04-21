‘It all comes down to this’ – Andy McCarthy knows Clyde clash is pivotal to Peterhead’s survival hopes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy McCarthy and his Peterhead team-mates don’t need to be told how important this weekend’s League One clash with Clyde is.

The 10th-placed Blue Toon must secure at least a point on Saturday at Balmoor Stadium against the ninth-placed Bully Wee if they are to avoid automatic relegation from League One.

A defeat would leave Peterhead trailing Clyde by eight points with two games remaining, and their relegation to League Two – after four years in the Scottish third-tier – would be confirmed.

The Buchan outfit have only won just three times this season – against FC Edinburgh, Kelty Hearts and their weekend visitors – and McCarthy knows they must aim to make it four this weekend.

He said: “It’s obviously a massive game and it all comes down to this for us. It’s massive and we know we need to win.

“I think most games are must-win, but I understand this is a severe one. We have to use it as motivation, rather than letting it get to us. We can’t be nervous.

“We’ve got experienced boys here, myself included, who have played long enough to know how important this game is.

“Obviously we don’t want these big games to be at this end of the table, but it’s a game where we all need to go there and give it our best.

“If we do that, then I’m confident we’ll win the game.”

Ahead of the Blue Toon’s potentially fate-sealing game, former Queen of the South and Partick Thistle midfielder McCarthy has demanded one thing from his team-mates.

He added: “No matter what happens in the game, we need to keep our cool and stay calm. We need to be brave on the ball.

“That’s going to be the biggest thing – showing some bravery to get on the ball, which I always try and do. I’m sure my team-mates will do the same (against Clyde) as well.”

Peterhead want to repay player-coach duo with wins

A win over Clyde would give Peterhead a fighting chance to escape relegation and McCarthy believes it would be just reward for Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan, who are currently at the helm as player-interim co-managers.

Since the duo were handed the reins at Balmoor, there have been noticeable improvements in performances, but the Blue Toon have still struggled to secure results.

McCarthy said: “Since they’ve come in, we’ve been night-and-day as team: the way we’ve tried to play and the style they have implemented.

“It’s been a quick transition and it’s not as if they’ve ever been managers before, so a lot of credit has to go to them for the job they’ve done.

“I know the results haven’t been there, but you can see the difference in how we’ve been playing. They’ve made us tactically better and there’s a better mentality and spirit within the group.

“They’re my friends – and I want to see them do well and repay them by winning games.”