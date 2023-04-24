Strictly legend Len Goodman dies after a short illness aged 78

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strictly legend Len Goodman has died, aged 78, following a short illness.

The former TV head judge judged hundreds of celebrities on both Strictly Come Dancing and its US counterpart Dancing with the Stars.

Although he retired from Strictly in 2016, he continued to judge Dancing with the Stars up until 2021 racking up more than 40 series between the two shows.

Always known for his technical eye, Mr Goodman was the patriarch of the judge’s panel and was never shy about putting fellow judge, Craig Revel Horwood in his place.

Also known for his friendly relationship with Strictly icon and original host Bruce Forsyth, who died in 2017.

Back in 2020, Len Goodman hosted the BBC show My Holiday of a Lifetime with Len Goodman, where he and presenter Dan Walker headed to Aberdeen.

‘A much-loved husband, father and grandfather’

Mr Walker wanted to relive a memorable holiday he had back in 1991 and so the duo donned the fashion of the day, shell suits and bum bags, to tour the city.

They marvelled at the architecture that has given Aberdeen its infamous nickname, the Granite City.

The pair also had a penalty shoot-out at Pittodrie Stadium, home of Aberdeen FC, where Mr Goodman revealed he had a trial for West Ham back in the day.

Other locations the pair went to included the Aberdeen docks to fillet a fish, a jaunt up the Mither Tap and a tour around Castle Fraser, recreating adventures Mr Walker had back in 1991.

Mr Goodman died following his battle with bone cancer, at a hospice in Tunbridge Wells surrounded by his family.

A statement from his manager, Jackie Gill, said: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

“A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”