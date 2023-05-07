Medal for ‘brave’ Moray boy after mum’s tragic death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Medal for ‘brave’ Moray boy after mum’s tragic death

Seven-year-old Harrison Cooney from Kinloss is bouncing back after a traumatic year which saw the death of his mum and hospitalization of his dad.

By Calum Petrie
Harrison Cooney, 7, from Kinloss is adapting to life without mum Victoria, who died last year.
Harrison Cooney, 7, from Kinloss is adapting to life without mum Victoria, who died last year.

A young Moray boy who had to cope with his mum’s death and his dad being seriously ill has been awarded a medal by a military charity.

Seven-year-old Harrison Cooney and brother Seth, four, have had a tough year to say the least.

In September 2022, their mother Victoria passed away at the age of just 43. What started as lung cancer spread to her brain, bones, stomach and ovaries.

Just weeks later, dad Paul, 36, came down with pneumonia. He was hospitalised for almost two months, first at Dr Gray’s in Elgin, then Aberdeen Royal Infirmary when his condition deteriorated.

With no-one to take care of Harrison and Seth, Paul’s mum rushed up from Manchester to look after them until he recovered.

Paul and Victoria Cooney, with sons Seth and Harrison, smiling as they take a walk through the park.
Harrison and Seth’s mum Victoria died aged just 43.

Harrison, a pupil at Kinloss Primary School, had a hard time dealing with his emotions.

Less than a year later, however, he is thriving, a turnaround for which he has been awarded Little Trooper of the Month by military children’s charity Little Troopers.

‘Sometimes people get ill and they go and live in the sky and watch over us’

Dad Paul, a training instructor at the military barracks in Kinloss, told the P&J the family’s harrowing story, about his pride in his children’s resilience, and dealing with the hand that life deals you.

As his wife’s cancer spread, and while obviously hoping for the best, Paul was open with the boys and prepared them for the worst.

“They knew she had cancer. We said all along that she might not get better.

“We’re not religious people but we tell them that she’s in the sky and she’s watching down on them. And just that it’s something that happens, sometimes people get ill and they go and live in the sky and watch over us.”

Harrison Cooney and mother Victoria pulling a silly face as they take a selfie together.
‘She would be so proud’: Harrison with his mum.

Still grieving mum when dad becomes ill

But Paul didn’t have much time to help Harrison and Seth get used to life without their mum. The very next month, what started out as a sore throat and a temperature soon became more serious.

“The boys were still in a bad place emotionally, and they didn’t know what was happening with me.

“Initially they were staying with some friends. All my family live in Manchester, so my mum came up to take care of them until I got out of hospital a week before Christmas.

Paul and Harrison with mother Victoria.
‘Run down and stressed’: Both boys struggled with their mum gone and their dad in hospital.

“We told them I was working away. If I’d told them I was in hospital, the worst thoughts would’ve gone through their heads after what happened to their mum. I didn’t want them thinking the same was going to happen to me.

“It’s fair to say they were pretty run down and stressed. Just not coping well, anxious, not doing well at school.

“My mum was constantly having to pick them up and take them out of school because the school had rung to say they were being disruptive.”

‘In the beginning Harrison struggled with anger’

Harrison’s nomination for the Little Trooper of the Month award – which came from a Ministry of Defence support worker at his school – cited his ‘strength, bravery and resilience’.

This is something Paul has witnessed first hand, from the dark early days to the settled, happy boy Harrison now is.

“At the beginning, Harrison was struggling with his emotions and his anger,” said Paul.

“He wasn’t doing very well at school, he was struggling being around people, getting very overwhelmed.

“From then to now, he’s a completely different person. He seems to have come out of it a better person in a way.

Harrison Cooney.
Having been through the hardest time imaginable, Harrison now helps others.

“It would obviously be better if he had his mum, but he just seems to have turned into such a strong character.

“He’s totally in control of his emotions, he’s a very caring boy who cannot do enough for me, his younger brother and those around him.

“He tries to be there for people at school, if they’ve been through hard times he tries to get them to talk about their emotions and tries to reassure them.”

Dad had to teach himself to cook and do the shopping – ‘Vic did all that’

In the space of less than a year, Paul has nursed his ill wife, been widowed, fought his own health battle, and become a single parent to two young children.

A hard load by anyone’s standards. But while the scars remain, time – and routine – is a great healer.

“You just make it work.

Victoria carrying sons Harrison and Seth on her back.
Harrison and Seth continue to live an active life, as they did with mum Victoria.

“Work have been really good, I just work school hours.

“I’ve had to teach myself to cook, shop, all that, because Vic used to do all the household duties. So it was like starting from scratch.

“I’m a pretty active person, I like to be out and about, that’s what keeps me going and enables me to be a good parent.”

‘His mum would be so proud’

Paul couldn’t hide his pride when finding out about Harrison’s award, and says it’s testament to how well he has recovered from the trauma of the last year, and his infectious positivity.

“The last nine months have been really hard for us as a family but Harrison and Seth have coped with everything surprisingly well.

“It’s the new normal, kids just adapt, they’re a lot stronger than you think. They just make the best of whatever situation they’re faced with.

Paul, Victoria, Harrison and Seth.
The Cooney family.

“I’m so proud of them, just the way they’ve turned themselves around.

“Winning Little Trooper of the Month has brought a smile to Harrison’s face. His mum would be so proud.

“You obviously wouldn’t wish a child to lose their mother, but in a way it could be the making of him.”

Talking about mummy during circle time at school

Harrison was nominated for the Little Trooper of the Month award by Kate Homer, a Ministry of Defence support worker at Kinloss Primary School.

She wanted Harrison to be recognised for everything he has been through.

“Harrison has shown nothing but strength, bravery and resilience with such a loss in his life,” said Kate.

“I am incredibly proud of his kindness, compassion and empathy towards others. Even when he’s been going through the most difficult time himself.

“He talks about his mummy frequently in circle time and helps others to talk about how they feel.

“He is definitely a Little Trooper in our eyes.”

