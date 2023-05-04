Talk of the Town: Craft gin, afternoon tea and summer platters to make the mouth water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Craft gin, afternoon tea and summer platters to make the mouth water

Sweet or savoury? We bring you both with our delicious round-up of the best local places to eat and drink this week

By Rosemary Lowne
No.8 High Street in Inverurie has some delicious new additions to their menu including this raspberry and oat slice. Image: No.8 High Street.
No.8 High Street in Inverurie has some delicious new additions to their menu including this raspberry and oat slice. Image: No.8 High Street.

Sweet, savoury and all things in between, there’s something tasty for everyone to get their teeth round in this week’s Talk of the Town.

Duncano’s Bistro

A royal-themed afternoon tea from Duncano's Bistro
Celebrate the King’s Coronation in style with a royal afternoon tea. Image: Duncano’s Bistro.

Afternoon tea is a regal affair at this popular Westhill venue to mark the King’s Coronation.

From homemade scones and jam to strawberry tarts and macaroons, this stylish bar and bistro’s special Coronation themed afternoon tea is fit for Kings and Queens.

Tables can be reserved online.

The Rustic Grill

The rustic grill's selection of craft gins and vodkas
The Rustic Grill is bringing customers a taste of summer with their new collection of craft gins and vodka. Image: The Rustic Grill.

Spirits are high at this Turriff bar and restaurant thanks to their new collection of craft gin and vodka.

Sourced from Persie Distillery in Perthshire, flavours include Zesty Citrus Gin and Sweet and Nutty Old Tom Gin, a full-bodied and creamy tipple, with fresh vanilla pods, almonds and a hint of root ginger.

The perfect spring/summer aperitif.

No.8 High Street

A selection of food from No.8 High Street in Inverurie
The summer food platter of dreams is being served up at No.8 High Street in Inverurie. Image: No.8 High Street.

Fresh, full of flavour and with a generous sprinkling of friendliness, this amazing wee Inverurie coffee shop has just released its moreish summer menu and boy does it whet the appetite.

We’ve already put our order in for the No.8 platter – basically the grazing board of dreams – full of olives, flat bread and hummus.

Or if you’re just popping in for a coffee and cuppa, try the new raspberry and oat slice.

Dunavon House Hotel

Haggis pakora from Dunavon House Hotel
The haggis pakora is a feast for the eyes. Image: Dunavon House Hotel.

From bang bang cauliflower to salmon fishcakes, the new starters on the menu at this Dyce gastro pub are mouthwatering to say the least.

Our favourite is the haggis pakora served with gochujang mayonnaise and parmentier potatoes.

The New Inn Hotel

Some food from The New Inn Hotel in Ellon
An image to make the belly rumble. Image: The New Inn Hotel in Ellon.

This Ellon eaterie has recently served up some delicious new dishes.

One of the new starters that has caught our attention is the Korean spiced pulled pork bao buns topped with sriracha mayonnaise and Kimchi slaw.

Other tasty new additions include katsu chicken tenders with a curry sauce and monkfish with a red pepper pesto and chorizo crust with warm roasted vegetables, crispy potatoes and a caper salad.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]