Strictly Ballroom: Kevin Clifton takes the lead in stage show headed for Aberdeen

When Kevin Clifton was 10 years old, he was so obsessed with the film Strictly Ballroom he told his parents one day he would be starring in the musical version.

Fast forward 30 years and the Strictly Come Dancing icon has made his dream come true, taking the lead role in the stage version of Baz Luhrmann’s movie that is wowing audiences across the country.

And Kevin is loving every minute of portraying Scott Hastings, the ”arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer” in this lavish romantic story.

‘I’ve been waiting to do it my whole life’

“I’ve been obsessed with the film since I first saw it when I was 10 years old. I was growing up as a ballroom dancer and became obsessed with the character of Scott,” said Kevin.

“I turned around and told my mum and dad: ‘One day they are going to make a musical out of this and put it on stage, I guarantee it and I’m going to play Scott. So, it has been this 30-year manifestation, I’ve been waiting to do it my whole life.”

Scott is a maverick who wants to dance in new and exciting ways and ends up losing competitions and dance partners because he is doing his own steps instead of what he’s told.

Kevin was so taken by the character he started to follow in his footsteps in real life as a boy.

“I started doing my own steps on the competition floor, because that’s what he did in the movie, and I would get into trouble from my coaches. I didn’t care, I just wanted to entertain people.”

Reunion with Strictly judge

The stage version of the film is directed by infamously biting Strictly judge, Craig Revel Horwood, and Kevin enjoyed being reunited with him.

“My experience with Craig on Strictly was you were working on a dance for the week, doing you best to make something, then he says: ‘No, that was rubbish, here’s four out of 10’.

“But everyone knew that off camera he was a really lovely guy. I thought (for the musical) I was going to get more of sweet Craig because we’re away from the cameras. We would do the scenes and the songs, and he would go: ‘no, that’s rubbish – do it again’. I thought ‘oh, we’re back to this are we,” said Kevin, laughing.

And Craig has certainly put the whole cast, including Kevin and his co-star Coronation Street’s Faye Brooks through their paces.

“It’s full on. I barely leave the stage for most of the show to be honest and there is a lot of dancing and lot singing and we are constantly on the go.”

Touring can be tough

Touring is always tough, but more so for Kevin who is having to spend time away from his new baby, Minnie, and partner Stacey Dooley, who he took to Glitterball victory on Strictly.

If theatres are within reach of his London home Kevin will commute and for those further away, Stacey and Minnie will sometimes join him, and might be coming to Aberdeen.

“There are pros and cons either way. If I commute, I get to spend time with them and play Minnie during the day and it’s lovely, but I’m knackered by the time the show comes around,” he said.

“If they’re not with me, I miss them so much and FaceTime with them constantly – but I also get a good eight-hour sleep. Although Stacey says I’ve not to talk to her about that.”

‘He is such a legend’

Kevin has the fondest of memories of Strictly and was saddened by the death last week of former head judge, Len Goodman.

“He is such a legend. Even when I was growing up, he used to judge me a lot. When I joined Strictly, I asked him some advice. He told me: ‘Just enjoy it. This show is the biggest opportunity we could ever hope for as ballroom dancers. Don’t take it for granted or get too big for your boots, just enjoy the ride’. I try to never forget that.”

And Kevin is enjoying the ride of being part of the Strictly Ballroom tour – and is sure Aberdeen audiences will love it every bit as much as he does.

“It’s a flamboyant over the top musical. The choreography is insane and we have songs from the movie like Time After Time and Love Is In The Air and a whole lot of new songs written for the musical,” he said.

“So come and have an amazing night, make some noise and enjoy yourself. This is a camp, over-the-top brilliant night out.”

Strictly Ballroom is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Monday May 15 to Saturday May 20. For more information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com or call 01224 641122.