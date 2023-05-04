Review: Grease gets a Gen-Z makeover as Aberdeen Junior Youth Music Theatre’s latest show arrives at The Tivoli in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Grease gets a Gen-Z makeover as Aberdeen Junior Youth Music Theatre’s latest show arrives at The Tivoli in Aberdeen

Sonja Rasmussen saw Junior Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre perform Grease Schools Edition at the Tivoli Theatre

Catch Grease - School Edition by the Junior Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre at the Tivoli Theatre this week. Image: Aberdeen Junior Youth Music Theatre
By sonjarasmussen

As this group of talented youngsters take the stage in the rock ‘n’ roll musical Grease this week, they’ve completed their history lesson of songs their grandparents danced to.

With sounds and costumes from the ’50s, and based on the much-loved film from the ’70s, the young performers take on roles the entire audience have grown up with and give them a fresh new look in this Gen-Z production.

Under the leadership of director Shirley McGill, the characters synonymous with Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta are brought right into the 21st Century on the Tivoli stage.

Sandy and the Pink Ladies take centre stage in this modern take on a classic. Image: Aberdeen Junior Youth Music Theatre

Grease lighting

As Sandy, Lucy McKay is far feistier and sassier than the film version  – no moping around until she gets her leggings, leather jacket and man at the end of the show for this modern heroine. The role is played in alternate performances by Chloe Coffey.

Their leading man Danny, played in all performances by Conrad MacLean, is slick, cool and kinda cute, heading up the T Birds, a small gang of boys who are always outnumbered by the girls on stage, but never fail to make their mark with their quiffs, skinny jeans and fun-packed one-liners.

Danny and the T Birds kept the one-liners coming all night. Image: Junior Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre.

The Pink Ladies, too, offer up many stars, with favourites Rizzo, Frenchy, Patty, Jan and Marty each double cast, and the first-night line-up relishing every chance to be cool and sophisticated while bringing the classic songs to their proud and enthusiastic audience.

Grease is the perfect choice of show for this talented cast with so many opportunities to shine.

Audiences loved the cast dancing the night away. Image: Junior Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre.

The Teen Angels’ version of Beauty School Dropout is a showstopper, and of course the classic dance numbers including Summer Nights and We Go Together, choreographed by Fiona Beedie with musical direction by Rhonda Scott, see everyone on stage giving their all and the audience loving every minute.

On a versatile set which houses the car as well as doubling up as a bedroom, diner and school prom, and costumes and wigs to bring the cast into the ’50s, the energy of this show is infectious.

Go Greased Lightning – you’ll love it.

Grease runs at the Tivoli Theatre at 7.30pm nightly until Saturday, with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets are priced from £13.50 to £20.25.

