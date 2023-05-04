Review: Grease gets a Gen-Z makeover as Aberdeen Junior Youth Music Theatre’s latest show arrives at The Tivoli in Aberdeen

As this group of talented youngsters take the stage in the rock ‘n’ roll musical Grease this week, they’ve completed their history lesson of songs their grandparents danced to.

With sounds and costumes from the ’50s, and based on the much-loved film from the ’70s, the young performers take on roles the entire audience have grown up with and give them a fresh new look in this Gen-Z production.

Under the leadership of director Shirley McGill, the characters synonymous with Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta are brought right into the 21st Century on the Tivoli stage.

Grease lighting

As Sandy, Lucy McKay is far feistier and sassier than the film version – no moping around until she gets her leggings, leather jacket and man at the end of the show for this modern heroine. The role is played in alternate performances by Chloe Coffey.

Their leading man Danny, played in all performances by Conrad MacLean, is slick, cool and kinda cute, heading up the T Birds, a small gang of boys who are always outnumbered by the girls on stage, but never fail to make their mark with their quiffs, skinny jeans and fun-packed one-liners.

The Pink Ladies, too, offer up many stars, with favourites Rizzo, Frenchy, Patty, Jan and Marty each double cast, and the first-night line-up relishing every chance to be cool and sophisticated while bringing the classic songs to their proud and enthusiastic audience.

Grease is the perfect choice of show for this talented cast with so many opportunities to shine.

The Teen Angels’ version of Beauty School Dropout is a showstopper, and of course the classic dance numbers including Summer Nights and We Go Together, choreographed by Fiona Beedie with musical direction by Rhonda Scott, see everyone on stage giving their all and the audience loving every minute.

On a versatile set which houses the car as well as doubling up as a bedroom, diner and school prom, and costumes and wigs to bring the cast into the ’50s, the energy of this show is infectious.

Go Greased Lightning – you’ll love it.

Grease runs at the Tivoli Theatre at 7.30pm nightly until Saturday, with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets are priced from £13.50 to £20.25.