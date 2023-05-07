Strictly Ballroom: Kevin Clifton takes the lead in stage show headed for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strictly Ballroom: Kevin Clifton takes the lead in stage show headed for Aberdeen

Strictly Come Dancing icon Kevin Clifton takes the lead role in the stage version of Strictly Ballroom which will run at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen

By Scott Begbie
Strictly Ballroom will be showing at HMT. Supplied by APA/Ellie Kurttz.
Strictly Ballroom will be showing at HMT. Supplied by APA/Ellie Kurttz.

When Kevin Clifton was 10 years old, he was so obsessed with the film Strictly Ballroom he told his parents one day he would be starring in the musical version.

Fast forward 30 years and the Strictly Come Dancing icon has made his dream come true, taking the lead role in the stage version of Baz Luhrmann’s movie that is wowing audiences across the country.

And Kevin is loving every minute of portraying Scott Hastings, the ”arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer” in this lavish romantic story.

‘I’ve been waiting to do it my whole life’

“I’ve been obsessed with the film since I first saw it when I was 10 years old. I was growing up as a ballroom dancer and became obsessed with the character of Scott,” said Kevin.

“I turned around and told my mum and dad: ‘One day they are going to make a musical out of this and put it on stage, I guarantee it and I’m going to play Scott. So, it has been this 30-year manifestation, I’ve been waiting to do it my whole life.”

Kevin Clifton stars in Strictly Ballroom. Supplied by APA/EllieKurttz

Scott is a maverick who wants to dance in new and exciting ways and ends up losing competitions and dance partners because he is doing his own steps instead of what he’s told.

Kevin was so taken by the character he started to follow in his footsteps in real life as a boy.

“I started doing my own steps on the competition floor, because that’s what he did in the movie, and I would get into trouble from my coaches. I didn’t care, I just wanted to entertain people.”

Reunion with Strictly judge

The stage version of the film is directed by infamously biting Strictly judge, Craig Revel Horwood, and Kevin enjoyed being reunited with him.

“My experience with Craig on Strictly was you were working on a dance for the week, doing you best to make something, then he says: ‘No, that was rubbish, here’s four out of 10’.

The stage version of Strictly Ballroom is directed by Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood. Supplied by APA/Ellie Kurttz

“But everyone knew that off camera he was a really lovely guy. I thought (for the musical) I was going to get more of sweet Craig because we’re away from the cameras. We would do the scenes and the songs, and he would go: ‘no, that’s rubbish – do it again’. I thought ‘oh, we’re back to this are we,” said Kevin, laughing.

And Craig has certainly put the whole cast, including Kevin and his co-star Coronation Street’s Faye Brooks through their paces.

“It’s full on. I barely leave the stage for most of the show to be honest and there is a lot of dancing and lot singing and we are constantly on the go.”

Touring can be tough

Touring is always tough, but more so for Kevin who is having to spend time away from his new baby, Minnie, and partner Stacey Dooley, who he took to Glitterball victory on Strictly.

If theatres are within reach of his London home Kevin will commute and for those further away, Stacey and Minnie will sometimes join him, and might be coming to Aberdeen.

Kevin Clifton was obsessed with the film Strictly Ballroom when he was younger. Supplied by APA/EllieKurttz

“There are pros and cons either way. If I commute, I get to spend time with them and play Minnie during the day and it’s lovely, but I’m knackered by the time the show comes around,” he said.

“If they’re not with me, I miss them so much and FaceTime with them constantly – but I also get a good eight-hour sleep. Although Stacey says I’ve not to talk to her about that.”

‘He is such a legend’

Kevin has the fondest of memories of Strictly and was saddened by the death last week of former head judge, Len Goodman.

“He is such a legend. Even when I was growing up, he used to judge me a lot. When I joined Strictly, I asked him some advice. He told me: ‘Just enjoy it. This show is the biggest opportunity we could ever hope for as ballroom dancers. Don’t take it for granted or get too big for your boots, just enjoy the ride’. I try to never forget that.”

And Kevin is enjoying the ride of being part of the Strictly Ballroom tour – and is sure Aberdeen audiences will love it every bit as much as he does.

Kevin Clifton in Strictly Ballroom. Supplied by APA/Ellie Kurtzz

“It’s a flamboyant over the top musical. The choreography is insane and we have songs from the movie like Time After Time and Love Is In The Air and a whole lot of new songs written for the musical,” he said.

“So come and have an amazing night, make some noise and enjoy yourself. This is a camp, over-the-top brilliant night out.”

Strictly Ballroom is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Monday May 15 to Saturday May 20. For more information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com or call 01224 641122.

