In-person mental health listening service returns to Aberdeen

Vital face-to-face service to relaunch at Aberdeen Samaritans in May.

In partnership with Aberdeen Samaritans
A photo of two women talking together

People who are struggling with life have been contacting the Samaritans by phone in their thousands since Covid struck in March 2020.

Ever since then, face-to-face Aberdeen mental health services at Samaritans have stopped. But, three years on, the local branch will be open again for drop-ins and appointments, seven days-a-week, from May 1.

It means people who are  struggling can now talk to someone, in person. The re-launch of the service is ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week (May 15-21).

Branch director of Samaritans Maria Cowie
Aberdeen branch director – Maria Cowie.

Branch director Maria Cowie is delighted to be able to reintroduce this service again because she knows first-hand the positive impact these face-to-face meetings have on people’s lives.

Maria, who has volunteered with Aberdeen Samaritans for 12 years, said: “We see a lot of people who are not in a good place and need someone to talk to. People assume because our vision is to reduce suicide rates, that you must be suicidal to come to Samaritans, but this isn’t the case.

“We are here for anyone who needs our support. We listen. We don’t judge. We don’t give our opinion or advice. By simply being there, giving them a safe place and letting them talk in confidence about their feelings, we help people decide for themselves the best way forward.”

Number of calls to Aberdeen mental health helpline increasing

A photo of a man on the phone making a call
You can call Aberdeen Samaritans on the phone or drop in to the branch for help.

Maria and her colleagues at the Aberdeen branch noticed a sharp rise in the number of phonecalls they received during Covid, with self-isolating, furlough and working from home all being contributing factors.

Then, last year as restrictions began to lift, Aberdeen Samaritans answered almost 15,000 calls and its volunteers spent more than 7,000 hours listening to people, giving them the support that they need.

“The benefits of  face-to-face meetings are that they are not just someone at the end of a phone. We can build a rapport with people easier if they are sitting in front of us. And we can also tell a lot from their body language, as this non-verbal communication is very important to ascertain how someone is feeling.

“Seeing someone face-to-face is also more personal — and local.

“This face-to-face service is available for people from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire , whereas the phonecalls we take are national.”

How do I seek help for mental health struggles?

Maria wants to encourage as many people are possible to reach out to Samaritans if they feel they are not coping well.

“If you are feeling down or struggling and feel you have nowhere to go or no one to talk to, pick up the phone or drop into Dee Street in Aberdeen.

“People can come into the branch during certain times of the day, seven days a week. The opening times will be on the board outside our Dee Street office.”

You can also visit Aberdeen Samaritans website for information.

When is Aberdeen mental health drop-in at Samaritans open?

Aberdeen Samaritans has been helping people since it was first established in 1960. Since 1971, it has been located at Dee Street, Aberdeen. You are welcome to pop into the Aberdeen branch if you need someone to talk to.

Below are the opening times when volunteers should be available:

Mondays            6pm-9pm
Tuesdays            9am-9pm
Wednesdays      6pm-9pm
Thursdays          6pm-9pm
Fridays               9am-9pm
Saturdays           9am-2pm
Sundays              9am-6pm

Branch director Maria added: “Although these are the hours we will be open, it might not always be possible to see you straight away. You might need to make an appointment and come back another time. Or sometimes we might be busy on the phone and unable to answer the door. Please keep trying.”

“I felt listened to for the first time”

A photo of two men talking together
If you are needing someone to talk to, drop in to Aberdeen Samaritans and speak to someone face-to-face.

When Maria joined Samaritans 12 years ago, she “wanted to do something for someone else”.

She explained: “Everything I was doing in my life (my job, studying, my hobbies, etc.) I was doing for myself, so I wanted to change that.”

And ever since, she has helped countless people in her role as a volunteer. The team at the Aberdeen branch do get feedback and often receive thanks from people they have be there for.

Maria added: “We do receive feedback from people who were in a very dark place. When we are on the phone, we are non-judgemental and give them time and space to come to their own decisions. Some people have called back to tell us that they felt listened to for the first time in a long time.

“Other people have phoned to say, ‘I’m feeling fine today. I spoke to someone the other day and want to tell them I am very grateful’.

“It’s always really nice to get positive feedback.”

Want to volunteer for Aberdeen Samaritans?

Aberdeen Samaritans would not exist if it wasn’t for their dedicated team of volunteers. Soon the Aberdeen branch of Samaritans will be recruiting more volunteers to man phones at night-time. This is historically when the number of calls is at their peak. More details to follow, but if you wish to register your interest to volunteer, email: aberdeen.branchrecruitment@samaritans.org

If you are struggling to cope and need someone to talk to, drop into Aberdeen Samaritans branch on Dee Street (opening hours above) or, if you need help outside these hours, call the Samaritans helpline on 116 123.

 

