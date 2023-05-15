Projects in Aberdeen and Nairn need your help to win £70,000 of National Lottery funding

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two projects in the north of Scotland are in the running to win £70,000 of National Lottery funding – but need your help.

Greyhope Bay in Aberdeen is one of 15 groups in Scotland in the running for a slice of almost £700,000 of the People’s Projects funding.

Meanwhile in Nairn, the Highland Cycle Ability Centre is also in the running.

The People’s Projects not only delivers vital grants to the heart of the UK communities, but also raises awareness of the incredible work of the 95 shortlisted community groups.

The three projects with the most public votes will receive grants of up to £70,000. Runners-up will be offered up to £10,000 towards their project.

‘We now need local people to get behind us’

If successful, the team at Greyhope Bay will use the money to start-up a programme for people of all ages and abilities to learn about the coast, environment and local heritage.

It will also create a dedicated channel for all the community to have a say about what comes next for the project.

Greyhope Bay founder Fiona McIntyre is urging local people to show their support for the project and help them win the “much-needed” funding.

Ms McIntyre said: “The People’s Projects has given us an amazing opportunity to raise awareness locally and nationally in support of our work and, with your help, secure this additional much-needed funding.

“If we win, our project will make a real difference to our local community by building our capacity to deliver meaningful accessible art and learning programmes, create opportunities to shape the future of the projects as we expand and inspire communities around the UK to do the same with their local heritage.

“We now need local people to get behind us, to show their support and vote.”

Highland cycling charity could share slice of lottery funding

If Highland Cycle Ability Centre wins, the group will use their share of the cash to provide cycling opportunities to young people and adults with a range of access needs.

The charity has been running an open-air track giving children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to race and ride bikes in a safe environment.

Often specially-adapted bikes are needed to help people with complex needs get the benefits of cycling.

If the group wins, they will be able to provide supervised rides on specially adapted bikes, trikes, tandems or running bikes – making cycling accessible to all.

Brian Mavin, general manager at the Highland Cycle Ability Centre, said: “The People’s Projects has given us an amazing opportunity to raise awareness and support for our work and, with your help, secure this additional much-needed funding.

“If we win, our project will make a real difference to our local community by bringing cycling to the disabled. We now need local people to get behind us, to show their support and vote.”

Public’s chance to ‘have their say’

Since it started in 2005, The People’s Projects has awarded around £45 million to over 1,000 community projects.

David Knott, chief executive of the National Lottery Community Fund, said: “The People’s Projects delivers much-needed funding to the heart of communities and showcases the incredible efforts of hard-working projects across the UK.

“The shortlisted groups are truly inspirational, each delivering life-changing support to their community in different ways.

“It is now time for the public to have their say in how vital National Lottery funding is used in their area to make a difference to people’s lives, particularly in these challenging times.”

Voting closes at noon on Friday, May 26 and votes can be cast online.