Grease is the word for Junior Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre as cast set to take show to Tivoli

The latest version of Grease to hit the stage at Aberdeen’s Tivoli had to start from scratch – because most of the cast had never heard of the musical.

They had a good excuse though – the classic film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John came out some 30 years before they were born.

Which meant Shirley McGill, director of Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre, had her work cut out bringing the 10 to 14-year-olds up to speed before Junior AYMT present their take on the school edition of Grease next week.

‘We were really starting from scratch’

“The biggest shock when we started our rehearsals in August was most of the cast had no idea about Grease because of their age. We would say things like: ‘You know, greased lightnin’ go greased lightnin’ and there would be blank faces. ‘Summer Nights?’ Blank faces.

“So, we were really starting from scratch with the whole story, all the characters and all the music.”

But from that early stumbling block the 40 talented youngsters are now racing towards curtain up on Wednesday May 3 and loving every minute of, said Shirley, adding homework for the youngsters involved watching the movie.

“They love the music and dance of the 50s, they’re enjoying trying on all the costumes, they seem to be enjoying the nice dresses and the leather jackets and all the attire that goes with the 50s,” she said.

“I think they now realise that Danny and Sandy were quite cool back in the day.”

‘They really relate to it’

Given that the film came out in 1978 and is unknown territory for the kids, surely the 1950s must seem like ancient history to them? Not so, says Shirley.

“We’ve done High School Musical in the past and, honestly, the themes are just the same. It’s about friendships, making difficult decisions, young love, school days angst and being in the cool group,” she said.

“It’s all exactly the same so they really relate to it. It doesn’t feel like history to them at all. They are still doing the same things in the playground – apart from mobile phones, obviously.”

Grease is a gear-change from last year’s Junior AYMT production, a take on The Wizard Of Oz, said Shirley, adding with a cast of this age, it can be hard to find shows which are fun,, interesting and still age appropriate.

“The school edition has taken out some of the older teenage themes of the full edition and made it appropriate for our age, so that’s why we have gone with Grease.

“The story is good, the music is really good and the characters are fun – and they are all loving it.”

As well as having fun, the youngsters are also learning skills that will stand them in good stead for the rest of their lives, said Shirley.

Cast are learning teamwork

“Apart from theatrical skills – presentation, dancing, singing, learning harmonies – they are learning teamwork and taking responsibility for themselves,” she said.

“They have to think for themselves because once they are up on that stage, they might only be 10 or 14, they have to think about the costumes, they have to think about the props, they have to think about everything.

“I would say they are learning responsibility, reliability and working as part of a team as well as the creative side. There are lots of skills being learned.”

Clearly, the cast are getting a lot out of being part of Grease, but what does Shirley think audiences will get out of watching the show?

Show will be ‘nostalgia trip’

“For people of a certain age, it will be such a nostalgia trip. Grease to me was just the film of the time – it was iconic,” she said.

“And all the iconic things are there, most of the iconic lines, all the songs that people will remember and love – Summer Nights, Hopelessly Devoted – are all there.

“And they will also see lots of very enthusiastic, talented and bouncy youngsters on stage. The kids will have a great time and that means the audience will have a great time.”

Junior AYMT presents the Grease: School Edition at The Tivoli Theatre from Wednesday May 3 to Saturday May 6. For tickets call Aberdeen Box Office on 01224 641122 or visit thetivolitheatre.com