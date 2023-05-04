Talk of the Town: Craft gin, afternoon tea and summer platters to make the mouth water

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sweet, savoury and all things in between, there’s something tasty for everyone to get their teeth round in this week’s Talk of the Town.

Duncano’s Bistro

Afternoon tea is a regal affair at this popular Westhill venue to mark the King’s Coronation.

From homemade scones and jam to strawberry tarts and macaroons, this stylish bar and bistro’s special Coronation themed afternoon tea is fit for Kings and Queens.

Tables can be reserved online.

The Rustic Grill

Spirits are high at this Turriff bar and restaurant thanks to their new collection of craft gin and vodka.

Sourced from Persie Distillery in Perthshire, flavours include Zesty Citrus Gin and Sweet and Nutty Old Tom Gin, a full-bodied and creamy tipple, with fresh vanilla pods, almonds and a hint of root ginger.

The perfect spring/summer aperitif.

No.8 High Street

Fresh, full of flavour and with a generous sprinkling of friendliness, this amazing wee Inverurie coffee shop has just released its moreish summer menu and boy does it whet the appetite.

We’ve already put our order in for the No.8 platter – basically the grazing board of dreams – full of olives, flat bread and hummus.

Or if you’re just popping in for a coffee and cuppa, try the new raspberry and oat slice.

Dunavon House Hotel

From bang bang cauliflower to salmon fishcakes, the new starters on the menu at this Dyce gastro pub are mouthwatering to say the least.

Our favourite is the haggis pakora served with gochujang mayonnaise and parmentier potatoes.

The New Inn Hotel

This Ellon eaterie has recently served up some delicious new dishes.

One of the new starters that has caught our attention is the Korean spiced pulled pork bao buns topped with sriracha mayonnaise and Kimchi slaw.

Other tasty new additions include katsu chicken tenders with a curry sauce and monkfish with a red pepper pesto and chorizo crust with warm roasted vegetables, crispy potatoes and a caper salad.