Projects in Aberdeen and Nairn need your help to win £70,000 of National Lottery funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Projects in Aberdeen and Nairn need your help to win £70,000 of National Lottery funding

Greyhope Bay in Aberdeen and the Highland Cycle Ability Centre in Nairn are both hoping to win £70,000 funding.

By Lauren Taylor
Fiona McIntyre standing in front of the new Greyhope Bay centre.
Fiona McIntyre first came up with the idea for the Greyhope Bay Centre 10 years ago. Image: Scott Baxter/DCT Media

Two projects in the north of Scotland are in the running to win £70,000 of National Lottery funding – but need your help.

Greyhope Bay in Aberdeen is one of 15 groups in Scotland in the running for a slice of almost £700,000 of the People’s Projects funding.

Meanwhile in Nairn, the Highland Cycle Ability Centre is also in the running.

The People’s Projects not only delivers vital grants to the heart of the UK communities, but also raises awareness of the incredible work of the 95 shortlisted community groups.

The three projects with the most public votes will receive grants of up to £70,000. Runners-up will be offered up to £10,000 towards their project.

Greyhope Bay Centre views overlooking the water.
Greyhope Bay Centre celebrated its first birthday last month. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

‘We now need local people to get behind us’

If successful, the team at Greyhope Bay will use the money to start-up a programme for people of all ages and abilities to learn about the coast, environment and local heritage.

It will also create a dedicated channel for all the community to have a say about what comes next for the project.

Greyhope Bay founder Fiona McIntyre is urging local people to show their support for the project and help them win the “much-needed” funding.

Fiona McIntyre holds a pair of binoculars at Greyhope Bay in Aberdeen.
Fiona McIntyre loves marine nature and has worked tirelessly at Greyhope Bay. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Ms McIntyre said: “The People’s Projects has given us an amazing opportunity to raise awareness locally and nationally in support of our work and, with your help, secure this additional much-needed funding.

“If we win, our project will make a real difference to our local community by building our capacity to deliver meaningful accessible art and learning programmes, create opportunities to shape the future of the projects as we expand and inspire communities around the UK to do the same with their local heritage.

“We now need local people to get behind us, to show their support and vote.”

Highland cycling charity could share slice of lottery funding

If Highland Cycle Ability Centre wins, the group will use their share of the cash to provide cycling opportunities to young people and adults with a range of access needs.

The charity has been running an open-air track giving children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to race and ride bikes in a safe environment.

Highland Cycle Ability setting up adapted bikes for a ride along. Image: Donna MacAllister.

Often specially-adapted bikes are needed to help people with complex needs get the benefits of cycling.

If the group wins, they will be able to provide supervised rides on specially adapted bikes, trikes, tandems or running bikes – making cycling accessible to all.

Brian Mavin, general manager at the Highland Cycle Ability Centre, said: “The People’s Projects has given us an amazing opportunity to raise awareness and support for our work and, with your help, secure this additional much-needed funding.

“If we win, our project will make a real difference to our local community by bringing cycling to the disabled. We now need local people to get behind us, to show their support and vote.”

Public’s chance to ‘have their say’

Since it started in 2005, The People’s Projects has awarded around £45 million to over 1,000 community projects.

David Knott, chief executive of the National Lottery Community Fund, said: “The People’s Projects delivers much-needed funding to the heart of communities and showcases the incredible efforts of hard-working projects across the UK.

“The shortlisted groups are truly inspirational, each delivering life-changing support to their community in different ways.

“It is now time for the public to have their say in how vital National Lottery funding is used in their area to make a difference to people’s lives, particularly in these challenging times.”

Voting closes at noon on Friday, May 26 and votes can be cast online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]