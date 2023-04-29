Adapting Runrig’s songs for The Stamping Ground was ‘labour of love’ for John Kielty

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adapting Runrig’s classic tracks for The Stamping Ground musical would be a daunting task for anyone – but John Kielty had another hurdle to cross. He had never heard a single one of the band’s songs.

“I probably shouldn’t admit this, but I had never consciously heard a Runrig song in my life prior to that, not one,” said John who is behind the musical direction and arrangements for the show, which is about to embark on a tour of Scotland.

“I hadn’t even heard their version of Loch Lomond sung at a wedding. I don’t know how, but I just missed it. The truth of the matter is I hadn’t heard a single song.”

But working on the songs ahead during the creation of The Stamping Ground – co-produced by Eden Court and Raw Material ahead of its world premiere in Inverness last July – became a labour of love for the writer, composer, musician and actor.

“It was a joy to discover them. They are all beautifully constructed songs and beautiful melodies. So we had all these gorgeous songs to sort of take apart and put back together again.”

Selecting the rights songs was key

John said there was a real challenge to adapting Runrig’s songs – such as The Stamping Ground, The Old Boys and Somewhere – so they would help drive the narrative of the musical.

“It’s determined by what’s happening in the scene and what the characters are going through, what message we are trying to make,” he said.

John credits Burghead-raised playwright Morna Young for selecting the right songs for the right scenes in this story of loss, love and belonging centred on a Highland community’s fight to save its pub.

“Morna went away with 150 or even 250 Runrig songs and she had to listen to them all until a story started to sing to her out of the songs. She chose the songs that were singing this story to her,” he said.

“The songs she chose for the moment did what she wanted them to do, but we might change the vibe of it. A few of the songs lean more towards musical theatre than they do when listen to the Runrig versions of the songs, but they are no less powerful for it.”

The Stamping Crowd wowed audiences and critics alike during its run at Eden Court last year and went on to win best music and sound in the Critics’ Awards For Theatre in Scotland.

Show embarking on Scotland-wide tour

Now the show is making a triumphant return to Eden Court before embarking on a tour of Scotland, including His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

John can’t wait to hit the road again to showcase the brilliant story behind The Stamping Ground and the glorious music of Runrig and bring it to a wider audience.

“I think audiences will be exposed to some beautiful songs, some beautiful lyrics and a very well told story, from a very versatile cast. I think The Stamping Ground is a great night out.”

The Stamping Ground is at Eden Court from Friday May 5 to Saturday May 13. For information and tickets visit eden-court.co.uk or call 01463 234234

It will then be at His Majesty’s from June 7 to June 10. For information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com or call 01224 641122.